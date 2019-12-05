Surveilling The Laggards Part 4: Merck Nears Late 2000 All-Time High, While Pfizer Restructures For Growth

Source: YCharts

The above chart shows the decade return for Merck (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and while this article is about Merck and Pfizer, readers can see how the large-cap pharma space has kept pace with the key benchmark for the 2010 decade.

What's more interesting for me, though, as someone looking for alpha, is that both Merck and Pfizer are still trading below their year 2000 highs, which marked a top for the growth giants of the 1990s, although Merck isn't too far away from taking out that 20-year high.

A breakout to new all-time highs would be quite welcome for both stocks although, right now, it's clear Merck is far closer to surpassing previous all-time highs than Pfizer.

Table 1

Merck - EPS and revenue revisions:

Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Q4 '18 2021 EPS est $6.27 $6.08 $5.89 $5.87 2020 EPS est $5.60 $5.47 $5.31 $5.24 2019 EPS est $5.16 $4.91 $4.71 $4.67 2021 est EPS gro rt 12% 11% 11% 12% 2020 est EPS gro rt 9% 11% 13% 12% 2019 est EPS gro rt 19% 13% 9% 8% 2021 PE 14x 13x 14x 13x 2020 PE 15x 15x 15x 14x 2019 PE 15x 16x 16x 15x 2021 est rev's ($'s bl's) $52.0 $50.8 $49.7 $47.3 2020 est rev $49.3 $48.4 $47.3 $47.0 2019 est rev $46.9 $45.9 $44.7 $44.4 2021 est rev gro rt 5% 5% 5% 1% 2020 est rev gro rt 5% 5% 6% 6% 2019 est rev gro rt 11% 8% 6% 5%

Source: IBES by Refinitiv consensus estimates

The positive EPS and revenue estimate revisions for Merck have been impressive, mostly due to the success of Keytruda, Merck's leader in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market.

Some sell-side research now thinks that Keytruda could be a $20 billion annual drug. The run rate for Keytruda of $3.1 billion for Q3 '19 is $12.4 billion today, assuming no further growth.

Merck did caution investors not to expect the same rapid growth rates in revenue and margins in 2020, but the above estimate revisions still expect a decent year in 2020.

Also, the other caveat that caught my eye was that China revenues were $898 ml (per Cantor) +90% y/y which might eventually be part of any trade deal or trade friction. (That's a personal opinion, and nothing that has been suggested by the Street.)

China was $2.7 billion in revenues as of 9/30/19, or 7% of Merck's total per the 9/30/19 10-Q.

If Keytruda keeps surprising to the upside, it should bode well for Merck's stock.

Table 2

Pfizer - EPS and revenue estimate revisions

Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Q4 '18 2021 EPS est $3.11 $3.02 $3.30 $3.35 2020 EPS est $2.89 $2.81 $3.06 $3.09 2019 EPS est $2.95 $2.82 $2.91 $2.92 2021 est EPS gro rt 8% 7% 8% 8% 2020 est EPS gro rt -2% 0% 5% 6% 2019 est EPS gro rt 20% 15% 19% 16% 2021 PE 12x 12x 12x 12x 2020 PE 12x 12x 13x 13x 2019 PE 13x 12x 14x 14x 2021 est rev's ($'s in bl's) $51.7 $51.3 $56.2 $57.8 2020 est rev $49.8 $49.5 $54 $55.2 2019 est rev $51.8 $51.3 $53.3 $54.5 2021 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 4% 5% 2020 est rev gro rt -4% -4% 1% 1% 2019 est rev gro rt -4% -4% -1% 2%

Source: IBES by Refinitiv consensus estimates

Looking at the above table, Pfizer surprised the Street in the 2nd quarter of 2019 by saying that the spinoff of Upjohn would be combined with Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), (thus divesting some legacy drugs) although the "remainco", which is biopharma, saw 9% revenue growth in the 3rd quarter, thus the sell-side lifted numbers after hammering the stock from $43 to $34 after the restructuring news.

Not all is lost for Pfizer, though: the Street like Ibrance, Xtandi and Eliquis (all biopharma segment) in the pipeline, and Morningstar mentioned that the pneumococcal vaccine looks the best in terms of "remainco" segments.

Valuation Comparison:

MRK PFE Est 3-yr avg rev gro rt 7% -1% Est 3-yr avg EPS gro rt 13% 9% 3-yr PE 15x 13x Price-to-sales 4.75x 4.05x Price-to-book 8x 3x Price to Tang book (TBV) neg neg Price to cash-flow 19x 17x Price-to-free-cash-flow (FCF) 26x 20x Free-cash-flow yield 4% 5% Dividend yield 2.80% 3.80% Div as % of FCF 67% 75% Debt-to-capital 27% 21% Sr unsec credit rating AA / A1 AA/A1 Mstar intrinsic value estimate $104 $46 Mstar moat wide wide

Source: internal valuation s/sheet from earnings reports and 10-Q's

Technical analysis

Merck is closing in on December 2000 all-time-high after a 20-year consolidation. A breakout, when it happens, should be significant for the stock.

The success of Keytruda is driving the improved fundamentals.

Pfizer held its 200-month moving average on the pullback post-restructuring, which was important for shareholders. Shareholders will have to wait longer for PFE to approach its late 2000 high. But the downside risk at this point for PFE is probably far less than for Merck.

Summary/conclusion

Both Pfizer and Merck are considered "wide moat" stocks by Morningstar, although the multiple for Merck at this point is far more attractive given Keytruda's emergence than Pfizer, post restructuring.

Pfizer's forward EPS and revenue estimates currently expect a decline in 2020 revenue and EPS with the Upjohn spinoff, so PFE's results in the first two quarters of 2020 will likely go a long way in influencing shareholders in terms of the stock.

In terms of valuation metrics, the price-to-cash-flow valuations are a little salty for both major pharmas, but the free cash flow yields, and especially in the case of Pfizer, the dividend yields, are attractive.

Merck is looking at 20-year resistance from a chart perspective, so don't be surprised if the stock takes some time to pierce that 20-year high. That being said, if $91.51 falls on high volume and the trade above is decisive, the move higher could be substantial and long-lasting.

Large-cap pharmas have been dead money from an alpha perspective for two decades. The late 1990s - particularly 1999 - with the launch of Pfizer's Viagra saw daily announcements on CNBC of the growth, and the valuations were quite extended.

Clients currently hold a 1.5% weight in each stock within their accounts, but if Merck breaks out decisively on continuing good fundamental news around Keytruda, its weight will quickly be lifted into a Top 10 or Top 5 portfolio weight.

Don't forget the laggards. When they do become leaders once again - as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) demonstrated - the upside can be substantial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.