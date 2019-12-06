Ciena: Industry's Growing Leader In Core Optical And Packet Networks

Macro Impact: The Tech Sector experienced collateral damages from the exposure in China, end-market demand constraints and pricing declines. However, Ciena has little to no direct China exposure and has been taking market share (See figure4,5) with not significant pricing erosion.

We recommend a Buy rating on Ciena Corporation (CIEN). The stock represents good value with an estimated upside of 20.30% with a target price of $45.78. The upside potential is driven by: 1) Strong segment growth opportunities through 5G in the Networking Platforms and the Software/ Software-related Services segments; 2) A $2BN global opportunity expected through rapid consolidation of small optical companies; 3) High demand for the first 800G system in the market. The risks to our recommendation and target price include a narrow customer base, slower-than-expected sales of new products, and increased competition. In the next three years, the company projected Ciena’s revenue to grow at 6-8% and earnings are expected to grow at 23.7%. Margin upside opportunities exist through gross margin upside and high operating leverage. With a flawless balance sheet, Ciena continues to grow at above-market rates with a positive outlook and undervalued shares.

Analyst ratings are as follows:

Figure 1: Analyst Consensus

Source: Bloomberg IntelligenceAnalysts (B Riley FBR, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Northland Securities, Evercore, Cowen & Company, Raymond James, Stifel, Rosenblatt, Morgan Stanley, Jeffries) target a price range from $43.00-56.00, which supports the DCF target price of $45.78.

Business Overview

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and software company which provides solutions that enable an extensive range of network operators to deliver services to businesses and consumers. They provide network hardware, software and services that support the transfer of switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communication networks. The solutions are used by communications service providers (Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T)), cable and multi service operators, web-scale providers, submarine network operators, governments, enterprises, research and education (R&E) institutions and other emerging network operators. The software business manages the development and licensing of network management software and software-related services that support hardware offerings. Ciena Corporation offers consulting programs and support services that help customers to design, optimize, deploy and maintain their communications networks.

5G Network Partner

Figure 2: Network Slicing

Source: Ciena CorporationCiena provides networks for wireless and wireline networks in differentiated 5G use cases from IoT, virtual reality, self driving cars, healthcare applications in terms of capacity, speed, latency, availability. In other words, Ciena enables network service providers to optimize their infrastructure.

Industry Outlook

Spending will increase as the need for newer and better technologies grows. 5G in the wireless space, cloud computing, network security and big data display strong secular demands. The industry is going through a shift toward convergence and virtualization, where customers seek product platforms to offer computing, networking, storage, and other applications all in one package. To keep up with network traffic growth and increased capacity requirements, companies must have strong foundation to tackle service challenges on network infrastructures. The rapid decrease in small companies is due to their failure in doing so.

Figure 3: YTD Industry Performance

Source: Charles Schwab

Provider for 5G infrastructure and differentiated 5G use cases

The deployment of 5G has pushed carriers to proactively upgrade their core and network systems to prepare for high traffic growth. With an increasing need for newer centralization of base stations and optical equipment, Ciena’s Packet Networking Equipment will deliver advanced point-to-point optical transport. Service providers will benefit from lower cost of Ciena’s newer optical equipment in comparison to routing equipment. Revenue upside and better margins are expected. By 2025, 152,000 devices would be added to the network every minute (Source: Ciena Corp). Ciena raised the 3Y growth target from 6-8% to 8-10%.

Virtualized solutions are the key opportunity driver for the Software and Software-Services segment. The high bandwidth demand that comes with 5G will require customers to integrate the platform for speed, lower latency, and lower costs in differentiated 5G use cases such as IoT, smart cities, virtual reality, self-driving cars, and more. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services generated a revenue of $30MM in FY18 and is expected to account for $100-120MM in FY21 (Source: Ciena Corp.).

First to market with single 800G wavelength system

Ciena will be experiencing a high demand in FY20 through the WaveLogic 5 Extreme: 800G (Source: JPMorgan). The First 800G system will experience a high demand due to higher traffic growth per bandwidth, with a CAGR of 45% (Source: Ciena Corp). It will also lower cost with less use of hardware that will allow service providers to have an adaptive scalable network system. This 800G per wavelength coherent optics technology will deliver 400g on a single wavelength anywhere in the world with 50% more capacity per wavelength and 20% more capacity on an individual fiber. Closest competitor Acacia leads 600G wavelength where Ciena’s market share is still immaterial. However, the first 800G will eventually make the emerging 600G obsolete. For the first time, network service providers can benefit from 800G for a single-span data center interconnect (DCI) apps, 600G for regional distances, and minimum of 400G for long haul and transoceanic applications.

$2BN Marketshare opportunity for Ciena in core optical networks

Ciena expects a $2BN incremental revenue opportunity through the consolidation of sub-scale optical system companies. The substantial amount of investment into newer optical networks system has challenged and set back the effectiveness of small companies. Although the smaller sub-scale businesses still remain one-fifth of the market share, Ciena has experienced organic share gains at the expense of the small companies for the past decade. The global market share of small companies decreased from 30% in 2008 to 19% in 2018, while Ciena saw a +2.4% increase to 15.7% in 2018. Top players such as Huawei had an expense growth from 16% to 30% but Nokia (NYSE:NOK) saw a loss from 23% to 12% (Source: JPMorgan).

