Seeking Alpha
Quick Picks & Lists

Best Large-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

|
Includes: A, ABBV, ACN, ADSK, ALGN, ALK, ALL, AME, AMP, ANTM, APH, ARE, AVY, AZO, BAC, BAH, BIIB, BK, BMY, BWA, CGNX, CHU, CI, CNC, COF, CPB, CSL, D, DPZ, EMN, ETN, FAST, FLT, FMC, GNTX, GPC, GRMN, GRUB, GS, HOLX, HRL, IFF, IP, ITW, IWM, JBHT, JPM, K, KLAC, KNX, KR, LAZ, LRCX, MDT, MDU, MDY, MGA, MKC, MKTX, MS, MYL, NDAQ, NKE, ODFL, ORLY, OSK, PH, PII, PNR, PPG, RIG, RJF, ROK, ROST, SCHW, SEIC, SO, SPY, STT, SYY, T, TER, TMO, TRN, TROW, UNH, VLO, WCG, WY
by: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Long/short equity, Growth, medium-term horizon, registered investment advisor
Marketplace
Top Stocks For Tomorrow
Summary

The best ranked large-cap sector is industrial goods.

The top industry is trucking.

The highest-rated large-cap stocks are Centene, AbbVie, and Biogen, despite healthcare ranking neutral overall.

As we push deeper into December, small-cap stocks and mid-cap stocks could begin marching higher in line with the January effect, a period during which large cap typically lags as institutional investors use the year's fresh slate to restructure portfolios for greater returns. Although the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and S&P 400 (MDY) have outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY) in the first quarter over the past 10 years by an average 0.58% and 1.72%, respectively, there are plenty of large-cap stocks you can consider owning too. Read on to discover the best sectors, industries, and stocks to buy now.

The top sectors to buy

Every week, we crunch data on over 1,600 stocks in order to spot sector leadership by market cap. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

This week, the analysis indicates the best large-cap sectors are industrial goods (Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Eaton Corp. (ETN)), financials (T. Rowe Price (TROW), Lazard Ltd (LAZ), State Street Corp. (STT), MarketAxess (MKTX), JPMorgan (JPM), consumer goods (Polaris Inc. (PII), McCormick & Co. (MKC), Kellogg Co. (K)), and services (Trinity Industries (TRN), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), FleetCor Tech (FLT), Domino's Pizza (DPZ)). Focusing on those sectors should provide you with the greatest shot at "fishing in the right pond" when it comes to stock selection.

Meanwhile, you should be industry- and stock-specific in healthcare, which ranks neutral, and technology, utilities, REITs, and basic materials, which rank below average. Our individual stock and industry rankings further below can help you spot profit-friendly ideas in those baskets.

Source: Limelight.

Are we at a market inflection point?

The following chart provides insight into market inflection points, highlighting extremes in optimism or pessimism using the percentage of stocks in our research universe trading equal to or greater than 5% above or below their 200-day moving average.

This signal has been a very good proxy for actionable buy and sell signals. For example, extreme readings helped you lock in profits in early 2018 and buy risk into the end of 2018. Although readings can remain at extremes for weeks (and sometimes, longer), it makes sense to be cautious (no margin, focus on best names, sell laggards or broken thesis stocks) when the percentage of stocks 5% or higher above their 200 dma reaches 40% or higher.

Currently, 39.8% of our universe is trading 5% or more above their 200 dma, down from 42.8% last week when we suggested to members the possibility of a 3% to 5% pullback. At the low earlier this week, we were down about 2.5% from the S&P 500 high (as of this writing). We'll continue watching this measure closely in the coming weeks for additional, actionable insight.

The best and worst scoring large-cap stocks

The next table shows the highest and lowest scoring large-cap stocks in our universe based on our methodology. Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished from here. Stocks making the biggest jump in score this week to join our best list include Hormel Foods (HRL), McCormick & Co., Accenture (ACN), and Genuine Parts (GPC).

LG CAP

12/5/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

Centene Corp.

(CNC)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTH CARE PLANS

110

97.5

AbbVie Inc.

(ABBV)

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

105

105

Biogen

(BIIB)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

105

95

Domino's Pizza Inc

(DPZ)

SERVICES

FOOD WHOLESALE

105

95

FleetCor Tech

(FLT)

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

105

83.75

Hormel Foods

(HRL)

CONSUMER GOODS

MEAT PRODUCTS

105

87.5

Int'l Flavors

(IFF)

BASIC MATERIALS

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

105

86.25

Kellogg Company

(K)

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

105

100

Lazard LTD

(LAZ)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

105

93.75

McCormick & Co.

(MKC)

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

105

78.75

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

(ODFL)

SERVICES

TRUCKING

105

97.5

Polaris Industries Partners

(PII)

CONSUMER GOODS

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

105

96.25

Trinity Industries Inc.

(TRN)

SERVICES

RAILROADS

105

97.5

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

105

103.75

Weyerhaeuser Co.

