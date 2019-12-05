Saudi Aramco IPO Priced And OPEC's 'Cut' To Support Oil Prices

But it's producing at that level, so not a cut in reality.

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) priced its stock at SR32 or $8.53 per share. At that level, the firm has a valuation of $1.7 trillion, the highest of any listed company in the world.

But, it has a monopoly on producing oil in Saudi Arabia and its majority shareholder is the government. So, it is not a typical public company. Minority stockholders are in effect subject to whatever the government decides because the listing is in Saudi Arabia.

Aramco has promised to pay an annual dividend of $75 billion. If it falls short of revenues, it will still pay minority investors their pro rata share of the $75 billion figure.

OPEC Decision

Whether Aramco can support that valuation depends on oil prices. And the outlook is precarious at best. Trading is expected on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange next week.

Also, on December 5th, the new Saudi Arabian energy minister was attending biannual OPEC meeting in Vienna. The group decided to deepen its cut by 500,000 b/d to 1.7 million, according to TASS. However, what is being presented as a further cut is simply sleight of hand, as usual.

October's production was 29.65 million barrels per day, which was about 440,000 b/d below the quotas, according to Petroleum Argus. That implies the quotas were 30.09. A 500,000 b/d addition drop brings the figure to 29.59. November dropped another 110,000 b/d from October to about 29.54.

OPEC extended the additional "cuts" through the first quarter of 2020. According to OPEC's November Monthly Oil Market Report, the demand for OPEC oil in 1Q20 is expected to be 29.13.

That implies a quarterly global stock build of 41.4 million barrels. That would make it the largest first quarter build since 2016 when oil prices bottomed at $26/b.

The Russian request to exclude condensates from its production numbers was also approved. This means that Russia's production quota has increased. Not bad for a "cut."

Conclusions

Saudi Aramco will have its work "cut" out in the first quarter of 2020. If it is going to support the new ARMCO listing, it will have to reduce its production, most likely. Then there's the second quarter of 2020, in which, OPEC projects the call (demand) for its oil drops another 250,000 b/d. Relief is projected for the second half of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.