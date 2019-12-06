PCI And PDI: PIMCO Coverage Ratios And UNII Sink In October, But No Cause For Alarm

We will issue part II looking at the rest of the funds and our thoughts soon.

We think the distribution is safe and there is no cause for alarm though other investors could rush for the exits scared of the release.

We break down the analysis and do a deep dive into the drivers of the coverage ratios and NAV.

Please note that the following article was published to members of Yield Hunting on November 18th.

Executive Summary:

The drop in the coverage ratios was primarily due to the depreciation of the USD against the euro and the pound.

Longer term, these currency movements tend to cancel out and have a more neutral impact on net investment income.

Interest rates also moved against them in the third quarter but with them in October.

Both currency and interest rate hedges are there to mitigate risk rather than as bets looking for performance gains.

The EM hit from Argentina last month was almost a black swan event that hit all risk assets there. More explanation below.

In terms of their non-agency MBS, there aren't many legacy mortgages left to buy, meaning that trade will slowly wane further. They are seeing opportunities in fix-and-flip financing.

The notes here can be applied to most of the other PIMCO taxable CEFs just at varying amounts.

--------------------------------

The monthly UNII report on the PIMCO CEFs came out and the results shocked a lot of investors. The coverage ratios for both PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) plummeted. The coverage ratios had been well above 100% for most of calendar 2019 - at one point reaching 172.4% (in July) before heading to the current 37.8% for PCI and 79.4% for PDI.

The shares took a hit on the news today, falling 1.5% to 2.5%. It's interesting that PDI was down 100 bps more even though their coverage ratio was twice that of PCI. I think that shows that investors care more about valuations than fundamentals. The higher premium funds tend to see more volatility and more selling pressure when investors rush for the exits.

So what is driving the decline?

This is not a new phenomenon. In the last two years, we have seen a general cyclical trend from higher to lower coverage. The chart below shows the coverage ratios of the two funds going back to late 2017. You can see there are three lulls in the ratios over that time period. In early 2018, we saw PCIs coverage ratio fall to just 62% before rising to 182% by June.

In early 2019, we had a similar mini trend towards lower ratios where both funds had coverage ratios fall to the 70-80%+ range for several months. We are now entering the third period with the October data.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

The driver of those ratios is clearly the derivatives held in the portfolio used as hedges. Remember that these funds are very complex widgets with large derivative overlays on top of esoteric investments in non-agency MBS as well as other global idiosyncratic securities. What does that mean? The funds contain a lot of illiquid securities from before the recession plus a bunch of interest rate swaps and forward contracts.

The combination of those tools working together is what provides what I believe is one of the best rewards per unit of risk in the entire public securities space. Unless you are the portfolio manager it is almost impossible to know just exactly what is happening. We can, however, make some assumptions based on holdings and their commentary.

About a week ago, PIMCO released their updated quarterly commentary for the two funds (through September 30th). The commentary showed that their bond positions, specifically their exposure to high yield and those mortgage-backed securities were contributors to performance. And, as we surmised last month, the derivative book where their interest rate swap bets reside, were detractors (as well as the exposure to Argentina).

(Source: PIMCO)

Remember though, this is through September 30th. Since then interest rates have risen with the ten-year moving back into the 1.80s%. The commentary details their interest rate positioning:

The portfolio maintains moderate exposure to U.S. interest rates, where we continue to emphasize the intermediate portion of the yield curve. We also maintain short exposure to the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve given historically low yield levels and the potential for a steeper long end.

Essentially, they are betting that the yield curve will steepen with the short-end falling or remaining where it is and the long-end moving higher. Specifically, they are short the 30-year treasury and long libor and other very short-end t-bills. They see the term premium likely to rise as inflation inches higher.

The chart below shows the steepness of the curve using the 10-year treasury bond yield minus the 2-year treasury note yield. You can see that the curve flattened for most of August and September eventually inverting right at the end of the month. Since then, the curve has been steepening, just as they expected it to.

Data by YCharts

But these are unlikely a large driver of NAV performance OR coverage ratios! I will say it again, the interest rate swaps are hedges, not wagers for performance gains. That is a significant distinction to make.

The NAV of PCI was down 10 cents in July, net of the distribution of $0.174 per share per month. In August, the NAV was down another 78 cents net of the same distribution. But in September, the NAV bottomed and has started to rebound rising 16 cents. In October, it was essentially flat.

