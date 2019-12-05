Box: Tired Stock

The stock needs a catalyst for gains with billings and deferred revenues trending down while costs are still too high.

As my previous research highlighted last year, Box (NYSE:BOX) was an appealing stock to own around these levels. The cloud content management company is a bargain value for the sector, but Box hasn't solidified a rebound in the business to warrant investors rush into the sector just yet.

Slower Growth Metrics

On the trading day prior to Thanksgiving, Box ended up 11.5%. The market got excited as the content management company raised numbers for FQ4, but the major problem with the company wasn't resolved with a revenue growth rate in the 10.5% range.

For FQ3, revenues grew 13.6%, but both billings and deferred revenue dipped far below revenue growth. Both of these measures are indications of future growth, and billings dipped to only 10% growth.

Source: Box FQ3'20 presentation

The one positive is the billings growth rate improved from a 6% rate in the prior quarter. The trend definitely improved, but the company needs billings to start exceeding the revenue growth rate, considering quarterly revenues are only $172.5 million. The size and scale of Box isn't large enough for investors to be satisfied with growth rates in the 10% range.

The competitive space with Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is even more complex as both companies face decelerating growth. Analysts only expect the later to generate 14.6% revenue growth in FY20, so the company isn't exactly stealing market share.

In general, analysts predict each company generating terminal growth rates in the 10% range. As discussed with Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), a similar growth rate can reward shareholders, but the company needs a dominant market position like Quicken and TurboTax in the financial software space for such growth to work for shareholders. The competitive dynamics between Box, Dropbox, and some of the tech giants in the cloud space could prevent a rewarding scenario for shareholders.

Healthy Expense Base

The biggest issue with Box facing decelerating growth and a slower base growth case than when the company came public a few years ago is that investors need to grasp the expense side of the equation. A prime example is FQ3 where operating expenses were 71.0% of revenues, while gross margins were slightly lower at 70.7%.

Source: Box FQ3'20 presentation

The sales and marketing expense at 42% of revenues is a prime area of concern. Highly valuable businesses don't usually require such extensive sales expenses to acquire and retain customers. These high expenses and the fact billings are down at only 10% growth when the company cut the percentage of revenues spent on sales and marketing is a large negative signal.

The company is now in the tricky position of needing to spend in order to fend off Dropbox and other competitors while also starting to generate profits and cash flows. Box is the relative bargain in the sector compared to Dropbox and in relation to most other cloud software stocks because investors aren't convinced the company has the catalysts for sustainable long-term growth.

Data by YCharts

At 3.3x EV/S estimates, cloud stocks don't come much cheaper. The market clearly doesn't believe these two companies can sustain growth rates in excess of 10% with a few hundred basis points of leverage each year or the stocks would trade at double these EV/S multiples.

In the last quarter alone, Box improved operating margins by 4.6% percentage points. The lack of billings and deferred revenue growth suggests an inability to mirror solid revenue growth with operating leverage.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Box is a tentatively buy here below $20. The stock has the right financial dynamics for a meaningful stock gain, but the market dynamics are troubling. The sector is having too much difficulty growing when the scale of both businesses would suggest faster growth is possible.

For now, the stock appears tired until Box generates a catalyst for long-term growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.