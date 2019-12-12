Retirement: Why REITs Are Good Bond Replacements

Our method enables us to earn high and stable income from real asset backed investments.

REITs are a viable alternative to retirees and other income investors who desire greater income without having to take significantly more risk.

Historically low – and even negative – interest rates are making it harder than ever to retire.

Investors have historically relied on bonds (LQD, VCLT, IEF) to generate consistent and safe income in retirement. While this may have worked well in the past, today's environment is much less favorable to bond investors.

After a multi-decade-long decline in interest rates, the yields are now at exceptionally low levels:

This creates two major issues to retirees:

Not enough income is earned to meet their retirement needs.

The value of their bond holdings may erode if and when interest rates return to normal and inflation accelerates.

What is then the solution in this low-yield environment?

One asset class in particular has been gaining a lot of momentum in this low interest rate environment: Real Estate Investment Trusts.

The reason why REITs have become the go-to alternative to bonds is because they share many similarities to bonds, but generate much greater income and protect against inflation.

I would go as far as to say that REITs are the best asset class for retirees who are looking to diversify their portfolio away from bonds and earn higher income with only moderately more risks.

REIT investments are commonly perceived as pure equity investments by the investment community. In reality, they share some characteristics of equity as well as fixed income. Below we compare some of the key risks between REITs and bond investments.

REITs and Bonds: More Similar Than Different

Income

In both cases, there's an agreement between two parties to lend something in return of cash. There's a contractual agreement that obligates the borrower/tenant to pay interest/rent to the investor.

Most REITs have long leases with >five-year terms and occupancy rates near 95%. Well-located properties always are in high demand and leasing space is not a problem. Moreover, since REITs are widely diversified with 100s of properties, the exposure to any individual property, tenant, or location is very limited. Finally, REITs must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends. Therefore, bonds and REITs can both provide consistent and predictable income to their investors.

Interest rates and inflation

However, REIT investors are better protected against the risk of rising interest rates and accelerating inflation.

In in the 16 periods since 1995 when interest rates rose significantly, equity REITs generated positive returns in 12. REITs (VNQ) also outperformed the S&P500 (SPY) more often than not.

The demand for good properties is ever increasing while supply is restricted by the availability of land. It leads to ever rising rents and property values – which protects against rising interest rates and inflation.

On the other hand, most bonds provide little protection because interest payments do not increase over time.

Short-term volatility

Despite providing stable income and superior protection against inflation and interest rates, REITs remain equity investments that trade on the stock market. With that comes greater volatility. Bonds generally experience less volatility because they have a set maturity date.

However, since retirees are income investors, this near-term volatility should not be a great concern.

Conclusion: More Similar Than Different

The fundamental difference between a bond and REIT is much smaller than many think. They both generate stable cash flow from long-term contracts.

The main difference is that REITs provide greater protection against long-term inflation – whereas bonds provide superior protection against near-term volatility.

We believe that for retirees, the inflation protection is much more important, and therefore, REITs are ideal investments to earn higher income in retirement.

Bonds are so overvalued today that they do not provide any real return after inflation and taxes. They also do not provide any protection in case of severe unexpected inflation and are at risk of large losses if interest rates were to eventually normalize. If today, you need the income and can withstand more price volatility, then REITs become a great alternative. They will provide two to three times more income, provide inflation protection, long-term appreciation - without taking on materially more risk.

If done right, a REIT can offer the income stability of a bond investment with the return benefits of an equity investment.

Of course not any REIT will do. There are more than 200 REITs out there and many are overpriced, over-leveraged, or poorly managed.

Most importantly for retirees, some are much riskier than others and do not provide safe dividend income. We believe that “net lease REITs” are the best option for retirees.

Net Lease REITs: The “Bond-Like” Real Estate Investment

“Net lease” or “triple-net” are commonly-used terms to describe freestanding retail property investments such as Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, CVS (CVS) pharmacies, or even Chevron (CVX) gas stations:

Net Lease REITs are some of our favorite investments at High Yield Landlord because they have historically generated high returns with less risk and more income than most other REITs.

You have probably heard of Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) which are the two largest net lease REITs. They are famous for having generated up to 15% annual total returns over past decades and perfect dividend track records. Not even the great financial crisis could take them down as both REITs increased their dividends in 2008 and 2009:

What makes these REITs so resilient?

Net leases are different from most other leases in that they mitigate risks more in favor of the landlord:

Very Long Lease Terms: Tenants will commonly sign an extraordinarily long lease of 10-20 years with multiple five-year extension possibilities.

No Landlord Responsibilities: During the lease term, the tenant takes care of all property expenses and must maintain the building.

Defensive Sectors: The businesses that occupy net lease buildings commonly operate in defensive sectors such as convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations and quick service restaurants.

Strong Profitability: The rent coverage ratios are generally in the 2-4x range – making it very unlikely that tenants default on their leases. In most cases, tenants would need to see 50%-plus drops in unit profits before they would struggle to cover their rent payments.

Protection against inflation: Net leases are generally tied to an inflation index or include fixed and automatic rent increases of 2% per year or 10% every five years. Since property expenses are borne by the tenant, but the rent keeps on rising, the landlord is protected against inflation.

Therefore, the cash flow of a net lease REIT is “bond like” and investors often refer to them as one of the safest property types:

The resemblance between bonds and net leases is so large that properties are commonly purchased based on the lease characteristics and its yield. The “real estate” element takes a back seat, and properties are traded based on their yield and default risk, just like bonds.

There are today still few lesser-known net lease opportunities that pay over 6% dividend yields, grow consistently at 5% per year and offer 12%-15% annual total returns to income investors. EPR Properties (EPR) is one example in which we have invested since it traded at a 40% lower share price. At High Yield Landlord, we invest heavily in these types of opportunities and hold a diversified portfolio of 20 positions to generate defensive income in today's yieldless world.

Are they riskier than bonds?

Yes.

Are they significantly riskier than bonds?

No they are not.

Are they ideal income investments for retirees?

Yes they are.

