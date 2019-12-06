Ring Energy: Quick Paybacks, But Limited Liquidity

This may constrain its ability to grow production, although a potential Delaware Basin asset sale may help with its liquidity.

It does have more inventory that it expects to meet type curves, albeit with some risk.

It has a fairly modest amount of inventory that it is very confident about meeting the type curve projections though, at around three years at 2019's original planned drilling pace.

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) is in a position where it can deliver quick paybacks at mid-$50s oil with its Central Basin and Northwest Shelf wells. However, it has limited liquidity and higher than ideal leverage now and may be forced to reduce capital expenditures in 2020 compared to its 2019 budget. The potential sale of its Delaware Basin assets may help alleviate this issue somewhat.

Excellent Type Curve Returns

Ring claims quick paybacks from both its Central Basin and Northwest Shelf wells. It mentions that it expects a 1.4-year payback period for its Central Basin wells at $50 per BOE realized prices.

Source: Ring Energy

It believes that it can deliver payback in one year with its Northwest Shelf wells at $50 per BOE realized prices as well. This is an excellent payback period, although with low Permian natural gas prices, mid-$50s WTI oil translates into slightly below $50 per BOE realized prices for the Northwest Shelf.

Source: Ring Energy

Some Inventory Risk

Although Ring's top locations appear to provide excellent returns, there is some risk with the overall quantity of its top-tier inventory. It has identified 161 Tier 1 locations (excluding the Delaware Basin) that it is quite confident that it could achieve 80+% IRRs at $50 per BOE realized prices. This would represent around 3 years of inventory based on its original 2019 plans for drilling 50 horizontal wells.

Source: Ring Energy

It would then have another four years of inventory (again excluding the Delaware Basin, and assuming 50 wells) of wells that it believes are on par with its Tier 1 wells, but with more risk associated with them.

Limited Liquidity

Ring's credit facility recently had its borrowing base reaffirmed at $425 million. This leaves it with relatively limited liquidity, as it had $366.5 million borrowed under that facility at the end of Q3 2019. It also had an $18.4 million working capital deficit at that time. Ring is operating at close to neutral cash flow now, but if its working capital deficit is eliminated, that would put it at around $385 million in credit facility borrowings. This is tighter than ideal since there is only a modest cushion remaining.

Although Ring's payback period from its wells appears pretty quick, it can't incur much further outspend due to its limited liquidity. Thus, its production growth in 2020 is likely to be modest as it will likely only be able to support a smaller capex budget next year.

Delaware Basin Sale

Ring may be able to help its liquidity somewhat through the sale of its Delaware Basin assets, which it mentioned that it is marketing.

Ring Energy mentioned that it is marketing its Delaware Basin assets. These assets had net production of 1,100 BOEPD (57% oil) in September 2019 and have mostly vertical potential, other than the prospective Delaware Mountain Group (Bell Canyon, Cherry Canyon, Brushy Canyon) horizontal wells. As such, it will probably be valued based on PDP, without much value attributed to development potential, although the saltwater disposal infrastructure should add some value. The PDP PV-10 of these assets was $75 million at the end of 2018, based on 2018 SEC pricing, which is higher than the current strip.

Source: Ring Energy

Ring's credit facility borrowing base may also be reduced due to the sale of the Delaware Basin assets. These assets only represent 10% of its total production though, so the reduction in its borrowing base from a Delaware Basin asset sale is likely to be a decent amount less than the reduction in its debt.

Conclusion

Ring Energy's type curve wells appear to have quick paybacks at current commodity prices. It has drawn down most of its credit facility availability though, leaving it somewhat limited in its ability to grow production though, as it will need to operate at around neutral cash flow or better going forward. The potential sale of its Delaware Basin assets may help reduce its leverage and give it some additional liquidity, but for now, its debt (and associated limited liquidity) is a significant constraint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.