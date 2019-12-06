Taubman Centers: Portfolio Realignment Should Drive Further Dividend Growth On An 8% Yield

The fine tuning of its portfolio should position it well both in the US and Asia, despite economic and political headwinds.

Retail REITs are facing significant headwinds that are not going to end soon and it's quite certain that only the fittest players are going to weather the storm. Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) is a popular dividend stock within the retail REIT sector that has been thriving in this disruptive environment while the less agile shopping center REITs are struggling. Since 1992, TCO has never reduced its dividend and has increased its dividend 22 times. In 2019, the REIT increased its dividend by 3.1% and its steady dividend performance continues to make it an attractive stock for dividend investors.

Source: Taubman Centers website

An investors’ dilemma

Being a top-tier mall REIT, TCO has all the traits which position it as a good investment opportunity for investors. The REIT’s portfolio of 26 retail malls is the most productive portfolio among mall REITs and it comprises assets that have been assigned an average asset quality rating between "A+" and "A." The REIT ranks the highest among its peers with regard to portfolio sales per square foot and average rent per square foot.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation July 2019

Besides the US, the REIT also operates in Asia where its properties are playing a key role in driving comp center NOI growth. TCO’s income growth has been mainly driven by five success factors

Best Locations Best Demographics Premier in-line tenants, High quality anchors, and Successful omnichannel strategy.

However, despite many positives, the stock price has not reflected its position as a premium quality landlord nor its ability to adapt to a challenging retail environment. The stock price has been almost halved within the last three years, making it either extremely cheap or a falling knife.

Source: Y Charts

Much of TCO’s dismal stock performance has been attributed to excessive costs, poor capital allocation and a high level of debt. In addition, the REIT has been criticized for failing to achieve strong FFO growth despite the strength of its high-quality portfolio. For Q3 2019, TCO reported an FFO per share of $0.88 which is 16.2% less than the FFO per share reported for the same period last year. The bankruptcy of fashion retailer Forever 21 and a non-payment of September rent are the key reasons that have led to a decline in FFO.

The fiercest criticism of TCO’s strategies comes from Jonathan Litt, an activist investor, who has urged the mid-cap REIT to either exit the Asian market entirely or divest top performing properties to extract some shareholder value that isn't being captured in the company's current market capitalization.

Until now, TCO’s geographical diversification has proved to be its competitive advantage as it protects the firm from concentration risk. However, the REIT has failed to capitalize on this advantage as its growth has been stifled by high leverage. To address concerns among the investor community, TCO has finally decided to realign its portfolio for growth through strategic dispositions and value-add acquisitions. Instead of completely exiting Asian markets, however, TCO is selectively pruning its portfolio in a way that will allow TCO to reduce its overhead substantially and recycle capital into new development projects.

Fine tuning Asia strategy

In an attempt to strengthen its balance sheet, TCO has decided to sell 50% of its stake in three Asia-based mall properties to Blackstone with closings expected throughout 2019.The properties that are planned to be strategically disposed are Starfield Hanam, CityOn.Xi’an and CityOn.Zhengzhou. TCO’s investments in these properties have created $325 million in incremental and now the REIT’s total interest is valued at $960 million. The strategic dispositions will help to raise $455 million which comprises $140 million of proceeds from refinancing 2 China assets and $315 million of net cash proceeds from the sale. The net sale proceeds will be utilized to generate an additional $455 million of liquidity that will be used to pay down the REIT’s $1.1 billion line of credit. The dispositions also will help TCO to improve key balance sheet metrics like debt-to-EBITDA, which will be improved by 0.5x. In addition, the REIT also will be able to improve its interest coverage ratio and fixed coverage ratio by about 25 bps and 20 bps, respectively. In short, the Blackstone transaction will further boost the REIT’s ongoing efforts to reduce debt.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation July 2019

TCO’s decreased focus on Asian markets comes at a time when the US-China trade war is casting a shadow over the world economy. China’s GDP has fallen to the lowest since 1992 and the uncertainty regarding the trade war with the US continues to raise concerns amid a slowing economy. On another front, South Korea’s economy has been one of the worst hit due to global trade frictions as well as its bitter trade war with Japan. The country’s economic growth has slowed more than expected and its domestic spending has slumped even though its exports showed signs of recovery.

However, it must be noted that China and South Korea are large economies that can continue to generate growth opportunities in the long run. Despite the economic slowdown, China continues to remain the world’s second largest economy and it will soon surpass the US as the world’s biggest consumer market. In South Korea, the government already has begun to push for inclusive growth reforms and it's projected that the country’s economy will begin to revive from 2020 onwards. Hence, it might be too hasty on TCO’s part to completely exit the Asian market without tapping any lucrative opportunities.

As a part of its Asia strategy, TCO is not only reducing its stake in high-performing properties but also increasing investments within geographic niches that have great potential to generate consistent cash flow. The Gyeonggi Province is one such pocket that provides TCO with an excellent opportunity to maintain strong sales trajectory. Currently, TCO is building Starfield Anseong, a super-regional mall, in the rapidly-growing Anseong city in Gyeonggi. This "first of its kind" project in Anseong will be located near four growing cities near greater Seoul. The site includes a well-developed infrastructure near two important expressways that connect important cities in the country. The project’s estimated cost is $570 million to $600 million and its projected stabilized return rate is 6.25% to 6.75%.

