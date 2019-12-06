AerCap Holdings: Predicting Value

Thesis

AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) continues to be undervalued, despite the recent increase in share price. Given past volatility in the share price, the stock could easily be purchased for an even steeper discount to conservative measures of intrinsic value than it is currently priced at.

AerCap Holdings is the dominant player in the aircraft leasing industry. The company purchases aircraft primarily from Boeing and Airbus and leases them out to airlines around the world. These leases average twelve years in length and give the company a long road map of predictable cash flow. The company’s 949-aircraft fleet is the largest and most valuable in the world, and its 343-aircraft order book is full of the most in-demand planes on the market.

AerCap is cheap on an earnings and book value basis. It has currently secured over $27 billion in total lease revenue. Even if it never leases another plane again, this should translate to roughly $6 billion in profits. In light of this, AerCap’s $7 billion market capitalization is far too low. Furthermore, given how AerCap’s balance sheet has evolved over time and given management’s buyback program, the company’s tangible book value per share should be roughly $70 by the end of 2020 and roughly $86 by the end of 2021, well above the current share price of $60.

AerCap’s Value to the Aircraft Market

The primary buyer in the commercial aircraft market is a fragmented group of airlines around the world. The primary seller is a duopoly composed of Boeing and Airbus. These buyers and sellers often have conflicting priorities.

Airlines are in the efficiency business. They want a fleet of the newest, most fuel-efficient aircraft so they can operate efficiently. They also want to fine-tune the size of their fleets over time so they only add planes through small orders when they need to. On the other hand, Boeing and Airbus want to sell large numbers of planes at once so they have a long road map of production and deliveries. They’d also like to sell planes to a few reliable customers to avoid vetting many buyers.

AerCap enables both sides to fulfill their wants. By leasing from AerCap, airlines can replenish their fleet with newer aircraft when leases end and can fine-tune their fleet by taking advantage of AerCap’s quantity discounts – which are often as high as 50% - without ordering hundreds of planes at a time. By selling to AerCap, manufacturers can secure orders for hundreds of planes at once, giving them a years-long road map of deliveries without having to vet dozens of airlines.

As a result of leasing’s advantages, more of the world’s planes are leased every year. According to KMPG, in 2000, 20% of the world’s commercial fleet was leased. Today, roughly half of all commercial aircraft are leased. Air traffic has increased by 150% since 2000 and is projected to double over the next fifteen to twenty years, providing plenty of future demand for aircraft.

AerCap’s Industry-Leading Scale and Platform Give it a Formidable Moat

Lessors might seem to be in an indefensible position despite providing value to the aircraft market. It might seem easy for any large institution with enough capital – like a bank, for example – to order lots of aircraft and start leasing them. Fortunately for AerCap, the leasing business isn’t as simple as these entrants would like to think. It might be easy to get into the business, but being able to compete is tough. AerCap’s platform and scale give it a large competitive advantage.

New entrants are attracted to the industry’s predictable and stable profits, but they eventually run into trouble. Chinese lessors have been the most recent entrants, but in the past, everyone from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to various Japanese companies have been in the business. The Japanese companies that entered in the 1990s are no longer operating and Morgan Stanley sold its leasing arm in 2006 after taking a $1 billion write-down. The new Chinese entrants are also starting to suffer, with ICBC (OTCMKTS: IDCBF) reportedly selling a large portion of its fleet.

Most entrants enter the market through sale-leasebacks, where they buy an ordered plane from an airline and immediately lease it back to the same airline. These agreements give them short-term lease revenue and the illusion of success, but they enter them without any knowledge of the product or market. As AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly put in in a recent Bloomberg interview, “It doesn’t take any real knowledge of the asset to do that. It’s just a price. You don’t understand value, but you get price.”

AerCap maintains its dominant position because it understands value and not just price. Smaller and inexperienced lessors begin to suffer when it’s time to make value-based decisions that require experience and an understanding of the opaque aircraft market. Do they want to sell a plane mid-lease, at the end of a lease, or do they want to re-lease it? Which airlines want which planes and which will be willing to pay the most? Which kinds of interior configurations do airlines want? And, critically, what aircraft should they buy to satisfy future airline demand?

