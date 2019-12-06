Synopsys, Inc.: Earnings Momentum Into 2020

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is a leader in software and hardware used by the tech industry for designing, manufacturing, verifying, and the integration of silicon chips in a variety of applications. The company highlights how its solutions are behind current innovative trends, including artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, cloud computing, and 5G wireless technologies. Indeed, Synopsys with a history going back to 1986 has presented strong growth in recent years and an impressive share price performance, with the stock up over 55% just in 2019. The company is benefiting from accelerating earnings and higher cash flow in an overall positive industry environment. This article takes a look at its latest quarterly report along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Synopsys reported its fiscal Q4 earnings on December 4th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 which beat expectations by $0.02 while the GAAP EPS figure of $1.04 was $0.27 ahead of estimates. The spread here was related to stock-based compensation and some restructuring charges. Revenue in the quarter of $851.08 million increased by 7% year over year and was also slightly ahead of expectations. For the full fiscal year 2019, the adjusted EPS increased by 17% to $4.56 while GAAP EPS also surged by 22%.

(Source: Company IR)

Management highlighted how the results were strong considering what was a challenging macro backdrop and weaker chip industry sentiment particularly back in the first half of the year. The story here has been the ongoing momentum across its business segments. For 2019, there was a 6.5% sales growth from its 'Semiconductor & System Design' segment which represents the bulk of the business at 90% of all revenue while 'Software Integrity' segment grew by 20%. Favorably, software integrity has been able to turn an operating profit compared to a loss in 2018 and is now supporting firm wide margins.

(Source: Company IR)

The other positive trends here are lower debt which has declined to $136 million to end the fiscal year from $469 million at the end of 2018 and accelerating operating cash flow which reached $801 million in 2019. The pace of operating cash flow has exceeded that of capital expenditures, suggesting strong free cash flow.

2020 Full-Year Guidance

The company issued guidance for full fiscal year 2020 with a revenue estimate in a range between $3.6 billion and $3.65 billion, which if confirmed would represent an increase of 7.8% compared to 2019 at the midpoint. On one hand, this is a deceleration compared to 14.5% in growth rate of 2018, but as mentioned above, is coming with higher margins. The EPS target between $5.18 and $5.25 represents an increase of 15% at the midpoint.

(Source: Company IR)

Furthermore, the company is setting a long-term financial objective that is targeting "double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth" on a multi-year basis. Management sees earnings benefiting from higher margins overall and strong growth in its software integrity segment in the range of 15-20% as the market evolves. M&A activities and ongoing share buybacks remain a priority.

(Source: Company IR)

Synopsys highlights trends towards greater complexity in electronics, including the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) deep-learning capabilities in chipsets as the company's main growth driver over the next decade. The company believes it is well-positioned to benefit from growth in AI applications for mobile devices and technologies, data centers, 'internet of things', and autonomous vehicles.

(Source: Company IR)

Advanced silicon process innovation is another exciting area for the company. Announced plans by some of the leading players and Synopsys' customers, including Intel Corp. (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and ARM Holdings (OTCPK:ARMHF), with next generation chip technologies are expected to support growth. The company claims "all leading semiconductor companies in the world" use its technologies.

(Source: Company IR)

SNPS Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We view Synopsys as a sort of 'service provider' for the chip industry benefiting from the same trends regardless of which customer is building market share. Favorably, year to date 2019, SNPS up 58% has outperformed some of the industry tracking benchmarks compared to 51% for the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and 48% iShares PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX). Compared to traditional 'chip stocks,' Synopsys benefits from a high level of recurring revenues based on its licensing business model representing 88% of total revenues.

Data by YCharts

The valuation metrics we are looking at are the firm's price to free cash flow at 34x and forward price to earnings at 26.1x. This is in the context of 2020 expectations for EPS growth of 15% and higher free cash flow on more moderate CAPEX. The company sees a more material decline in CAPEX for 2021 which should further support free cash flow generation. Overall, the numbers are reasonable, but we question how much of this growth story and earnings momentum is already priced in following what has been an exceptional year for the stock price. The stock is now down about 10% from its all-time high, which we view as a technical pullback while Q1 guidance was slightly weaker than expected. The long-term outlook remains solid.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

2019 was a strong year for Synopsys as it was able to accelerate profitability from its Software Integrity segment which is now the growth driver for the firm. Recognizing the company's strong leadership position and market opportunity, we take a neutral view and rate shares of SNPS as a hold at the current level while looking for some further near-term weakness possibly towards the $120-125 level as a better buying opportunity to improve the risk-reward setup. Investor monitoring points going forward include the evolution of financial margins and it will be important for the company to maintain top-line momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.