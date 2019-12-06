Umpqua Holdings Offering Attractive Total Return

Umpqua Holdings Corporation's (UMPQ) earnings are expected to decline in 2020 on the back of expected reduction in net interest margin and non-interest income. Due to the margin outlook the management is concentrating on cutting down operating expenses, which will ease the pressure on earnings to some extent. The market appears to have overreacted to the prospects of earnings decline as the current market price is much below my one-year ahead target price.

Asset Sensitive Balance Sheet to Pressurize Income

UMPQ's yields on earning assets are highly sensitive to interest rate movements as a majority of its loans and lease portfolio is either floating rate that gets re-priced monthly, or is adjustable rate based that gets repriced after a month. As at the end of September 2019, only 28.7% of the loan and lease portfolio was fixed rate, according to the third quarter presentation.

As mentioned in the latest conference call, UMPQ's balance sheet is asset sensitive, meaning that yields will decline more than cost of funds in response to an interest rate cut. This will result in a compression in net interest margin, NIM, in the coming quarters. However, some relief is expected from the recent strong deposit growth and a healthy pipeline for deposits which will minimize the need for expensive borrowing in the future.

According to the management, every 25bps rate cut can reduce NIM by 5bps holding all other factors constant. Based on management's guidance and my outlook of stable interest rates through 2020, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 5bps in 4QFY19 and another 5bps in 1QFY20 before stabilizing. The expected NIM compression in 2020 is attributable to a lagged effect of the three rate cuts in 2019-to-date. The following table shows my average yield, cost, and margin estimates.

Earning Asset Growth to Negate Margin Compression

The negative effect of the NIM compression on net interest income is expected to be countered by decent loan growth in 2020. The management mentioned in the conference call that UMPQ has a strong pipeline for loans which can lead to mid to high single digit loan growth over the next few quarters.

Overall prospects for loan growth are mixed. Low interest rates are expected to drive loan growth while slow economic growth in western states is anticipated to constrain increase in loans. Bearing these factors in mind, I've decided to assume loan growth at the lower end of management's guidance, i.e. at 5.1%. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Management's Efforts to Reduce Operating Expenses

To counter the effect of net interest margin on the bottom-line, the management is focusing on certain initiatives to cut operating expenses. Under the second phase of these initiatives, the management hopes to save $6-10 million of expenses next year. The management is also hoping to launch the third stage of the cost-cutting initiatives next year which is expected to reduce expenses by 3% to 5%. As a result of these measures, which include branch consolidation, I'm expecting UMPQ's non-interest expense to decline by 1% in 2020.

Normalization of Non-Interest Income to Drag Earnings

UMPQ reported unusually high non-interest income in the second quarter of 2019 due to gain of $82.6 million on sale of equity securities. Gains of such high magnitude are unlikely to be booked next year as I'm expecting uncertainty in the election year to create turmoil in the equity market. As this gain is unlikely to recur next year, I'm expecting non-interest income to drop by 11% in 2020 to a normal level.

The decline in non-interest income is expected to result in earnings dip next year. I'm expecting UMPQ's earnings to fall by 7% in 2020 to $1.46 per share.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

I'm expecting UMPQ to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.21 per share in 2020, despite the prospects of earnings decline. I believe the chances of a dividend cut are low because the dividend and earning estimates suggest a payout ratio of 57.7% for 2020, which is manageable and lower than the company's five-year average. The dividend estimate of $0.21 per quarter translates to a full year dividend of $0.84 and dividend yield of 5.2%.

Retained earnings are expected to drive up UMPQ's equity book value next year. On the other hand, implementation of the new accounting standard, Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, is expected to reduce equity. According to the investor presentation, CECL implementation can increase allowance for loan losses to 1% of gross loans from the current 0.73%. Therefore, I'm expecting the accounting standard to have a negative impact of $63 million on equity. Moreover, according to management's guidance CECL implementation can reduce the Tier I ratio by 18-27bps in January 2020. The Tier I ratio was reported at 10.96% at the end of September, which was comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 8.0%; therefore, the new accounting standard is unlikely to cause problems on the capital adequacy front or threaten dividends. Based on the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting UMPQ's equity book value to increase by 6% next year to $19.9 per share.

Potential for Capital Appreciation

UMPQ has traded at an average price to book value ratio, P/B, of 0.97 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $19.9 gives a target price of $19.3 for December 2020. The price target implies a 19.5% upside from UMPQ's December 2, 2019 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Rating

The substantial potential price upside of 19.5% warrants a bullish rating. I think the company is undervalued in the market and that investors have overreacted to the prospects of earnings decline. UMPQ also offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.2%, which together with the anticipated capital appreciation gives total expected return of 24.7% in a one-year time frame. Consequently, I believe the stock is a good investment. Investors should consider their own investment objectives and constraints before deciding on investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.