AerCap knows the answers to these value-based questions because of its scale and platform. It has the largest fleet of any lessor, as the first graph below shows. Though GE Capital Aviation Services (NYSE: GE) is a close second, many of its aircraft are older and as a result, AerCap’s fleet is by far the most valuable in the industry, as shown by the second graph below. Having the largest and most valuable fleet in the industry allows AerCap to execute a high volume of transactions. According to AerCap's filings, it executed 436 transactions in 2018 and has executed over 2,000 since 2013, meaning it’s bought, leased, or sold roughly 10% of all the commercial aircraft in use right now.

AerCap’s large fleet and high transaction volume allow it to have unique insights into aircraft demand and prices on a global scale. Because the aircraft market is so opaque and there’s no central hub where transactions take place, having market knowledge is a key advantage. Market knowledge is gained through transactions. Every time an employee at AerCap is in contact with an airline, an internal report is generated and sent to management. This data is gathered over years and years and is used to understand what airlines want and what they’ll be willing to pay. Having this knowledge allows AerCap to quickly and efficiently match each plane it has with the airline that has the greatest demand for it.

AerCap’s platform allows it to place new aircraft quickly. The company had agreed to leases on the first 100 Airbus A320’s it had on order before taking delivery of a single one from Airbus. One of the clearest examples of the power of this platform is AerCap’s nimbleness during a recent airline bankruptcy. In August 2017, German low-cost carrier Air Berlin declared bankruptcy. AerCap had ten planes with the airline. Within a month, Malaysia Airlines had agreed to lease six of the ten through 2023. All ten of the planes were leased by October.

AerCap was able to find a high-quality customer in addition to re-leasing the planes quickly. It understood that even though Air Berlin was a low-cost carrier, it had leased planes with premium interiors. Because of its market knowledge, it knew exactly who had the greatest demand for these aircraft. Malaysia needed cabins with many business class seats, something the high-quality Air Berlin planes were perfect for. AerCap made the deal with Malaysia quickly because it could act on this knowledge. Malaysia’s CEO thanked AerCap for its “speed in working with Malaysia Airlines to help rebuild our premium business” and ability to meet its “immediate need” for lie-flat business class seats on flights longer than three hours.

A smaller lessor with less knowledge or a new lessor without years of data would have had a tough time finding new lessees in this situation. To put AerCap’s quickness in perspective, Air Lease (NYSE: AL), one of AerCap’s competitors, is still struggling to remove one of the planes it leased to WOW Air, which went bankrupt early this year, from an airport in Iceland.

The effect of AerCap’s scale and platform show up in the numbers. AerCap’s leasing revenue is consistently higher as a percentage of fleet value than its competitors, as the graph below shows.

AerCap’s Platform Allows it to Build a High-Quality Fleet

The most important ingredient for success in the leasing business is having planes airlines want. One of the advantages of AerCap’s platform is that it allows the company to construct such a fleet. AerCap currently owns 949 aircraft in its leasing portfolio. Its fleet and order book are made up of the most in-demand and new technology aircraft in the industry. AerCap has consistently improved its fleet over time and the average value of its fleet is at an all-time high, as the graph below shows.

AerCap has a refined approach to its fleet and focuses on maintaining a fleet of the most liquid aircraft with the largest user bases. While most lessors and investors think fleet age is the best measure of fleet quality, AerCap has a more nuanced view. It would rather have a slightly older plane from a more advanced model range than a younger plane from a less advanced range. When lessors buy new aircraft from older ranges, they get saddled with planes whose useful life will far exceed the years of airline demand they have left. It’s more prudent to have an older example of a newer technology aircraft since this aircraft will be attractive to airlines for a longer time. AerCap’s focus on having a liquid fleet means it stays away from buying older technology aircraft that won’t be demanded for many more years and new niche aircraft that don’t have a large user base.

AerCap’s fleet philosophy and platform reinforce each other. Having a liquid fleet of aircraft allows it to complete more transactions and gain more knowledge. Having scale and a platform that facilitates knowledge allows it to make good choices about its fleet. A great platform and scale allow for higher fleet quality and higher fleet quality allows for greater scale.

Strong Residual Values and Consistent Gains on Sale

Leasing is an asset-intensive business. Naturally, a lessor’s value is heavily impacted by the residual values of its assets. It’s important to be able to trust a lessor’s balance sheet and understand how residual values change over time. There’s plenty of evidence that AerCap’s planes might be undervalued and that its fleet maintains value through tough times.

AerCap’s low impairment charges show that the company’s planes maintain their value over time. Long-term depreciating assets are subject to impairments over time. However, AerCap’s impairments have been virtually zero. Its impairment charges have averaged just 0.13% of total fleet value since 2014 and just 0.18% of total fleet value since 2008. The resiliency of AerCap’s fleet value is a testament to its quality. In-demand, high quality assets are more likely to retain value.

