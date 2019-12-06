AMD Can Justify Its 'Forced To Be Perfect' Valuation

However, I believe that some bear investors are overlooking the fact that AMD has the ability to make strategic price changes at any time. This would also change the valuation.

Introduction

AMD (AMD) has performed extremely well this year. The main reason for the good performance was that AMD took market share away from its competitors in all areas and positioned itself extremely successfully in its core markets. If you look at the development since 2016 from a technical view, at first glance it looks as if the share price has gone much too overheated:

Data by YCharts

While fundamental data may suggest that AMD is now achieving a valuation that has more or less priced in perfect performance, I still believe that some bear investors are overlooking the fact that AMD has the ability to make strategic price changes at any time. This would also change the valuation.

Analysis

Since my last buy recommendation in August alone, the share price has shot up by almost 30 percent (vs. S&P 500 growth of 9 percent). Nevertheless, in my last analysis I had changed the rating towards neutral. The main reason for this was that I had the feeling that AMD is not playing out its technical superiority and that the management is not really getting every possible USD of profit out of the company.

Furthermore, fundamental data suggest that AMD is now achieving a valuation that has more or less priced in perfect performance. Smaller obstacles or bad news can, however, make the share price run out of steam quickly. Nevertheless, AMD has options to counter this. I am still convinced that the company is in a position to take advantage of the momentum built up over the past few years and to continue to convince.

First of all, it seems as if the current share price has already priced in a perfect performance of the operating business. This can already be seen in a comparison of the future P/E ratio of AMD, Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Data by YCharts

Given that, the fallback risk for AMD is much greater. Recent developments may have given investors kind of a foretaste. In the past few days, there has been some news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is developing a second chip of its own for its data centers. This is likely to limit the further growth potential of AMD's server chips.

On the other hand, AMD appears to have a little more pricing latitude that it could use. Like I said before, the main reason for the good performance was that AMD took market share away from its competitors in all areas and positioned itself extremely successfully in its core markets. For this it has chosen an aggressive penetration strategy. Just take a look at AMD's Epy portfolio. Based on Integer performance in SPECRate 2017, AMD's Epyc portfolio outperforms Intel's Xeon portfolio by up to 5.6 times per dollar spent: (Source: Core performance per USD)

This table says two things. First of all, AMD is superior to Intel here, which should not be new to investors. But at the same time, the penetration price strategy of AMD is also clearly emphasized here. However, probably the biggest disadvantage of this penetration strategy is that profit suffers: Due to the low price, fixed costs could be not fully covered. As a result, a company cannot sustain this price permanently if the selling price is the only source of income. One can easily see the impacts of this price strategy if you look at the profitability of AMD:

I have already taken a somewhat critical look at this pricing strategy, as it has only limited benefits for investors. A slightly higher price would therefore still offer sufficient incentives to customer to switch to AMD. This is especially for former Intel customers. So although it is necessary to weigh the increasing profitability against the further penetration of the markets, AMD's technical superiority alone (especially in the CPU market) limits the need to outbid Intel in this way.

Because one thing is clear: expectations of future profit and EPS development are extremely high:

Data by YCharts

However, at this point, AMD might need to change its price strategy in order to use its existing pricing latitude. This would mean that AMD would not necessarily have to grow only through further penetration of the markets, but could also rely on the technical superiority of its products. Accordingly, the valuation may also change in favor of AMD. This could boost the share price again.

Conclusion

AMD is a company with excellent future prospects and good management. Investors must bear in mind, however, that the share price already reflects much of this. This does not mean, however, that this high valuation is unjustified. On the contrary, I think AMD has earned its market reputation and still has some room to maneuver. What has changed, however, is the risk of setbacks in the event of disappointing news. Investors have to take this into account.

As always, I am looking forward to discussing the thesis of the article in the comment section.

