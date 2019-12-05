Gold: Corrections To The Weekly Mean Highly Probable

The gold market was trading at about $1481. The chart shows a 15-minute bar. On the left of the chart is the daily algorithm and information that we use based on the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) for today's trading. On the right side are the VC PMI's weekly signals. This shows how our CEO, Patrick MontesDeOca, uses the VC PMI to trade. The chart shows a perfect 5-level Fibonacci structure: the mean and two extreme levels above and two extreme levels below the mean. The same structure is used for the daily and the weekly data to obtain some phenomenal probability trade signals. You can check his results on the Ticker Tocker website, which independently verifies his trades. As a self-directed trader, based on your risk profile and objectives, you can use various instruments to trade using the VC PMI. The VC PMI provides probability factors to execute trades whether you are day, swing or position trading.

Day Trading

As a day trader using the VC PMI, you do not have a position when you come in on any given morning. You wait for the market to activate a trigger point to then trade. The market when it touches any pivot point, activates a setup. In this case for gold, the VC PMI tells you that the market accomplished a target at $1462, which we have been reporting on YouTube and on Seeking Alpha, as well as trading based on it on Ticker Tocker.

Then, for the daily, the initial target was the mean at $1482. The right side of the chart shows that the price went up to the weekly $1484 level at 5 am this morning. It completed the target of $1484. If you were long in a swing or futures position, we teach you to take your profits at $1484. Then you go neutral. The methodology of the VC PMI is to go from neutral to active to trigger point to target and back to neutral. So we went neutral at $1484. On the next bar, the VC PMI told us that if gold closes below $1484, it activates a short trigger, which it did. It closed below the Sell 2 (S2) weekly level, which gives a 95% probability that the market will revert back to the mean. The $1482 daily mean target was completed.

Closing below the average of $1482 activated a bearish trend momentum, which validated the weekly short signal of $1484 with a target of the level below for the weekly. If a short signal is activated, automatically the target is the level below and your stop is the level above.

Here we show how the daily and weekly signals work together to increase the probability of a reversion to the mean. The more the daily and weekly signals are correlated, the higher the probability of a reversion. In this case, the reversion target of $1478 was completed at 6:15 am. We netted $330 on the trade and we are now flat; we have no position as we wait to take the highest probability trade signals.

Now the market, trading above the average price of $1482, has activated the target of $1484, which is the weekly target. Either the market is going to run up again to $1484 or it's going to close below $1482 and activate a bearish trend momentum and the level below on the weekly Sell 1 (S1) target of $1478.

Summary

We are trading between the S1 and S2 levels on the weekly signals. This represents that the market is in an area of distribution of supply where the probability factor tells you that at S1 there is 90% chance of a reversion to the mean. If the market reaches S2, there is a 95% chance of a reversion to the mean. The market appears to have found some buyers here, but let's see what happens when the price gets up to $1484, which will activate a setup. We are preparing for a setup at $1484 on the 15-minute bar. If it closes above $1484 on the next bar, it will break out of the weekly resistance levels and we connect to the next target above, the daily S1 level of $1488. If it does not close above $1484, it remains in a neutral position or, depending on your risk tolerance, you can wait for the market to hit $1484 or choose your own risk level and dollar amount at this point to enter the market. I wait for the market to go through that price, which gives me a higher probability setup. If the close of the next 15-minute bar closes below $1484, that would be another short trigger. Let's see what happens here.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.