AerCap also consistently records gains on the sale of aircraft, meaning it consistently sells planes for more than their reported value. Since 2008, an average of 9.3% of the company’s asset sale proceeds have been from gains on sale, implying that the planes that were sold ought to have been 9.4% more valuable on the company’s books. AerCap has recorded gains on sale every year since 2008 except for 2012, when it recorded a loss due to exiting a small joint venture, and typically sells planes for 5 to 10% above their state book value.

AerCap consistently records these gains because of conservative accounting and its platform. AerCap depreciates assets at a 6% rate, above the industry average of 5%. It can also achieve great prices on its planes because of its platform. It can use the market knowledge gained from its platform to place planes with the airlines that will pay the most for them.

AerCap’s Recession Resilience

The airline industry is driven by consumer demand. In a recession, this demand decreases and inevitably impacts airlines and the companies they lease from. Fortunately, AerCap was quite resilient during the last recession.

AerCap was able to maintain the efficiency of its lease fleet during the recession. AerCap’s fleet utilization rate, which measures the number of days an aircraft is leased during a year weighted by book value, gives a great idea of AerCap’s ability to put its assets to work. The company had a healthy utilization rate during the recession. Utilization has averaged 99.2% since 2013 and 98.8% since 2006. In 2008, in the midst of the worldwide recession, the utilization rate dropped to 97.7% before rebounding to 98.1% in 2009, as the graph below shows. AerCap was affected by the recession because of the decrease. However, revenues increased 7% in 2008 and its utilization returned to pre-recession levels quickly.

AerCap was able to sustain a high utilization rate during the recession because of its long-term leases. Because planes are leased out for years, a decline in demand will only affect planes coming off a lease and not the whole fleet. During the recession, AerCap leased out planes on short-term leases so it could take advantage of better terms when the economy recovered. And as the Air Berlin example shows, AerCap can quickly re-lease planes even if a lessee goes bankrupt.

In the future, AerCap’s global diversification – 36% of lease revenue comes from Asia, 30% comes from Europe, and 13% comes from the US – should protect it from any large economic events. And as mentioned earlier, the growing demand for air travel should act as a tailwind for AerCap’s business for a long time.

AerCap’s Strong Debt and Liquidity Position

AerCap’s assets are backed by debt, so it potentially faces a significant amount of interest rate risk. There’s also a risk associated with AerCap’s liquidity and access to capital markets, which it needs to meet its obligations. Fortunately, AerCap has positioned itself to be protected against interest rates risk and has always had plenty of liquidity.

The company’s exposure to fluctuating interest rates is minimal. AerCap consistently pays just less than 4% on all its debt. It hedges against interest rate risk through a variety of caps and swaps. Even a 1% increase in interest rates would result in a decrease in pre-tax income of less than $10 million, or less than 1%, which is nothing to be concerned about.

Liquidity also doesn’t pose a risk. Management has always appreciated the importance of access to capital and repeatedly bring it up during calls. As of last quarter, AerCap has access to twice the amount of liquidity it needs to fund itself for the next year. It has about $8.6 billion of capital through revolvers and cash and generates roughly $3.2 billion in operating cash flow. This year, it’ll spend $1.1 billion on debt maturities and $4.7 billion on capital expenditures. So, AerCap has access to $6 billion more than it’ll need. It can be shut out of capital markets for two years and still meet all its obligations. Since 2014, AerCap has had at least 1.2 times the liquidity it needs for the next year, so fear about AerCap’s liquidity is unwarranted.

AerCap’s Excellent Management

AerCap has an excellent management team led by Kelly, who owns roughly $180 million of stock. I’ve been most impressed by his clarity. He has a clear understanding of his business and can communicate his ideas in a straightforward way. This clarity has allowed AerCap to see through the noise and focus on what impacts long-term success. The reason AerCap has a large platform, a great fleet, manageable debt, and strong liquidity is because these are the factors it can control and that have a large impact on a lessor’s success. Management’s ability to focus on and maximize what counts has helped AerCap.

