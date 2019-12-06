Analyzing The Dividend Safety Of Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS is currently offering a dividend that yields a robust 8.33%. This can be enticing at face value, given the current low yield investing environment.

The retail sector has proven volatile in recent years as industry-wide disruption due to the emergence of online sales channels has impacted companies differently. Some companies such as sports apparel giant Nike (NKE) have successfully reinvented their go-to-market strategy, and have thus reignited growth. Other companies such as Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) have struggled to maintain their footing in the marketplace. The direction of each company is clearly illustrated by the market's sentiment over the past few years:

Source: YCharts

With the price of Chico's FAS stock now at just over $4 per share, the dividend paid by the company is yielding a very enticing 8.33%. The company also enjoyed a stronger-than-expected quarter recently that saw shares jump 8%. We will analyze this dividend from a present perspective, as well as looking forward. While there are some encouraging signs, investors will want to remember that this stock is highly speculative and there are some serious concerns from our vantage point.

The Dividend As It Currently Stands

Chico's FAS currently pays a quarterly dividend that amounts to an annual sum of $0.35 per share. The resulting dividend yield is a juicy 8.33% on the current price of stock. This obviously surpasses the 1.79% currently offered by 10-year US treasuries. But the current dividend yield is a bit of an outlier, even for Chico's FAS. The stock's median dividend yield over the past decade is just 1.83%. Such a drastic departure from the norm is typically a backhanded sign that the market has little faith in a company's ability to actually afford that payout.

At face value, the market's concerns are valid. As Chico's FAS has struggled with declining margins and revenues over the past several years, FCF streams have shriveled up.

Source: YCharts

With total dividend expenditures of just over $41 million, the company's FCF streams now fall well short of covering the payout. Does this mean that a cut is imminent? Not necessarily. While the dividend is certainly unsustainable when the expenditure exceeds cash flow, there are some positives to be found.

Revenue Bleeding Continues To Slow Down

Chico's FAS has been struggling for some time with declining sales. However, over the past five quarters, the company has begun to turn things around thanks to various levers being pulled in marketing, product strategy, and customer engagement. The rate of contraction has continually reverted back towards even, and September saw the company post positive growth for the first time in a whopping 42 months.

Source: YCharts

But Margin Expansion Is The True Riddle

In addition to the company's revenue struggles, Chico's FAS has been hit hard by the US-China trade war. This has been especially true over the back half of the year, where tariffs were put in place that included more exposure to the types of products Chico's FAS sells. It's this drop in profitability that has really choked FCF.

Source: YCharts

The company is currently shuffling its supply chain to help cut costs, as well as diversify itself away from China sourced materials (going to countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and India). If the company can continue to stabilize (ideally begin to grow) revenues while at least regaining a good portion of lost margin, a light at the end of the tunnel begins to appear.

The Balance Sheet Can Buy Time

As long as this positive momentum continues, there is a chance that the dividend survives. But what if the company loses positive momentum? Chico's FAS has shown at least some preference to keeping the dividend intact by cutting elsewhere to conserve cash burn.

Source: YCharts

The company has stopped buying back stock, which has helped the company stomach things a bit. Fortunately, Chico's FAS also has a strong balance sheet that it can lean on. With cash reserves of $70 million and a very low leverage ratio of 0.88X EBITDA, the company can use its balance sheet to bridge minor gaps between FCF and expenditures in the short term.

Source: YCharts

Wrapping Up

What we do know for sure is that the company needs to drastically turn its margins around in order to revive cash flow streams. Failure to do this will certainly result in a dividend cut. We also know that the balance sheet is equipped to help accommodate the dividend in the near term. What we don't know is whether the company will successfully revive its cash streams in a time frame that is able to prevent a cut from taking place. This is sort of the dilemma that investors need to grapple with when considering Chico's FAS. The company has a long-term record of avoiding leverage. Therefore, we expect a dividend cut if the payout is unable to be paid with organic cash flow before the company's cash on hand begins to run low. Even a 50% cut from current levels would result in a yield of more than 4%, while giving the company $20 million per year in cash burn relief.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.