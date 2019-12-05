S&P Global: Diversified Business With A Wide Moat

In the past, I covered Moody's Corporation (MCO) - one of the major credit rating agencies. The biggest competitor of Moody's Corporation is Standard & Poor's. The parent company is S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI), which was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and the rating business is one of four different business segments of this company.

When searching for great businesses with a potential wide moat in the past, I decided that Moody's Corporation is the better pick for several different reasons (like Warren Buffett holding about 13% of the outstanding shares of Moody's) and dismissed S&P Global. But now I would like to take the time and analyze S&P Global, which is not only a leading provider of ratings, but also a major provider of benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodities markets worldwide.

S&P Global vs. Moody's

I probably dismissed S&P Global as an investment due to fluctuations or declining revenue in 2012. When I am scanning for companies that might have a wide moat, I am looking at the development of several metrics during the last decade and as I can spend only a few minutes on every company I don't have the time for extended research and it happens sometimes that I will dismiss a company although such a dismissal might not be justified.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar and Seeking Alpha)

And when looking at S&P Global (red numbers), it seems like revenue was stagnating during the last decade. But these numbers don't tell us that S&P Global sold several businesses during the past decade and especially in 2012, the company sold its entire education division, known as McGraw-Hill Education to Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and in 2011 that segment generated $2,292 million in revenue, which explains the drop in 2012 we are seeing. In 2016, the company was also selling J.D. Power and Associates to XIO Group (about $350 million in annual revenue) and in September the company divested the subsidiary McGraw-Hill Construction to Symphony Technology Group. And when looking at the revenue growth, we have to keep the loss of revenue from these three business segments in mind and aside from 2012, revenue for S&P Global could increase with a solid pace. But not just revenue fluctuated - earnings per share as well as free cash flow are also not showing the stability I am looking for. While Moody's (blue numbers) had its EPS drop in 2016 and free cash flow drop in 2017, the EPS line for S&P Global is rather a zig zag and free cash flow is also fluctuating. At least when looking for stability and consistency, Moody's Corporation is clearly the better pick among those two.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar and Seeking Alpha)

When looking at margins and return on invested capital (ROIC), Moody's Corporation could not only report a much higher average number during the last decade (43.36% ROIC for Moody's vs. 29.97% for S&P Global), the average gross margin and operating margin during the last decade were also higher. Additionally, gross margin and operating margin of Moody's showed more consistency over the last decade. However, aside from 2014, S&P Global could improve its operating margin constantly over time (which is a good sign) and in 2018, the operating margin for S&P Global was even a bit higher than Moody's operating margin.

Business Description

And although Moody's Corporation seems to be the better business by the numbers presented above, S&P Global is worth taking a closer look and after the company changed its business during the last decade (by selling units and restructuring reporting segments), it is now reporting in the following four business segments.

The most important business segment is probably S&P Global Ratings as it is one of the business segments S&P Global is most famous for and it is also responsible for the biggest part of revenue. After revenue increased almost 18% in 2017 compared to 2016, revenue in 2018 declined about 4% YoY, but the segment is still responsible for 46% of total revenue ($2,883 million). Ratings is an independent provider of credit ratings, research and analytics and it is offering investors and market participants information, ratings and benchmarks. The segment generates its revenue from transaction fees, which are fees associated with ratings related to new issuance of corporate and government debt instruments or bank-loan ratings for example. A part of revenue is also non-transaction and includes fees for surveillance of a credit rating or annual fees for customer relationship-based pricing programs.

A second segment is S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is responsible for $1,883 million in revenue in 2018, reflecting an increase of 9% YoY. The portfolio S&P Global offers in this segment is designed to help investment professionals, government agencies or corporations to track performance, generate alpha or identify investment ideas. The company generates revenue from subscriptions and revenue is derived from the distribution of data, analytics and third-party research. The segment includes the following three business lines: Desktop (a product suite that provides data, analytics and third party research for global financial professionals), Data Management Solutions (integrated bulk data feeds and application programming interfaces that can be customized) and Risk Services (commercial arm that sells the credit ratings of the S&P Global Ratings business).

The third business segment is S&P Global Platts, which generated $815 million in revenue in 2018 with revenue increasing 5% YoY. This business segment is the leading provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. It provides essential price data, analytics and industry insight. Platts' revenue is generated from subscription revenue or sales usage-based royalties (primarily from licensing the proprietary market price data and price assessments to commodity exchanges).

The fourth and final business segment is probably the one S&P is most famous for - the S&P Dow Jones Indices. The segment generated $837 million in revenue in 2018, reflecting 15% YoY growth. Indices is a global index provider maintaining a wide variety of indices to meet an array of investor needs and its mission is to provide transparent benchmarks to help with decision making. Revenue is generated from data and customized index subscription fees, index-related licensing fees, exchange traded derivatives as well as investment vehicles.

(Source: SP Investor Fact Book)

Great Business Model

S&P Global has definitely a great business model and the strength of its business model can, for example, be seen in the operating margin. Almost all segments can report high operating margins. Market Intelligence has the lowest operating margin of the four segments (about 30%), but that margin is still a very solid number most business never reach. Platts had an operating margin of 47%, Ratings had an operating margin of 53% and Indices even had an operating margin of 67% in 2018. S&P Global can also report very good growth rates. Since 2012, revenue could grow about 6% on average annually and earnings per share could even grow 14.3% annually during the last decade (despite selling some business segments).

