Blue-Chip Dividend Pocket Protectors For Leaky Markets: 3 High-Yield Trades

The market has been seesawing over the past few days.

Markets don't always go up, of course. Sometimes they go down. With this in mind, we went digging for some dividend stocks which have exhibited good defensive performance during the last three pullbacks and also in the recent one-week market seesaw.

The two stocks in focus are McCormick (MKC) and the Southern Company (SO). Both are old time blue-chip large caps - spice maker MKC was founded in 1889, and utility SO began in 1945.

See that small number over on the right? Beta represents the tendency of a security's returns to respond to market moves - utilizing it can give your portfolio some help in dodgy scenarios, kinda like the much-maligned pocket protector worn by many of the world's smartest nerds.

We looked at the performance of MKC and SO vs. the S&P 500, the DJIA, and the Nasdaq Composite during a number of periods. Both stocks vastly outperformed the market in the big Q4 '18 pullback, in which the S&P lost -20%.

They both also outperformed during the May '19 pullback, registering positive returns, while the three major indexes lost ~-6 to 7%. The S&P hit a high in late July '19, and has risen 2.85% since then, to new highs, whereas MKC is up 5.6% and SO is up 12.6%.

Going back further, MKC is up ~32% and SO is up 43.6% since the September '18 market highs.

The market had a three-day losing streak over the past week, with a -.83% decline. However, MKC and SO repeated their defensive performance again, rising 1,44% and .71%, respectively.

Looking at these other time periods shows SO with much higher price gains than MKC, excepting the past quarter. For 2019, MKC has just about kept pace with the market, while SO has trounced it. Being a utility in a downward rate environment certainly helped SO this year.

Earnings:

MKC has had flat revenue over the past four quarters, but has grown its EPS by 11.78%, while SO saw an -8% decline in revenue and a -7% drop in EPS.

Valuations:

It doesn't look like we can have it both ways - out-performance and undervaluation. Neither of these stocks shows much in the way of cheap valuations, although Southern's trailing P/E of 20.29 is cheaper than its sector's median valuation of 20.29.

Financials:

MKC shines a bit brighter vs. its sector medians for ROA, ROE and EBITDA margin ratios than does SO, but SO still has much better than median metrics in those categories. SO also has a lower than median debt/equity ratio, while MKC is a bit higher than its median ratio for debt/equity.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $171.70. MKC has blown past analysts' average $156.25 price target by ~10%, while SO is ~2.4% above its average target price.

Dividends:

MKC's board declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.57 to $0.62 per share on its common stock for its Q4 '19 payout, which goes ex-dividend on 12/30/19.

MKC is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend for a consecutive 33 years. Its five-year dividend growth rate is 8.91%, and it has a conservative 46.38% dividend payout ratio.

SO seems to be heading toward inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrat group in a few years - it has raised its dividend for 18 straight years, just seven years shy of the 25-year threshold.

It has a much higher dividend payout ratio, based upon EPS, but ~60% of its net income gets hit by huge non-cash depreciation and amortization charges, so it has a much better payout margin of safety than the EPS figure indicates.

You can see more details for the following three trades on our Covered Calls Table and our free Cash Secured Puts Table.

MKC has been a good defensive play, but income investors might not be too impressed with its low 1.44% dividend yield. However, MKC has much higher options payouts, via which you can increase MKC's yield dramatically on a short-term basis.

MKC's March $175.00 call strike pays $6.20, 10X its quarterly dividend. If your shares don't get assigned/sold, your total static yield would be 13.68% annualized in this three-month-plus trade.

Conversely, with MKC already above its average price target, you may want to sell cash secured puts below its price/share in order to get a lower breakeven.

MKC's March 2020 $170.00 put strike pays even more, $6.60, giving you a breakeven of $163.40, which is ~4.6% above its average price target.

Southern also has an attractive put trade. Its February $62,50 put strike pays $1.93, over 3X its $.62 quarterly dividend, for a 16% annualized yield, and a breakeven of $60.57, which is 1.2% below its average price target.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.