What hurt it in October? The widening high yield bond spreads offset the benefit of the curve steepening. The BofAML HY Master Yield Spread rose from ~4% to 4.40% over a couple of weeks. However, the absolute main driver was the currency movement. The funds own a significant amount of euro and UK-denominated bonds. In the month of October, the euro rallied by 2.2% and the Pound by almost 5%. The funds have large exposures to both of these markets.

Data by YCharts

The fund's UNII report which we pasted above assumes those forwards contracts are marked-to-market even if they are not closed out. While many investors in these funds focus on the interest rate movements, the currency risk is a much larger factor month-to-month. Over the long run, these hedges tend to be more neutral to fund performance and coverage ratios.

Okay AGC, you're lulling me to sleep with this technical nonsense! What's the 30-sec recap?

The quick and dirty of it is, they were wrong in most of the third quarter on their interest rate bets. The short end of the curve fell modestly but that was more than offset by a larger decline at the long-end. Nonetheless, if you want to know what is going to drive coverage ratios, check out movements in the US dollar first. If the dollar depreciates more in November, we could see more months of lower numbers.

However, those are reflected in the NAV of the fund daily. NII is a meaningless indicator except for the safety of the distribution. If we look longer term, the currency hedges tend to wash out. The 6-month coverage ratio for PCI and PDI are 105% and 124%.

To sum up, the NAV holds all the information you need as to what is going on. With the curve steepening and high yield spreads tightening again, we could see NAVs start to resume their climb. That should be supportive of their current valuations given the low (and lower for longer).

Is The Distribution Safe?

As far as the distribution is concerned, we see zero probability of it being trimmed in the next few months. The PIMCO warning sign for a distribution cut - at least on the taxable CEF side- will be trailing 3-year NAV return and section 19a notices.

Trailing NAVs will tell us if there is destructive NAV occurring. We've seen this with funds like PIMCO High Income (PHK) and PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS), which both cut significantly earlier this year.

Trailing 3-year NAVs for PDI and PCI are very strong with PDI up 12.2% per year over the three-year period. PCI has done about the same at 12.3%. Those numbers suggest that the fund has been growing assets organically through performance, allowing them to add leverage and further enhance the safety of the distribution.

The section 19a notice is a statement issued by the fund company that details the estimated amounts of each fund's current distributions paid from net investment income, net realized capital gains, and returns of capital. Typically, the fund sponsor only issues them when they are reporting a distribution being paid from something outside of net investment income (or the general income production of the bond holdings).

The Coverage Ratios and Other Comments

We will have a part II tomorrow on the rest of the PIMCO fund complex and more commentary on current valuations.

Concluding Thoughts

The funds today are much more diversified than they have been in quite some time. This is likely because there doesn't seem to be anything that is cheap and so diversification reigns supreme. As they mention in their commentary, they are "defensively positioned within corporate credit and focused on areas of the economy that they believe are resilient and where valuations might provide more cushion."

The coverage ratios need to be looked at in a longer-term lens than month to month. I actually think the 6-month coverage ratio - also reported on the UNII spreadsheet from PIMCO- is more reflective of the funds' performance.

For the most part, we think these funds are more conservatively positioned today than in any of the last several years. Ummmm, what about Argentina two months ago, you say?

The position in Argentina was a widespread event that effected all assets in the country. PIMCO was invested heavily in very short maturity paper (12-18 months) with the thinking that the country had $50B in hard currency assets plus IMF credit lines that made them believe these higher-yielding securities were a safe bet. The election of Alberto Fernandez created a scare in the markets and all risk assets there sold off (rationally or irrationally). These have since stabilized. According to the latest holdings report, they remain a very small position of the portfolio at just 1.5%.

There will likely still be specials this year - though they could be less than many expected. That sentiment around them is always a risk driver for those that own the fund more long term. If investors rush for the exits we could see a significant selloff in the next week. That would provide a nice entry opportunity. I do think there remains the possibility that we see selling pressure after the special is paid.

Action: The funds sold off moderately but less than I had feared. I did have some limit orders out there to buy around $32 for PDI and $24 for PCI. Those obviously didn't get executed. Perhaps we will be seeing another multi-day selling spree like we used to see over the last several years. If so, I'll be waiting for day 3 or 4 to jump in.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique, focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIC, PDI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.