The primary trade area is poised to undergo significant development which will generate immense population and employment growth in the region. The combined population in the trade area is expected to reach 867,000 in 2020 and 1 million in 2030. A US army base is due to be relocated to the nearby area and will add 80,000 to 100,000 people to the population. The region also will be experiencing strong growth in the future because Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has opened world’s largest semiconductor plant six miles from the site and the factory will be creating 110,000 jobs. The strategic location of the Starfield Anseong mall already has generated interest among major retailers and spaces already have been leased to major retailers in the South Korean market.

Penetrating the US market

Like China and South Korea, the US economy also has slowed down as its expansion in the July-September quarter was at an annual rate of 1.9%, which is quite low in comparison to the 3.1% annual rate that was reported in the first three months of 2019. However, the Fed is optimistic about the economy as it has projected a sustained expansion of economic activity, a robust labor market, and an inflation rate near its 2% objective.

High-quality mall owners like TCO also are confident of robust business activity mainly due to three reasons. First, the unemployment rate has fallen to a 50-year low of 3.6% and robust job growth is likely to keep the rate low. Secondly non-cyclical industries and the spending habits of highly-educated millennials will continue to drive demand for retail centers in major US markets. Lastly, high-quality retail assets in top US markets tend to attract top-performing retail tenants who have fortified their business by adopting omnichannel strategies.

Despite being well fortified, TCO’s portfolio contains weak properties that are proving to be a drag on the REIT’s FFO and which present opportunities for redevelopment. In a bid to improve sales productivity, TCO is redeveloping its key strategic assets that are not performing according to expectations. By redeveloping its key assets, TCO is enabling its properties to resume their growth trajectory and re-establishing themselves among the best retail assets in the US.

Recently, TCO completed the redevelopment of 883,000-square-foot mall Beverly Center shopping mall in Los Angeles. As a part of the transformation, the REIT has "contemporized" the interior and exterior of the property which is now reporting improved sales productivity.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation July 2019

TCO also completed the $200 million redevelopment of The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville by adding 170,000 square feet of mall tenant area to the existing mall area. The redevelopment project is expected to deliver returns between 6.5% and 7.5% on stabilization and the property will be 90% leased by the end of 2019.

As a part of its growth strategy, TCO also is focusing on acquiring high-quality dominant assets that have tremendous growth potential and which are strategic to its existing portfolio. In Q2 2019, TCO acquired a 48.5% interest in The Garden Mall, one of the country’s best retail assets, which is located in an affluent and a growing market with limited competition. The asset has an excellent tenant line-up and it's complementary to TCO’s existing portfolio which gives the REIT an opportunity to further penetrate five of Florida’s top markets. The property has tremendous potential to boost NOI because it provides an accretive department store redevelopment opportunity. The property is classified as "A+" by analysts and its sales per square foot are above the portfolio median.

Future Outlook

Considering the current economic situation, it might be most beneficial for TCO to focus primarily on the domestic market to achieve growth as its US portfolio contains the largest concentration of high-quality tenants that are least susceptible to industry headwinds and foreign risks. Further, the REIT’s properties are concentrated in the top 50 US markets and they are specifically based in trade areas that have high average household income as well as high population density within a 15 mile radius.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation July 2019

TCO’s location advantage also ensures that the REIT’s resilient portfolio has the highest concentration of digitally native brands in the US publicly-traded mall sector. Due to a growing demand for retail space in TCO’s malls, the REIT continues to enjoy healthy occupancy levels and a steady sales growth.

Source: TCO Investor Presentation July 2019

For Q3 2019, TCO’s comparable mall tenant sales per square foot in the US increased by 13.7% over the prior period. At the end of Q3 2019, TCO’s comparable center occupancy was 92.9%, which is an increase of 70 basis points in comparison to Q2 2019. The REIT’s permanent occupancy has improved by 70 basis points in comparison to previous year and it's projected that the occupancy will improve to 95% at the end of 2019. The REIT’s high occupancy levels have led to a growth of 5% in the average rent per square foot in its comp centers on a NOI-weighted basis.

Valuation and Conclusion

Falling knife or extremely undervalued? That's the question I always ask myself when I see a stock price chart that shows a steady decline, with a few rapid drops scattered in. Even though the company's dividend growth is expected to slow from a five-year annualized rate of 6.9% to around 2%, I do believe the company is heading in the right direction and the stock price is simply caught up in the broad selling of retail REITs.

According to analyst estimates, FFO will continue to grow each quarter through the end of 2020, with the FY 2020 FFO estimate at $3.73 per share. At a payout ratio of 76%, that translates to a dividend payout of $2.84 per share, which is higher than the consensus estimate of $2.76 per share.

The stock already is undervalued in my opinion and any upside surprise to FFO and/or dividends would result in an outsized price spike as investors clamor to get back into a name that has long been a darling in the retail REIT space.

Taubman is a small allocation within my Premier Income portfolio, which I use to enhance the portfolio's yield with TCO's 8.5% dividend yield. Despite the decline in the stock price, I also have a high level of confidence that the company will continue to raise dividends, albeit slowly, based on its financial stability and cash flow generating abilities, even if debt levels are still a bit high. The current net debt/EBITDA ratio is about 10.5x according to Factset and is expected to improve with the Blackstone transaction. The company also doesn't have any meaningfully impactful debt due until 2021 and interest coverage measured by EBITDA to Interest Expense is 2.4x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.