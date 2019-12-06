Best Large-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

As we push deeper into December, small-cap stocks and mid-cap stocks could begin marching higher in line with the January effect, a period during which large cap typically lags as institutional investors use the year's fresh slate to restructure portfolios for greater returns. Although the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and S&P 400 (MDY) have outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY) in the first quarter over the past 10 years by an average 0.58% and 1.72%, respectively, there are plenty of large-cap stocks you can consider owning too. Read on to discover the best sectors, industries, and stocks to buy now.

The top sectors to buy

Every week, we crunch data on over 1,600 stocks in order to spot sector leadership by market cap. Our scoring methodology is explained in more depth here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

This week, the analysis indicates the best large-cap sectors are industrial goods (Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Eaton Corp. (ETN)), financials (T. Rowe Price (TROW), Lazard Ltd (LAZ), State Street Corp. (STT), MarketAxess (MKTX), JPMorgan (JPM), consumer goods (Polaris Inc. (PII), McCormick & Co. (MKC), Kellogg Co. (K)), and services (Trinity Industries (TRN), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), FleetCor Tech (FLT), Domino's Pizza (DPZ)). Focusing on those sectors should provide you with the greatest shot at "fishing in the right pond" when it comes to stock selection.

Meanwhile, you should be industry- and stock-specific in healthcare, which ranks neutral, and technology, utilities, REITs, and basic materials, which rank below average. Our individual stock and industry rankings further below can help you spot profit-friendly ideas in those baskets.

Are we at a market inflection point?

The following chart provides insight into market inflection points, highlighting extremes in optimism or pessimism using the percentage of stocks in our research universe trading equal to or greater than 5% above or below their 200-day moving average.

This signal has been a very good proxy for actionable buy and sell signals. For example, extreme readings helped you lock in profits in early 2018 and buy risk into the end of 2018. Although readings can remain at extremes for weeks (and sometimes, longer), it makes sense to be cautious (no margin, focus on best names, sell laggards or broken thesis stocks) when the percentage of stocks 5% or higher above their 200 dma reaches 40% or higher.

Currently, 39.8% of our universe is trading 5% or more above their 200 dma, down from 42.8% last week when we suggested to members the possibility of a 3% to 5% pullback. At the low earlier this week, we were down about 2.5% from the S&P 500 high (as of this writing). We'll continue watching this measure closely in the coming weeks for additional, actionable insight.

The best and worst scoring large-cap stocks

The next table shows the highest and lowest scoring large-cap stocks in our universe based on our methodology. Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished from here. Stocks making the biggest jump in score this week to join our best list include Hormel Foods (HRL), McCormick & Co., Accenture (ACN), and Genuine Parts (GPC).

LG CAP 12/5/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Centene Corp. (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 110 97.5 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 105 105 Biogen (BIIB) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 95 Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) SERVICES FOOD WHOLESALE 105 95 FleetCor Tech (FLT) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 105 83.75 Hormel Foods (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS MEAT PRODUCTS 105 87.5 Int'l Flavors (IFF) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 105 86.25 Kellogg Company (K) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 105 100 Lazard LTD (LAZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 93.75 McCormick & Co. (MKC) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 105 78.75 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) SERVICES TRUCKING 105 97.5 Polaris Industries Partners (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 105 96.25 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) SERVICES RAILROADS 105 97.5 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 103.75 Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) INDUSTRIAL GOODS LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION 105 92.5 Agilent Tech (A) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 92.5 Accenture Ltd Bermuda (ACN) SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 100 80 AutoDesk Inc (ADSK) TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 100 83.75 Alaska Air Group (ALK) SERVICES REGIONAL AIRLINES 100 95 Allstate (ALL) FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE 100 92.5 Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 97.5 Amphenol Corp (APH) TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 100 96.25 Alexandria R E Equities (ARE) REITS REITS 100 91.25 Avery Dennison (AVY) CONSUMER GOODS PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS 100 91.25 Autozone (AZO) SERVICES AUTO PARTS STORES 100 97.5 Bank of America (BAC) FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 92.5 Booz Allen (BAH) SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 100 85 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 88.75 Capital One Fin'l (COF) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 92.5 Campbell Soup (CPB) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 97.5 Carlisle Co's (CSL) CONSUMER GOODS RUBBER & PLASTICS 100 100 Dominion Resources (D) UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES 100 86.25 Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 100 86.25 Eaton Corp (ETN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Gentix Corp (GNTX) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 91.25 Genuine Parts (GPC) SERVICES AUTO PARTS WHOLESALE 100 88.75 Hologic Inc (HOLX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 82.5 International Paper (IP) CONSUMER GOODS PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS 100 92.5 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 100 Hunt J B (JBHT) SERVICES TRUCKING 100 100 JPMorgan (JPM) FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 97.5 Kroger (KR) SERVICES GROCERY STORES 100 92.5 Magna Int'l Inc. (MGA) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 92.5 Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 100 87.5 Nike (NKE) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 90 PPG Industries (PPG) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 92.5 Ross Stores (ROST) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 100 93.75 State Street Research (STT) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 93.75 Sysco Corp. (SYY) SERVICES FOOD WHOLESALE 100 92.5 Thermo Electron Corp. (TMO) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 86.25 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 100 91.25 WORST China Unicom (CHU) TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 15 13.75 GrubHub (GRUB) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER 15 16.25 Transocean Offshore (RIG) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS DRILLING & EXPLORATION 15 17.5

