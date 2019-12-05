Intel: Currently A Low Growth Dividend Stock - IoT Is The Future

However, new acquisitions in IoT could help transform the company for the long-term.

Overall company revenue and earnings growth are expected to be below average in 2020.

Intel's IoT segment's double-digit growth will take a while to have a significant positive impact on overall fundamentals.

Intel (INTC) is striving to transform the company by investing in the IoT (Internet of Things) business segment. Although the IoT segment is growing at a double-digit pace (+12% in the 1st 9 months of 2019), this segment only comprises about 7% of total revenue. The large segments: Client Computing and Data Center (which together comprise 84% of total revenue) experienced slight declines over the same time period.

The global IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.56% by 2023. So, it makes sense for Intel to continue leveraging this segment's growth. Intel can consider strategic acquisitions to help accelerate the IoT segment's growth. However, it may take a few years for this segment to be a significant growth driver for the company. So, the company achieve low overall revenue and earnings growth for the next couple of years.

Having low growth right now may not be a terrible thing. After all, it is growth and not declines. The low growth should help provide the stock with some relative stability while maintaining dividend payments to shareholders. The stock might underperform the S&P 500 as a result of below average growth, but it has a chance of rising slowly over the next two years if it doesn't remain range-bound.

The stock is dropping from an overbought level according to the RSI indicator at the top of the chart. Money flow [CMF] dropped off a bit recently, indicating that the stock might pullback a bit further. A change in trend was not confirmed yet by the MACD. However, the green MACD line looks like it could drop below the red signal line soon, which would indicate a trend change. So, this could be the start of a short-term pullback down to the mid-$40s based on recent price action over the past 2 years.

Intel's Segment Analysis: Client Computing Group

The Client Computing Group is Microsoft's largest segment, comprising about 52% of total company revenue. This segment largely comprises Intel's PC business with categories including: thin & light, gaming, and commercial. The CCG segment also includes WiFi and Thunderbolt technology (fast USB ports).

Intel developed laptop innovation through Project Athena. These innovative laptops have features such as: instant power-up, fast connectivity, long battery life that could last all day, and a four-hour battery charge in 30 minutes. Other features include: voice & touch interaction modes and built-in AI to increase productivity. This technology has the potential to help drive sales as consumers upgrade to laptops with improved features.

The Intel Xeon W & Core X series processors have the potential to help sales for the CCG segment. The W series processors are designed for professional creator platforms to include: 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, VFX (visual effects), AI development and edge deployments (scheduled rollout of a workflow version to one or more devices).

The Core X series processors are designed for creator PC platforms for advanced photo/video editing, motion graphics, visual effects, 3D animation, and game development. The applications that run on the Core X are described by Intel as having a full studio in your PC. The processor allows creators to record, edit, and render simultaneously. Having these tasks running simultaneously is typically very hardware-intensive, but the Core X paired with the Intel X299 chipset can handle it.

While these are good products, Intel faces competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs go head-to-head with Intel's fastest processors. AMD has been gaining market share for desktops and notebooks over Intel. This competition led Intel to discount their processors to grow market share. So, we will have to see if Intel can achieve a good balance of growing or maintaining market share while not taking too much of a revenue/margin hit due to the discounts.

The CCG segment experienced flat growth over the first 9 months of 2019. This shows how the competition is impacting Intel's largest segment.

The Data Center Group

The second largest segment, the Data Center Group [DCG] comprises about 32% of total company revenue. The DCG segment includes sales of Intel chipsets and processors for the cloud, enterprise, and communications infrastructure.

Intel also competes with AMD in the DCG segment. Taiwan Semiconductor Company (TSM) is another competitor in the DCG segment. AMD has been gaining market share over Intel for the server market in the DCG segment.

TSMC can be a threat to Intel because the large cloud companies such as Amazon are making their own chips and some of them are using TSMC to manufacture them. TSMC makes the Graviton, which supports Amazon's cloud service and was 40% cheaper than similar chips from Intel. So, Intel may need to lower prices to remain competitive.

Another possible long-term threat for Intel's DCG segment is RISC-V open source architecture. RISC-V is a free open source of extensible software and hardware. It is said to have features that increase computer speed while reducing cost and power use.

Linux has been an open source operating system since 1991, and became the dominate system over Microsoft's (MSFT) Windows Server for powering internet servers. It is possible that RISC-V could develop into a high-end solution to dominate market share in one or more of Intel's businesses. So, it is something that investors need to keep an eye on.

The DCG segment only achieved flat growth in the first 9 months of 2019. It is not clear whether Intel can gain market share in this segment and keep AMD's gains at bay.

The Internet of Things [IoT] Group

The Internet of Things Group is the fastest growing segment with double-digit revenue increases. However, IoT only comprises about 7% of Intel's revenue. So, in the short-term this segment will help Intel achieve incremental overall gains before becoming a larger driver for the company.

Source

This is the most interesting segment in my opinion since it involves large growth trends such as: advanced driver-assist technology through Intel's Mobileye business (eventually advancing to autonomous vehicles) and the connection of numerous 'things' to the internet for faster, improved results in various industries.

Through the use of Intel's 2nd generation scalable Xeon processors, doctors can make faster diagnoses with deep learning technology, retail stores could replenish inventory faster and more accurately with AI-based systems, defects can be found faster in manufacturing, traffic could be controlled more effectively, the agriculture industry can become more productive through IoT sensing technology. Of course, there are many other possibilities.

While Intel exited the 5G modem business, they will be producing 5G base stations with their Atom processors. This is likely to generate growth for Intel as the global 5G market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 56.7% by 2025.

This segment is likely to become larger as it grows revenue at a double-digit pace, while the largest segments might struggle to grow even at low single-digit rates. As the IoT segment becomes larger over the next five years, Intel's overall growth has a good chance of increasing. However, it will probably take a few years before Intel can achieve market-outperforming gains. The company may need a strategic merger/acquisition to achieve that.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Intel

Intel is likely to experience low revenue and earnings growth over the next couple of years. Consensus estimates show that revenue and earnings are only expected to grow between 1% and 2% in 2020 and 2021. That is the result of the flat sales for the two largest segments. The stock performance has a good chance of underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over the next two years as a result of this below-average growth.

Investors should keep an eye on the competition (which looks like the largest risk for Intel), specifically AMD and TSMC and see which companies are growing market share in the industry. The development of the RISC-V open source architecture will have to be watched as it could disrupt the industry over the long-term. Intel may need to keep prices low to remain competitive in the CCG and DCG segments. That would limit their revenue growth and narrow their margins.

The good news is that Intel's IoT segment can continue to grow at a strong double-digit rate for multiple years. As the IoT segment grows, Intel's future growth is likely to rise. Another strategic acquisition in IoT could help boost the growth outlook for Intel. The stock might be range-bound due to the low overall growth over the next 2 years without a significant positive catalyst. Investors will be paid a 2% dividend while they wait for higher growth in the future.