One of management’s best decisions was its 2014 purchase of International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC) from AIG (NYSE: AIG) for $2.4 billion in cash and $4.55 billion in stock. The acquisition was a defining moment for AerCap and allowed it to grow from 231 to 931 aircraft. AerCap bought ILFC because of its scale and industry-leading order book, which consisted of 385 aircraft that would be delivered through 2018. AerCap was the minnow swallowing the whale in the transaction, but management has done an excellent job of managing the combined company. The business’s debt-to-equity ratio has decreased 26%, from 4.3 at the closing of the deal to 3.2 at the end of last quarter. Management has also done a great job of increasing average fleet value since the purchase and have built an order book of 343 planes for delivery through 2023.

AerCap’s Aggressive Buyback Program Increases Per Share Value

Since the acquisition of ILFC, AerCap has been hard at work buying back its own shares. The company has repurchased 36% of its shares since the acquisition and share count has decreased by an average of 10% each year.

Management’s buybacks have been extremely strategic. All buybacks aren’t created equal and not all are good allocations of capital. Management has been shrewd about buying back shares at less than book value and are quick to approve more buybacks whenever the share price decreases materially. At the end of 2018, AerCap’s stock slid roughly 12% after a high of around $58 in late September. Within days, management approved a $100 million buyback that was set to be completed by March 2019. Management’s quick thinking in this situation shows how prudent its buybacks are. This year, AerCap has bought back roughly 7 million shares at below book value and should continue to aggressively buy back shares in the future.

A look at how drastically AerCap’s book value and tangible book value per share have increased over time shows just how large and of an impact these buybacks have had on per share value. Tangible book value per share has increased at a CAGR of 33% since 2014, as the graph below shows.

AerCap is Undervalued Based on Earnings and Book Value

AerCap currently trades at roughly $8 billion, implying a P/E of 7.7. As of the end of 2018, AerCap had secured $27 billion in contracted revenue from leases, $17 billion of which is due before 2024. Since 2015, the company has averaged a profit margin of 18% when gains on sale are excluded. This would imply that AerCap has already secured $3.2 billion of lease profit through 2023 and $5.1 in lease profit overall.

This figure is impressive as is, but it doesn’t include gains on sale. AerCap has averaged about $160 in post-tax profit from gains on sale since 2015. Assuming this continues, AerCap has secured $4 billion in total profits through just 2023. Even in the unlikely event that these gains don’t continue past 2023, AerCap is set to earn $5.9 billion from its existing leases alone.

It’s important to note that these calculations are conservative since they assume AerCap doesn’t sign any more leases, doesn’t order any more planes, doesn’t sign any re-leases, and doesn’t record any gains on sale beyond 2030, all of which will increase future profit. Given these profit figures, it’s hard to justify AerCap’s current price of $8 billion.

AerCap looks even cheaper on a book value basis. As of last quarter, the company had a total book value of $9 billion, which works out to $67 per share. At the current share price of $60, an investor can buy AerCap at a 10% discount to book.

The danger with using total book value as a measure of value is the assumption that a company’s intangible assets are fairly valued on the balance sheet. AerCap’s only substantial intangible asset are its maintenance rights. Lessors typically buy aircraft new and lessees agree to return the aircraft in an agreed upon maintenance condition. As a result, used planes accumulate maintenance rights. When ILFC was purchased, AerCap had to record these maintenance rights as assets because it bought used planes from ILFC. Since the acquisition, this asset has been written down by roughly 25% a year as ILFC’s old planes exit the fleet. The asset is on track to decrease by 25% again in 2019 and is currently worth $958 million.

Even as this asset has been written down, AerCap’s tangible assets have grown 6% since 2014 while its liabilities have decreased 5.5%. Assuming it continues to amortize this asset at 25%, that other intangibles continue to hover around $350 million, and that liabilities stay constant, AerCap’s tangible assets should be worth roughly $42 billion and its tangible book value should be $8.2 billion by the end of 2020.

Buybacks will add to per share value. If management continues to buy back 9.5% of shares each year, AerCap’s tangible book value per share should be $70 by the end of 2020, roughly 17% above the current share price. Under these same assumptions, tangible book value per share should be roughly $86 by the end of 2021, 43% above the current share price. And, tangible book value per share should continue to improve as AerCap expands its fleet, continues to manage its debt, and continues to buy back shares.

Regardless of the method used, it’s clear that AerCap is selling for less than intrinsic value. It’s easy to assume that a specialty finance company in AerCap’s industry is inherently risky. However, a closer look shows that AerCap defies these expectations. Its dominant position in its industry, high-quality assets, shareholder-friendly management and a steep discount to book value make AerCap an excellent investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.