Figure 4: Global market share comparison from 2008 to 2018

Source: JPMorgan

In addition, primary international competitor Nokia (NOK) has given up share in EMEA, which opens doors for Ciena to benefit. From 2008 to 2018, Nokia saw a drop from 32% to 20.6% as Ciena saw a jump from 4.3% to 10.6% shown in Table III. Furthermore, a decrease to 17.7% from 32.1% in market share of small companies showcases that the consolidation is prevalent in this region as well. Although Huawei experienced a drastic 19.1% increase from 2008 to 2018, the push for Huawei’s ban in Europe potentially may allow Ciena to benefit.

Figure 5: EMEA market share comparison from 2008 to 2018

Source: JPMorgan

DCF Valuation

We used DCF valuation to arrive at our target price of $45.78, a 20.30% upside from the market’s closing price of $36.49 on October 01, 2019. Our terminal growth is projected at a conservative level with an assumption of 2.50%, based on the 4% growth rate of the industry and the global inflation rate of 3.50%.

Figure 6: Discounted Cash Flow

Source: Analyst Calculations

Relative Valuation

Ciena’s EV/EBITDA is 23.11% under the industry average of 12.59. This confirms that Ciena is undervalued and supports our DCF analysis within the 20-30% range in the market. Ciena’s P/E ratio displays a slightly higher value compared to its peers. We believe that the P/E ratio is not a good value indicator due to Ciena’s amplified growth in revenue and earnings. From 3Q18 to 3Q19, revenue growth has been averaging over 20% year over year. PEG ratio of 1.55 is slightly lower than the industry average of 1.97, and P/S ratio of 1.64 is about 50% lower than the industry average of 3.05.

Figure 7: Peer Analysis on key valuation ratios

Source: Data captured from Bloomberg Intelligence, Finviz

Our relative valuation of the EBITDA multiple 9.68x and the P/S metric of 1.64 (industry average 12.59x and 3.05x respectively) supports our DCF analysis.

Financial Analysis

The Peer Analysis Chart shows that Ciena’s Return on Equity is considerably low compared to F5 (FFIV) and Cisco (CSCO). Lower gross and operating margins are due to a high mix in R&D expense, additional incremental expenses for customers with aggressive pricing strategies, and high deployment costs of international contracts. This does not accurately measure profitability in a peer analysis. Ciena is roughly on track to reach target of 15% operating margin by FY20E (Source: JPMorgan).

Figure 8: Peer Analysis table

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Long-term upside margin opportunities

Gross margin has been in a tight range of 41-45% despite high historic revenue growth. Through industry investments in optical fiber infrastructure for 5G and massive market share gains, Ciena is expected to delay in returning to normal levels of gross margin in the mid-40%. However, the improvement in gross margin from richer product mix is set for recovery long term to return to mid-high-40% (Source: JPMorgan). Packet Networking and Blue Plant products will be the main drivers of revenue growth and present higher margins.

Figure 9: Gross margin and revenue growth Source: JPMorgan

Risks - Narrow customer base can cause volatility in earnings

A small number of customers account for approximately half of CIEN’s revenue. The discontinuation or a significant reduction in their spending costs would have a detrimental effect on the business and results of operations. For instance, AT&T and Verizon contributed 12.1% and 10.3% of FY18 revenue, respectively. In addition, Web-scale providers also became the largest customers for CIEN, including two Web-scale providers in the top ten. Consequently, CIEN’s financial results can be significantly volatile caused by the spending of these large customers who are affected by market, industry, or competitive dynamics affecting its business. For example, AT&T has experienced a decrease in annual revenue for FY17 and FY18, which announced the service provider to reduce capital expenditures on network infrastructure.

Figure 10: Ciena's top customer base

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence Increase in competitive pressure where Huawei to enter the North America market

Huawei is the leading player in the global optical market with a market share of 29%, with Ciena and Nokia right behind. However, with government-enforced sanctions on Huawei and its ability to do business in North America, Ciena was able to gain a market share of more than 35% in North America. If the sanctions were to be lifted, Ciena’s competitive advantage in North America may be damaged.

Delay in 800G could lead to market share losses to Acacia

Ciena managed to increase market presence with 100% market share in 400G. However, Ciena has been under strong competitive pressure as Acacia has been leading with the 600G wavelength systems. Delays in product launches affect the reputation with customers, the ability to capture market opportunities, the timing and level of demand for the products and services and revenue.

Figure 11: Market share with ICP by wavelength

Source: Dell ProCompetitive Analysis

Figure 12: Ciena SWOT

Source: Analyst Rating

Strength:

Strong brand portfolio

Resilience in global diversification

Weakness:

Long-term contracts with customers not required

Reliance on third party contract manufacturers

Opportunities:

Expansion in customer base through Cyan, Inc. acquisition

Growth in non-telco segment

Threats:

Limited history in selling Blue Planet software solutions

Seasonality impacts earnings estimates medium-term

The upside drivers include strong segment growth opportunities from the 5G deployment, Ciena’s increase in global market share at the expense of the consolidation of small companies, and high demand for the first 800G system in the market. However, Ciena is subject to company and industry risks such as a narrow customer base, slower-than-expected sales of new products, and increased competition from dominant companies. With margin upside opportunities, Ciena has a positive outlook with a strong balance sheet and undervalued shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.