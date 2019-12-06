Burlington's Rally Looks Full

Image source

Off-price retailer Burlington Stores (BURL) has been on a monster run in the past couple of years. Shares nearly doubled in 2018, and are up another ~40% this year as Burlington continues to execute its strategic plan, rewarding shareholders immensely in the process. I’ve liked Burlington at several points in the past few years, including this past April, when I supposed that the rally would continue from what was then $163. Continue it has, and we find ourselves 37% higher from that point. The question now becomes whether or not Burlington can continue on from here. I am much more cautious on the valuation now than I was despite continued strong results, so I’m pulling back on my bullishness simply from a valuation perspective.

The pieces are in place for continued long-term growth

Burlington has done many things well in the past few years, most of which has centered around its transformation from “Burlington Coat Factory” to a leading off-price retailer of all sorts of things. Remaking itself in the mold of TJMaxx/HomeGoods (TJX) or Ross Stores (ROST) has proven to be a stroke of genius as Burlington has come from an also-ran retailer that was struggling with profitability, to one that is absolutely crushing it.

This has afforded Burlington the ability to sell not only more merchandise, but merchandise with a better margin profile than before. Below, we’ll have a look at the company’s gross margins, its SG&A costs, and its operating margins, all as a percentage of revenue to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have moved steadily higher since fiscal 2012, which corresponded with calendar 2011, from 38.9% of revenue to nearly 42% for fiscal 2018. So far this year, Burlington has produced 41.8% gross margins, but keep in mind we haven’t completed the Christmas quarter yet, which is generally good for margins. Through the first nine months of the year, Burlington’s gross margins are essentially flat with last year.

But gross margins are only part of the story; the biggest cost outside of buying inventory for a retailer is generally SG&A expenses, and Burlington has been working to leverage those down as well. SG&A costs have fallen more slowly than gross margins have risen, but the important message is that they are moving in the right direction. SG&A costs so far this year are ~32% of revenue, again, roughly in line with last year at this time. Burlington’s high level of FQ4 sales will leverage that number down significantly for the full year.

Combined, these two metrics – gross margins and SG&A costs – have built the company’s operating margins over time in a huge way. For retailers with thin profit margins, even small movements in gross margins and SG&A costs can have outsized impacts on profitability. Burlington has made incremental improvements in both over time, but combined, they have doubled the amount of profit the company makes on each dollar of revenue in recent years. Operating margins are all the way up to 8.5% from just 3.8% in fiscal 2013 due to these improvements. That means Burlington makes more money on each dollar of revenue, so as revenue has flown higher over time, Burlington has created a virtuous cycle of earnings growth. Operating income through the first nine months of this year is 6.1% of revenue against 5.8% in the year-ago period. Again, FQ4 will provide additional upside to this number for the full year.

The point in all of this is that Burlington’s long-term growth is still very much intact given that it continues to use the leverage created from ever-higher revenue, combined with incremental improvements in merchandise margin, to create long-term earnings growth. Those things are still in place this fiscal year and there is no reason to think those things won’t continue to occur in the coming years, as Burlington’s execution continues to be impeccable. We know the off-price model works because TJX and ROST have perfected it over the years; Burlington is simply following suit on a very successful blueprint.

Building for the long-term

Burlington isn’t just making lots and lots of money; it is putting that money to good use for the long-term benefit of the business. The company used to be saddled with enormous amounts of debt and, combined with weak profitability, was struggling to service that debt.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see above that Burlington’s net debt at the end of fiscal 2012 was $1.6 billion at a time when its operating profits were essentially nothing. The company was struggling to find its identity as a retailer and was saddled with enormous interest payments that made profitability a near impossibility. However, over the years, Burlington has paid down its debt in a big way and today, net debt is down to ~$840 million, which is just over half what it was several years ago.

This is not only desirable from a balance sheet perspective, but it has real, tangible benefits for the company’s profitability as well. Below, we have the company’s interest expense plotted against operating profits, and the relationship is quite interesting.

Source: TIKR.com

Burlington used to spend ~$130 million annually on interest expense at a time when it was producing diminutive profits, which essentially meant it was earning nothing. Over time, however, as debt has been retired and refinanced, interest expense has fallen to under $60 million annually, affording Burlington not only a much cleaner balance sheet, but improved profitability as well. This is a key long-term development as it means Burlington can now borrow if it needs to, given increased balance sheet capacity, and its interest expense is far less than it was, on both an absolute basis, and relative to its operating earnings.

What’s the problem, then?

Unfortunately, all of this goodness comes at a steep price. Burlington’s valuation, to no one’s surprise, has moved up significantly of late.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for 30.4 times this year’s earnings estimates, which isn’t unprecedented for Burlington, but is just about as high as the stock has traded in the past few years. Analysts believe Burlington can grow EPS at ~15% annually, which I also believe, but that means that the stock’s PEG ratio is ~2 at this point, which is about the point that I begin to get nervous about growth stock valuations. Certainly, it is possible Burlington will get more expensive, but to my eye, the risk of a lower valuation is much higher than the risk of a higher valuation at this point. Part of Burlington’s appeal back in April when I was bullish was the valuation, but that is no longer the case.

I certainly do not believe bearishness is the proper stance on Burlington. However, I do think that the bullishness that has existed for Burlington in recent months should be tempered just because the valuation is so full at this point. I still love Burlington’s fundamentals, but I think the stock is fully valued at this point, so I’m a lot more cautious. Be sure that when Burlington pulls back next, I’ll be waiting to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.