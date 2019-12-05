The Fear Trade Isn't Dead Yet

Widespread rumors of the bond bull market's demise were decidedly premature. Indeed, the so-called "fear trade" which has dominated the U.S. financial market through much of this year is still alive, as recent events have shown. In this report, we'll take a look at the broad bond market with a special focus on the outlook for U.S. Treasuries. The case I'll make here is that, while a strong bond market rally is unlikely, investors can expect to see a sideways drift in the weeks ahead, with prices remaining close to their early September highs.

Every time it looks like the veil of fear that has covered the financial market landscape for the past year is about to lift, something invariably keeps it from doing so. Earlier this fall, it was the announcement that the U.S. and China were on the verge of a trade agreement which led investors to breathe a collective sigh of relief. Investors rotated out of the top safe havens like Treasury bonds and gold in September-October and bought stocks in anticipation of a brighter global trade outlook.

For a while, the bond bull was looking moribund and had clearly seen better days. But a revival of trade war worries has sent investors scurrying back into Treasuries as the fear factor revives. On Dec. 3, President Trump indicated that a finalized trade deal with China might not happen until after the 2020 presidential election about a year from now. This isn't what Wall Street wanted to hear, and equity traders were understandably upset.

What's more, on the previous day, President Trump said that he would immediately restore trade tariffs against steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil. The president stated that the policy decision was a response to what he called a "massive devaluation" of both countries' currencies. The latest turn in Trump's trade rhetoric sent a shiver across global equity markets and resulted in renewed demand for U.S. Treasuries. The safe-haven trade, it seems, still has some life ahead of it.

With investors rushing into the U.S. government bond market every time an alarming headline crosses the news wires, it only makes sense to wonder if the bond market is becoming overheated. While this remains a distinct possibility should T-bond prices continue rallying above their summer highs. Allocations of money in bonds are, after all, near historic highs and significantly above the averages last seen during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Yet it should also be pointed out that the driving force behind the bond bull market has been fear, not greed. Hence, the traditional rules which apply to financial market bubbles don't apply here. Fear, unlike greed, tends to be unwound in a more gradual fashion than greed (which can collapse in an instant). So, those scary scenarios which many analysts have concocted involving a massive bond price collapse are unlikely to come to fruition.

A more likely scenario for T-bonds in the coming weeks is a sideways-to-higher drift in prices with a possible test of the August-September highs in most maturities. A runaway move, or a sustained rally to significantly higher highs is, however, unlikely.

Turning our attention to the near-term technical picture, let's take a look at a couple of popular T-bond proxies. My favorite tracking vehicle for short-maturity U.S. sovereign bonds is the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI). This particular ETF has proved its usefulness in recent years as a leading indicator of sorts for T-bonds of longer maturities. For whenever IEI has confirmed an immediate-term trend in relation to its 15-day moving average, medium-term and longer-term Treasury prices have typically followed IEI's lead.

Source: BigCharts

As can be seen in the above graph, IEI confirmed its most recently immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom in mid-November after closing two days higher above the 15-day MA. The 15-day trend line now shows a rising aspect, which suggests a small measure of forward momentum may be returning to short-term Treasury bonds. The bullish short-term breakout signal in IEI will remain intact as long as the 125.87 level (the Nov. 13 close immediately prior to the breakout) isn't violated. As previously suggested, continued strength in IEI will also bode well for the broad spectrum of the Treasury market.

Another popular bond ETF, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has established a series of higher highs and lows since bottoming earlier last month. This underscores the intensity of the latest safety-driven move into bonds. Regardless of how long the TLT rally lasts, the refusal of the bond bulls to surrender in the face of last month's economic optimism tells me that informed investors foresee more trade war-related uncertainty ahead and are therefore committed to retaining their bond holdings.

Source: BigCharts

In the face of the revived global trade tariff spat, the fear trade for U.S. Treasury bonds has proven to be very much alive and well. Investors are accordingly justified in maintaining at least a small portion of their portfolios in T-bonds for hedging purposes. I expect a choppy, sideways-to-slightly-higher move in T-bond prices in the coming weeks in the face of continued global worries. It should also be kept in mind, however, that the reason why international investors have allocated so much of their money parked in U.S. Treasuries is due to the strength of the U.S. economy. With economic strength likely to continue well into 2020, prudent investors should therefore have most of their portfolios in U.S. equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.