Growth

In the coming years, we can expect solid revenue growth for all the different business segments. In case of the rating business, about $10 trillion in global corporate debt will mature in the next few years until 2023 and the chances are high that these companies will need S&P's services once again and another rating for new bonds.

(Source: SP Investor Fact Book)

Aside from the high amount of maturing debt, in July 2019 S&P Global became the first and only authorized foreign credit rating agency to be allowed operating in China, which is a very important step for the company and opens a huge potential market and growth opportunities for S&P Global. It gives the company the ability to provide ratings to issuers of corporate bonds, structured finance bonds or Renminbi-denominated bonds. S&P Global is not only without a foreign competitor right now, the Chinese domestic bond market is huge and almost of similar size as the US bond market (estimates are fluctuating between $11 trillion and $13 trillion making China the third-largest bond market on the globe). In 2018, about $1 trillion in bonds were issued in China (about the same amount as in the United States).

(Source: SP Investor Fact Book)

The outlook for the Indices segment is also positive and the trend toward passive investment vehicles that has been going on for several years will most likely continue in the years to come. As S&P's revenue is stemming from asset-linked fees in this segment, revenue growth should continue. Similar to other competitors - like MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) - the company is continuing to establish ESG (environmental, social and governance) indices, data, analytics and ratings. In 2018, revenue from ESG was $37 million and with a projected 40% growth rate over the next few years, S&P Global expects almost $200 million in revenue by 2020. Despite all optimism, we have to consider a potential revenue decline from the Indices segment if asset prices (especially equities) should decline as this will most likely reduce the assets under management (as it happened during the last recession). Chances are high this scenario will happen within the next few years, but it is only a short-term problem S&P is facing.

Wide economic moat

Aside from the growth potential the industry has, S&P Global also has a strong competitive position (with about 77% of revenue being recurring) and can take advantage of the wide economic moat it built around the business during the last decade.

In the ratings market, S&P Global basically has a duopoly with Moody's as both companies are controlling more than 80% of the market for several years. Most issuers of bonds or debt usually use ratings from both credit rating agencies simultaneously (Moody's and S&P) and the margins are extremely high (as we mentioned above). And similar to Moody's Corporation, the wide moat stems primarily from the brand name and the resulting reputation. Customers are willing to pay higher prices for Moody's or S&P ratings because they know these ratings are worth more as they are accepted widely by market participants. Additionally to the brand name we might also deal with switching costs as companies will not switch to other credit rating agencies when long-standing relationships have been established with a certain level of familiarity and both sides know what to expect (S&P is already familiar with the business and the bond issuer might already know what rating he can expect). This results in pricing power for S&P and leads to a wide economic moat.

But not only the rating business has established a trusted brand name, the indices segment has also. S&P as well as Dow Jones are two highly recognizable brands that almost everybody in the investing world is familiar with and both are important benchmarks. Aside from the MSCI indices, S&P is probably the most valuable brand name in this segment and is also creating a wide moat around the business.

And the strength of the moat was demonstrated during the financial crisis, which was probably the hardest test for S&P and Moody's in a long time. Even the intense pressure from all sides couldn't harm the business in the years following 2008. I have written in more detail about this subject on my article about Moody's Corporation. The social consensus that Moody's and S&P are two superior credit rating agencies is so strong that even the financial crisis and the resulting problems couldn't destroy that consensus and the reputation of the two companies.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I think we have made it pretty obvious that S&P is a solid business with growth potential and a wide economic moat protecting it against rivals. But to determine if it is also a good investment, we need to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock and as always, we will use a discounted cash flow analysis.

In order to be fairly valued, S&P must grow its free cash flow about 10% for the next decade and following that, 6% for perpetuity (taking the free cash flow of 2018 as basis and calculating with a 10% discount rate). Free cash flow growing 10% annually for the next 10 years might be more or less realistic: revenue could increase about 6% in the recent past and with the positive trends mentioned above (entering China, ESG, debt maturities) it seems realistic that S&P can grow its revenue at a similar pace. Additional 2% in growth could stem from share buybacks (S&P reduced the number of outstanding shares almost 20% during the last decade) and if S&P should be able to increase its profitability further, this could add another 2% resulting in 10% FCF growth. Of course, this calculation does not reflect a potential recession, which will happen and will also have an impact (as a recession will decrease the demand for market intelligence services and also reduce the assets under management and the demand for ratings might also decline when businesses invest less): depending on how steep the recession will be, it could lower the intrinsic value about $40-60 and make the stock overvalued (the intrinsic value would be around $210-220).

Conclusion

Over the last decade, Moody's Corporation could report better numbers and also demonstrated more consistency. But S&P Global also restructured (and renamed) its business and could improve profitability. Not only did EPS grow with a high pace since 2014, but the company could also improve its gross and operating margin constantly over the last few years. Going forward, there is a good chance that S&P Global will report similar numbers as Moody's Corporation and we will have a hard time to decide which company is the better investment. Right now, S&P Global is overvalued - similar to Moody's Corporation or MSCI - and none of the three stocks is a good investment at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.