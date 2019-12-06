Bid For Detour Gold Marks The Beginning Not The End

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) is a fabulous golden jewel mine with a 23-year estimated life of gold reserve in the safest mining jurisdiction in the world. New CEO Mick McMullen is in the first inning of a new mine plan that has resulted in impressive cost cuts and a five-fold increase in 3rd quarter cash flow. The Kirkland Lake (NYSE:KL) stock offer acquisition implied price of $27.50 (Canadian) falls well below the $44 (Canadian dollars) stated by Tocqueville Gold fund manager - John Hathaway in a recent interview. (27:00 mark of video). At that time, Detour Gold was trading at about $22 per share. I strongly believe that a majority of Detour shareholders (including Hathaway) will reject this low bid when shareholders vote.

In 2018, Detour Gold management was challenged and subsequently replaced due to the efforts of activist shareholders, including John Paulson who wanted the company to improve performance or put the company up for sale. John Hathaway also supported the change in new management and noted that new CEO Mick McMullen had already reduced corporate office headcount from about 40 to 15. Detour Gold stock price started a terrific run higher - based on high hopes for better management - as I noted in my June article.

As John Hathaway noted - we are in a bull market for gold where the price has hit all-time highs in every currency with the exception of the U.S. dollar. The gold price stands at $1,475 per ounce, and Detour Gold has given guidance on another terrific performance with even higher margins and free cash flow. Detour management drove their Q3 AISC (all-in sustaining costs) down to $1,198 per ounce from a 2018 Q3 figure of $1,377 per ounce. Company margins were at their highest level ever - per CEO Mick McMullen during the quarterly conference call.

John Hathaway has noted that miners looking to acquire more gold reserves could purchase companies such as Detour at a significant discount compared to the cost and risks associated with trying to build a new mine - which would also take up to 10 years to bring gold to the market. I applaud Kirkland Lake Gold for recognizing the value of Detour Gold and making an offer. Unfortunately, the stock only offer of 0.4343 shares of Kirkland Lake stock for every share of Detour Gold stock has an implied value some 40% below what Hathaway indicated. Hathaway indicated that Detour Gold stock would likely be worth $44 per share but could rise to $60 per share if the price of gold strikes the $1,900 per ounce figure that would equal the all-time high. Hathaway is on record as stating that gold will reach and surpass its all-time high ($1,900) as it has in every other currency.

I cannot imagine that 66% of Detour Gold shareholders will accept an offer that appears to be at about 60% of that $44 per share target-particularly as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to flood the market by buying treasuries and mortgage securities - most recently $70 billion. The creation of more dollars will continue to weaken the U.S. currency and gold will continue to be in strong demand as a counter to the devaluation of buying power.

Gold price predictions are coming in at numbers from $2,000 to $3,000 per ounce over the next several years. Jim Rickards believes the gold price could hit $5,000 per ounce or more.

Detour Gold stockholders are unlikely to accept a stock-only offer at such a low implied value. It seems likely that the strategy of the activist shareholders was to improve performance and then seek a sale at top dollar. Kirkland Lake has made an official acquisition offer. There are likely to be multiple offers for Detour Gold that are superior to this bid. If not - then shareholders will reject this bid, and we can continue to increase the value of Detour through a continuation of cost cutting as we move deeper into a perfect storm for gold to shine. Kirkland Lake has included "right to match" provisions allowing them to acquire Detour if superior bid prices emerge. I believe Kirkland Lake will need to prepare to pay a much higher price - perhaps including some cash in the deal to gain approval from Detour shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I participated in the Detour Gold Q3 conference call and asked CEO Mick McMullen if there were any potential buyers contacting him considering their trophy asset. He declined to comment -noting that a conference call was not the place to discuss. It was less than 2 weeks later that Kirkland Lake Gold made their offer.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.