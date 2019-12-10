2 Overpriced REITs To Avoid And 1 Better Buy

We discuss two REITs to avoid and one that's poised to profit.

One of the leading causes for poor results is overpaying for your REIT investment.

Readers have learned that while there's a lot to like in REITs, they also can be very punishing to investors who skip their homework.

REITs are perhaps the most popular investment vehicles on Seeking Alpha.

REITs are my favorite investments because they essentially combine the positive attributes of real estate with the benefits of a stock. They have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a large margin and paid higher income.

It's then not a surprise that an estimated 80 million Americans invest in REITs through their retirement savings and other investment funds.

When you combine "lower risk" with "higher reward," you tend to get the crowd's interest and REITs have a track record of providing just that.

Now, while REITs have helped to build many fortunes, they have occasionally also led to large losses, and one of the leading causes for disappointing results is overpaying.

If you overpay for a REIT, even if it's a great one, your returns are likely to disappoint. There exists plenty of REITs that trade at massive premiums to NAV today. Here are the Top 10 biggest premiums to NAV:

When you buy a REIT that trades at a large premium to NAV, you are diluting your real estate investment by receiving less exposure to underlying properties.

On one hand, this premium to NAV may lead to superior growth (access to cheap capital), but on the other hand, if the company disappoints in any way, it could quickly lead to sharp losses.

When you command a 50%-100% premium to NAV, you have much more to lose than when you trade at a 20% discount to NAV (all else held equal). One is valued based on highly optimistic projections, whereas the other one only has to achieve minimal targets to satisfy the market.

At High Yield Landlord, we are reluctant to pay more than a 20% premium to NAV - regardless of what the REIT does. We much rather buy below estimated NAV and not rely too heavily on growth prospects that may not materialize.

Below we discuss two REITs that are overpriced and poised for likely underperformance due to their hefty price tags:

Realty Income (O): 60% Premium to NAV

Realty Income (O) is the most popular net lease REIT on Seeking Alpha. The company has a near cult-like following from investors who have greatly profited in the past, and now only swear by O, regardless of its share price.

We agree that this is a blue-chip company with consistent growth, a fortress balance sheet, and a resilient portfolio.

However, it's very hard to justify paying a 60% premium to private market investors for similar net lease properties. The price to NAV is historically high in times of exceptionally low cap rates. The 24x FFO multiple also is historically high. Finally, the dividend yield is only 3.5% despite a high payout ratio.

Realty Income will do well as long as it can keep the ball rolling through massive acquisitions, but all it takes is one misstep and the premium could come crashing down. We believe that the risk-to-reward is inferior to most other net lease peers.

Omega Healthcare (OHI): 66% Premium to NAV

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is one of the most debated stocks on Seeking Alpha. Up until the beginning of 2015, the stock was doing very well, until the stock price fell precipitously as problems with tenants began to surface, eventually leading to a dividend growth halt and fears that a dividend cut would be imminent.

More recently, shares have recovered all their losses. However, the risks still remain due to ongoing tenant issues and the risks associated with the uncertain public-pay dynamic of skilled nursing facilities.

Paying a massive premium for risky assets with significant uncertainty does not seem like an attractive risk to reward at this point. The time to invest would have been in 2018 when fears were high and the valuation low.

A Better Approach: Target REITs Trading at Discounts to NAV

There exists massive disparities in REIT valuations with some trading a massive premiums to NAV while others trade at large discounts to NAV.

According our experience (and academic studies), lofty valuations lead to poor investment results in the long run. Conversely, REITs trading at discounts to NAV have historically produced superior returns. It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy that can result outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run.

As such, we target primarily REITs that trade at sizable discounts to NAV. We believe that this “value” approach to REIT investing will continue to produce alpha-rich returns because:

We enjoy greater margin of safety by buying below intrinsic value.

We have superior appreciation potential.

While we wait, we enjoy a greater cash flow yield.

Each investment won’t perform well by following this approach (e.g WPG) but a well-diversified portfolio is expected to outperform indexes in the long run.

Our Core Portfolio is today priced on average at an estimated ~19% discount to NAV - meaning that each dollar invested in our selected REITs buys us $1.24 worth of real estate. It also pays a 7.2% dividend yield that is easily covered at a 68% payout ratio.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real-Money Portfolio

The Sweet Spot of Active REIT Investing - One Top Pick

In active REIT investing, you do not want to pay full price, but you should not be too cheap either.

Over time, we have found that our sweet spot is in quality companies undergoing temporary challenges that are solvable over time. They are not the cheapest in their peer group, but they are discounted relative to the average and provide good alpha generation potential as they solve the issues and reprice closer to peers.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) was a great example of that as we invested in the company after the crash in May of 2017:

It had a quality portfolio with a solid balance sheet. However a minor portion of its assets was causing issues. These assets lead to deeply discounted valuation, but they could be sold to improve market sentiment.

Since presenting our thesis, SRC has returned 77% in just two years – close to 4x more than the REIT indexes (VNQ):

It's by targeting this type of situations that we aim to outperform market averages at High Yield Landlord. SRC was our largest position then and remains a sizable holding to this day at High Yield Landlord.

We expect it to keep outperforming because of three simple reasons:

Deep Discount to Peers: The company is nearly identical to Realty Income (O) – the gold standard of net lease REITs – but trades at a 35% discount.

The company is nearly identical to Realty Income (O) – the gold standard of net lease REITs – but trades at a 35% discount. Clear Catalyst: The discount is the result of an external management agreement that will soon be terminated. Otherwise, the portfolio is predominantly low-risk net lease properties with 10-year-plus leases and automatic rent increases.

The discount is the result of an external management agreement that will soon be terminated. Otherwise, the portfolio is predominantly low-risk net lease properties with 10-year-plus leases and automatic rent increases. Strong Total Return Proposal: Without any FFO multiple expansion, SRC is in a good place to generate close to double-digit returns with a 5% dividend yield and 3-4% annual growth. However, once the external agreement is finally terminated, we expect SRC to close its valuation gap to peers – leading to another 20-30% of price appreciation.

Closing Notes: REITs Are Wonderful (If You Pick The Right Ones…)

Consider that the average investor generated a tiny 2.6% annual returns over the past 20 years according to a study performed by JPMorgan:

In comparison, the best active REIT investors managed to return 22% per year on their buy recommendations:

The REIT market can be notoriously rewarding but also very unforgiving to investors who pick the wrong company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.