Sub-$8,000 Bitcoin Is A Discount

Following the recent pullback of +50%, current prices at sub-$8,000 may be a good time to start averaging in.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin's technical and fundamental factors are building up towards the halving season of 2020.

Despite growing momentum, Bitcoin's price action was rejected sharply at the $7,800 resistance, back to the $7,400 support.

Investment thesis

I believe Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has reached its bottom at $6,500 following the recent market correction of +50% from its 2019 high. Considering the consolidation of technical factors and growing investor sentiment, I believe Bitcoin at sub-$8,000 may be considered a "discount", thus a good time to start buying in.

Cryptocurrency markets are rebounding from support levels after the recent market rout. On November 29th, Bitcoin touched the $7,800 resistance, before being rejected sharply. Currently Bitcoin is floating near or below its previous resistance (now turned support), at $7,400.

Bitcoin's drop to $6,500 may have signaled the bottom, as the strong rebound may indicate the beginning to a long-term bullish outlook.

Source: Coin360

Going up

1) On of the key points to consider is the CME Bitcoin Futures gap, a phenomenon where there is a price difference between the trading sessions in the futures market (which is more apparent for cryptocurrencies, as they trade non-stop, unlike traditional securities).

Historically, Bitcoin has almost always filled that price gap eventually, either going up or down in to meet it.

Source: TradingView, CME Group (Zack Norman)

The recent market correction occurred near the weekends, as futures closed while Bitcoin corrected to a 6-month low of $6,500. Taking a closer look at the inverse heads and shoulders patterns, there were 3 futures gaps that had been filled.

On December 4th, there was a pump and dump cycle which allowed Bitcoin to fill the futures gap caused by the strong rejection earlier, at the $7,800 resistance. However, Bitcoin soon revisited the $7,400 support once more.

There is one more gap that remained unfilled which could signal an upwards move soon, around the $8,200 resistance. Optionally, we would still need a clean and steady break above $7,800 to mark a confident bullish move.

2) Currently, Bitcoin is experiencing a strong consolidation of technical factors:

A compilation of indicators. Note, the MACD is showing a bit of green, and a bullish crossover of the signal lines. The Squeeze Momentum indicator is also reinforcing the possibility of an upwards momentum soon.

An inverse Head & Shoulders pattern showing a potential trend reversal.

However, some of the technical indicators are flashing potential bearish signs ahead. After the recent rejection, the short-term 50 EMA crossed below the long-term 200 EMA on the 1H chart, thus a trend reversal is needed soon to change this.

Source(s): TradingView (Zack Norman)

3) During Bitcoin's massive correction, we're seeing large accumulation by institutions, as it can be shown with record volumes on Bakkt's Bitcoin Futures. At that period, on November 27th, Bakkt's trading volume surged +148% to $42.52 million, as open interest rose 6% to $4.16 million.

Source: Twitter (BakktBot)

Source: Skew Analytics

Moreover, Fidelity will soon launch a custodian and trading solutions for Bitcoin, under Fidelity Digital Assets; and Square marking a 244% YoY increase in Bitcoin-related transactions with a doubling of first-time Bitcoin buyers. Institutions are proving to become more comfortable with Bitcoin, and as they begin to accumulate more, retail investors and traders will feel more confident with a more maturing market.

Key factors towards end-2019

Conclusively, considering the mixed technical factors, there are possibilities for continued volatility in the short-term, as Bitcoin continues to hover around or below its current support at $7,400.

Nevertheless, I do firmly believe that at current prices firmly below $8,000, Bitcoin presents a good buy opportunity, as we've bounced sharply from its low of $6,500 after the recent +50% market correction. Here is a list of things to look out for as we start the end of 2019:

1) A clean break above $7,800 is needed to confidently mark an upwards trend, leading into $8,200 at its next resistance point.

2) Bakkt will soon launch its physically-settled Bitcoin Futures contracts on ICE Singapore on December 9th. Historically, Bitcoin plunged down to $8,000 USD/BTC soon after Bakkt's launch in the U.S. back in October. However, with currently growing institutional demand, and following reports of increased Bitcoin trading in Malaysia and Singapore, Bakkt's Singapore launch could boost Bitcoin prices further.

3) As per my previous post, any news concerning government crackdowns on cryptocurrency and Blockchain related projects in China could weaken Bitcoin prices in the future, possibly pushing it back to low or sub-$7,000 with current prices. Thus far, China has never taken excessive action against cryptocurrencies, yet overreaction from traders/investors could exacerbate the situation.

4) Another point from my previous post, we need to look out for market liquidity in the cryptocurrency markets.

To address one of the points I made then, it would seem that any miner capitulation might not be significant enough (presently) to have an effect on Bitcoin prices, as we are seeing increasing hash rate, mining revenue, and balanced mining difficulty (thus squeezing supply further).

Source: Blockchain.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.