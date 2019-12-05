Five Below: Sales Growth Looks Promising, But Don't Forget About Margins

I continue to be bullish but hope the company is able to stabilize margins in order to justify the rich valuation.

I am bullish on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). It is one of the few retailers I actually like as the company has been one of the strongest performers of the past few years. Unfortunately, this year, the stock has run into resistance despite reporting solid numbers. The just-released third quarter earnings are another indicator of the company's impressive growth streak. Comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps') continue to impress, and the store expansion is even faster than expected. In addition to that, the company is seeing the benefits from growth measures like Ten Below. Overall, I still like the stock despite its somewhat 'rich' valuation and believe the next stock price move will be higher.

Here's What Happened In Q3

Let's start by looking at the bottom row of the table below. This row shows the year-on-year growth rates of Five Below's total sales. The company has reported double-digit sales growth in every single quarter of the current growth cycle. Just released third quarter data shows an earnings beat of roughly $3 million and a growth rate of 20.7% to $377.4 million.

These growth rates are obviously caused by the addition of new stores as the company feels this is the best way to spend cash (source).

With an industry leading less than one year average payback period on our new store investment, new stores remain the best use of our capital.

In the third quarter, the company opened 61 new stores. This is 6 stores more than planned and the highest quarterly store addition in the company's history. Since the start of the year, Five Below has added 144 new stores. In the fourth quarter so far, the company has added 6 more stores to bring the total to 150. This was the full-year target. New stores were added in 24 states. 7 of the new stores made the top 25 all-time fall grand opening list.

I am happy the company continues to see potential in opening new stores as this is the market the company needs to service. Low budget products are generally not something one buys online and store traffic is absolutely key. That's why everything I have mentioned so far would be neglectable if the company were unable to keep traffic up. In the third quarter, comps were up 2.9% as a result of both higher ticket and transactions. Total ticket improved 1.9% while transactions improved by 1%. The company's growth measures, including an increasing focus on 'hot items' like Frozen (the movie) merchandize, are attracting customers. In addition to that, the company has remodeled 50 stores in 2019 so far and is getting great feedback from customers. The remodels have generated a mid-single-digit comp lift in the first full year of the remodel. Five Below is expected to remodel up to 300 stores over the next few years with a higher number of remodels in 2020 compared to 2019.

Another growth measure I have praised in the past is the focus on products between $5 and $10 - so called 'Ten Below' merchandise.

This concept is being tested in 25 stores and includes Xbox and Wii video games as well as Nerf toys, RC robots and other products. I think this is a simple but very powerful idea as the discount market is too large to just focus on the items close to five dollars. I even think that this will be a major driver of growth in the future along with remodeled stores. - Source

So far, this concept is still being tested in 25 stores and is resulting in great response from customers. Customers see the value of these slightly more expensive but still cheap products, and it allows the company to expand its product portfolio significantly. I have said it before, but I think this is going to be a huge driver of growth once the company decides to expand Ten Below to a wider range of stores.

Moving over to margins, we see that gross margin continues to be pressured. Gross profit improved by 16% to $118.7 million, while gross margin decreased by 120 basis points to 31.4%. This is due to net unmitigated tariff costs and the shift to other merchandise costs from Q2 to Q3.

SG&A costs rose to 28.1% of total sales. This is an increase of 40 basis points due to the depreciation costs of the new Southeast distribution center and the new lease accounting standard impact.

With that said, as much as I like the good sales results and growth measures, one should not forget that the ongoing margins decline has impacted net income as you can see in the graph below (both on a GAAP basis).

With this in mind, it's a good thing the company's outlook continues to be strong.

On a full-year basis, sales growth is expected to come in between 20.4% and 21.3%. Comps growth is expected to be 2.5%. I already mentioned that Five Below has reached its target to open 150 new stores in 2019. This puts the total store count to 900 and implies a growth rate of 20%.

Net income is expected to enter the range between $175.4 million and $179.9 million. This represents a growth rate of at least 17.2% up to 20.2%. Guidance includes the assumption that operating margin is going to decline due to the cost of opening the new Southeast distribution center and the new lease accounting standard.

Takeaway

Five Below is up slightly more than 15% year to date. Unfortunately, the stock has gone sideways since the summer of 2018. I like the company a lot despite the fact that it's trading at 31.3x next year's earnings. Investors continue to give this stock a high valuation as a result of its growth prospects. I have no doubt sales growth is going to continue in 2020 and beyond. The company will continue to open new stores and should be able to use growth measures like Ten Below and the remodeling of stores to boost comps.

The only thing I worry about is the margin trend. So far, it is not that big of a deal as margins are down due to investments and the pressure from tariffs. Nonetheless, this has to ease next year in order to give the bottom line some room in case sales ever start to grow by single digits.

For now, I expect the stock to move to the $140 to $150 area on the mid-term with further upside potential if the economy is able to remain strong. Going forward, I will increasingly focus on margins as this seems to be the company's Achilles' heel.