The top large-cap industries to buy

The best large-cap industries this week are trucking (ODFL) (JBHT) (KNX), management services (BAH) (ACN), healthcare plans (CNC) (WCG) (UNH) (CI) (ANTM), major chemicals (EMN) (FMC), and auto parts stores (AZO) (ORLY).

Taking this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

The best basket in basics is major chemicals .

. Concentrate on auto parts (Magna Int'l, Gentex Corp., BorgWarner (BWA)), processed & packaged goods (McCormick & Co., Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup), and trucks (Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) in consumer goods.

(Magna Int'l, Gentex Corp., BorgWarner (BWA)), (McCormick & Co., Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup), and (Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) in consumer goods. Focus on diversified investments (Morgan Stanley (MS), Nasdaq (NDAQ), money center banks (JPMorgan, Bank of America, Bank of NY (BK), and investment brokers (MarketAxess (MKTX), Raymond James (RJF), SEI Investments (SEIC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS) in financials.

(Morgan Stanley (MS), Nasdaq (NDAQ), (JPMorgan, Bank of America, Bank of NY (BK), and (MarketAxess (MKTX), Raymond James (RJF), SEI Investments (SEIC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS) in financials. Healthcare plans , generic drugs (Mylan (MYL), and medical appliances (Hologic (HOLX), Medtronic (MDT), Align Tech (ALGN)) are top rated in healthcare.

, (Mylan (MYL), and (Hologic (HOLX), Medtronic (MDT), Align Tech (ALGN)) are top rated in healthcare. Industrial equipment (Pentair (PNR), Parker-Hannifin (PH)), industrial electrical (Eaton Corp., Rockwell Automation (ROK), Ametek (AME)), and general building (MDU Resources (MDU), Fastenal (FAST)) offer upside in industrial goods.

(Pentair (PNR), Parker-Hannifin (PH)), (Eaton Corp., Rockwell Automation (ROK), Ametek (AME)), and (MDU Resources (MDU), Fastenal (FAST)) offer upside in industrial goods. The strongest scoring services industries are trucking , management services , and auto parts stores .

, , and . Semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC)), domestic telecom (AT&T (T)), and scientific & technical services (Agilent (A), Cognex (CGNX), Garmin (GRMN)) are top ranked in technology.

(Teradyne (TER), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC)), (AT&T (T)), and (Agilent (A), Cognex (CGNX), Garmin (GRMN)) are top ranked in technology. Electric utilities (Dominion Energy (D), Southern Co. (SO)) can also be bought.

We'll be rolling our scores to reflect 10-year first-quarter seasonality later this month. Paraphrasing Twain, history rhymes so we'll be sharing our entire individual stock seasonality database with members by Jan. 1. In the meantime, baskets offering the strongest seasonal tailwinds (using exchange-traded funds as proxy) include agribusiness, technology, and semiconductors. Our ETF seasonality report including seasonal trends for 50 widely-traded ETFs will be available through our service next week.

The next table shows the best and worst industries, descending by score and sector. The greatest potential returns can be found in strong stocks, within strong industries, within strong sectors.

