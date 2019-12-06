Meyers: Digital Turbine - A Smartphone Software Company Doing The 'Impossible'

With big name partners, diversified revenue streams, and no real competition, Meyers thinks Digital Turbine has the capability to outpace expectations – especially as large funds start to get involved.

The company grew 30% last quarter and had about a 13% EBITDA margin, which is up from zero last year.

Jeff Meyers of Cobia Capital has found an anomaly in the modern stock market: a company that’s growing revenues without sacrificing its profits.

Meyers told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas that he thinks the fast-growing software company, which brokers the placement of apps on smartphones, represents both a value play and a growth play.

As of last quarter, they had about a 13% EBITDA margin, which is up from basically zero last year. They are dedicated to leveraging their fixed costs, and they think they can get EBITDA margins 25% over a relatively short amount of time if they keep growing at the same pace.

Source: Bloomberg

Meyers said he expects that revenue growth to continue, citing big name partners like Netflix and Disney+, diversified revenue streams, no real competition, and 5G accelerating the smartphone upgrade cycle as evidence of strong upside potential.

“We think Digital Turbine has that kind of capability that they could outpace our expectations and that 13 [quasi intermediate price target] will turn into a 16 will turn into a 20. And we think there's a lot of room left.”

The Trade

Meyers is bullish on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) despite some general market risk.

He said if the market tanks, it'll probably go down as well, but on a fundamental basis, as long as people keep buying phones and advertisers keep wanting space on those phones, the business is in pretty good shape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