(WY)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION

105

92.5

Agilent Tech

(A)

TECHNOLOGY

SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS

100

92.5

Accenture Ltd Bermuda

(ACN)

SERVICES

MANAGEMENT SERVICES

100

80

AutoDesk Inc

(ADSK)

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE

100

83.75

Alaska Air Group

(ALK)

SERVICES

REGIONAL AIRLINES

100

95

Allstate

(ALL)

FINANCIALS

PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE

100

92.5

Ameriprise Finl Inc

(AMP)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

97.5

Amphenol Corp

(APH)

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS

100

96.25

Alexandria R E Equities

(ARE)

REITS

REITS

100

91.25

Avery Dennison

(AVY)

CONSUMER GOODS

PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS

100

91.25

Autozone

(AZO)

SERVICES

AUTO PARTS STORES

100

97.5

Bank of America

(BAC)

FINANCIALS

MONEY CENTER BANKS

100

92.5

Booz Allen

(BAH)

SERVICES

MANAGEMENT SERVICES

100

85

Bristol-Myers Squibb

(BMY)

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

100

88.75

Capital One Fin'l

(COF)

FINANCIALS

CREDIT SERVICES

100

92.5

Campbell Soup

(CPB)

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

100

97.5

Carlisle Co's

(CSL)

CONSUMER GOODS

RUBBER & PLASTICS

100

100

Dominion Resources

(D)

UTILITIES

ELECTRIC UTILITIES

100

86.25

Eastman Chemical Co

(EMN)

BASIC MATERIALS

CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED

100

86.25

Eaton Corp

(ETN)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT

100

98.75

Gentix Corp

(GNTX)

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO PARTS

100

91.25

Genuine Parts

(GPC)

SERVICES

AUTO PARTS WHOLESALE

100

88.75

Hologic Inc

(HOLX)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT

100

82.5

International Paper

(IP)

CONSUMER GOODS

PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS

100

92.5

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY

100

100

Hunt J B

(JBHT)

SERVICES

TRUCKING

100

100

JPMorgan

(JPM)

FINANCIALS

MONEY CENTER BANKS

100

97.5

Kroger

(KR)

SERVICES

GROCERY STORES

100

92.5

Magna Int'l Inc.

(MGA)

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO PARTS

100

92.5

Marketaxess Hldgs Inc

(MKTX)

FINANCIALS

INVESTMENT BROKERAGE

100

87.5

Nike

(NKE)

CONSUMER GOODS

TEXTILES

100

90

PPG Industries

(PPG)

CONGLOMERATES

CONGLOMERATES

100

92.5

Ross Stores

(ROST)

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

100

93.75

State Street Research

(STT)

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

100

93.75

Sysco Corp.

(SYY)

SERVICES

FOOD WHOLESALE

100

92.5

Thermo Electron Corp.

(TMO)

CONGLOMERATES

CONGLOMERATES

100

86.25

Valero Energy Corp.

(VLO)

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING

100

91.25

WORST

China Unicom

(CHU)

TECHNOLOGY

WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS

15

13.75

GrubHub

(GRUB)

TECHNOLOGY

INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER

15

16.25

Transocean Offshore

(RIG)

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS DRILLING & EXPLORATION

15

17.5

The top large-cap industries to buy

The best large-cap industries this week are trucking (ODFL) (JBHT) (KNX), management services (BAH) (ACN), healthcare plans (CNC) (WCG) (UNH) (CI) (ANTM), major chemicals (EMN) (FMC), and auto parts stores (AZO) (ORLY).

Source: Limelight.

Taking this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

  • The best basket in basics is major chemicals.
  • Concentrate on auto parts (Magna Int'l, Gentex Corp., BorgWarner (BWA)), processed & packaged goods (McCormick & Co., Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup), and trucks (Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) in consumer goods.
  • Focus on diversified investments (Morgan Stanley (MS), Nasdaq (NDAQ), money center banks (JPMorgan, Bank of America, Bank of NY (BK), and investment brokers (MarketAxess (MKTX), Raymond James (RJF), SEI Investments (SEIC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS) in financials.
  • Healthcare plans, generic drugs (Mylan (MYL), and medical appliances (Hologic (HOLX), Medtronic (MDT), Align Tech (ALGN)) are top rated in healthcare.
  • Industrial equipment (Pentair (PNR), Parker-Hannifin (PH)), industrial electrical (Eaton Corp., Rockwell Automation (ROK), Ametek (AME)), and general building (MDU Resources (MDU), Fastenal (FAST)) offer upside in industrial goods.
  • The strongest scoring services industries are trucking, management services, and auto parts stores.
  • Semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC)), domestic telecom (AT&T (T)), and scientific & technical services (Agilent (A), Cognex (CGNX), Garmin (GRMN)) are top ranked in technology.
  • Electric utilities (Dominion Energy (D), Southern Co. (SO)) can also be bought.

We'll be rolling our scores to reflect 10-year first-quarter seasonality later this month. Paraphrasing Twain, history rhymes so we'll be sharing our entire individual stock seasonality database with members by Jan. 1. In the meantime, baskets offering the strongest seasonal tailwinds (using exchange-traded funds as proxy) include agribusiness, technology, and semiconductors. Our ETF seasonality report including seasonal trends for 50 widely-traded ETFs will be available through our service next week.

The next table shows the best and worst industries, descending by score and sector. The greatest potential returns can be found in strong stocks, within strong industries, within strong sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGN, NKE, DPZ, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.