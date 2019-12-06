USOI: The Dividend Investor's Crude Trade

It's been a fairly decent year for the Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) with shares returning an 8% price return on top of a dividend yield that clocks in at around 12% per year. In this piece, I will make the case that these returns are likely to carry through into next year and that over the coming months, USOI will continue to deliver value to shareholders. Depending on your investment objectives, USOI may make for an excellent addition to your portfolio.

The Instrument

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the underlying commodity which USOI follows (crude oil), let's talk about exactly what USOI is. It's a fairly nuanced instrument and one of the most complicated in the oil space I've personally seen. However, if your investment objective is specifically dividends, USOI will likely deliver in the near future.

Despite all the technical terminology you'll find in USOI's prospectus, the instrument is fairly straightforward. It is an ETN which gives the return of a strategy which holds the ever-so-popular USO ETF and sells a covered call position against the holdings at 6% out of the money. The return from selling the calls is paid out to investors in the form of a monthly dividend.

At first pass, we need to note a few things. Since USOI is selling covered calls, you will by definition be out of the market when large upside moves happen in crude oil. USO holds WTI futures, and it is entirely possible to see price swings of 10% or more in the oil markets in a given month. In the event of upside momentum, you will be exchanging this momentum for dividends. As you can see in the following chart, this has resulted in USOI underperforming on a price basis (while returning ~12% in dividends per year).

This said, there's another thing to watch out for: USO is notorious for losses due to roll yield. USO has a methodology which holds exposure in the front month of WTI futures and then two weeks before expiry of the front contract, USO rolls exposure into the second month contract. This in and of itself is a natural process for giving constant exposure to something which expires. But the problem arises due to the underlying nature of futures markets: prices tend to converge.

The basic idea here is this - the prices along a futures curve tend to move towards the front month contract as time progresses. Let's graphically walk through an example to get the point.

This is the current forward curve for WTI. At present, USO (and therefore USOI) is holding the front month contract (which is January). In a few weeks, USO will begin selling out of January and buying February. At that point, roll yield will begin to take effect until January expires and February becomes the prompt contract.

Roll yield arises from the general market tendency for prices in the back months of a futures curve to move towards the front as time progresses. This tangibly means that when USO (and USOI) is holding February futures, while January is still on the board we will see a gradual increase in the price of the contract in relation to the front (as long as the market remains in this arrangement). In other words, roll yield is positive for USO (again, and USOI).

While roll yield is positive, you will actually be outperforming the underlying price return of WTI since your return is going to be a function both of changes in the price of crude as well as the gradual appreciation of roll yield.

This is a good thing…as long as the market is in backwardation (front contract higher than back). The problem is this: WTI is almost always in contango (the opposite, front priced lower than back) and therefore roll yield is almost always negative for USO (and USOI). For example, over the last decade, 78% of all months have seen the front two contracts caught in contango, leading to a massive underperformance of USO versus the actual price of crude oil.

This is a very real problem that cannot be ignored by investors looking to gain exposure to oil through the family of instruments which follow USO's methodology (see list here).

So those are the two cautions to keep in mind if you're going to buy USOI: in general, it will suffer from roll yield and when the market makes large moves to the upside, you will have sold off your exposure in exchange for dividends. Given these two cautions, I would only suggest holding USOI when the market structure in the front two contracts is either in backwardation (like now) or when the level of contango is very small (a few cents per barrel). In all other times, I believe that losses from roll yield will likely offset the dividends gained on the instrument.

Crude Markets

All this said, I believe that if your specific investment objective is dividends and you are interested in holding exposure to crude markets, USOI makes for a good buy at this time. The reason why I say this is that at present, the crude markets are undergoing a shift in the supply and demand balance in which for the first time in a few years, inventories are poised to decline on a year-over-year basis.

This switch is fairly rare in that for most of the past decade we have seen supply growth in the United States leading to growing stocks. It is important to note that when crude fundamentals switch into this type of regime, prices historically rally fairly strongly. For example, here's a chart of what happened to the price of crude oil following the latest switch in April 2017.

Within a few weeks of the last switch into drawing inventories, crude price began a rally which moved the price per barrel of crude oil by around 75% from trough to peak. In other words, price can respond strongly to bullish changes in fundamentals.

But as investors in commodities, we need to go beyond a simple relationship to understand exactly what is happening. Fortunately, the story is pretty simple right now in North America. First, production growth has been slowing.

This decline in production growth is driven by a wave of bankruptcies in the Permian Basin. The Permian is the most prolific production region in the United States so it can have a disproportionate impact on the overall supply situation.

Given the fact that the current wave of bankruptcies is driven by poor economics, the solution is higher prices. In other words, the current trend of slowing production growth is really only going to stop when the price of crude increases. This in and of itself can be a quite simple (but effective) trading model: buy when production slows (like in 2015-2016) and sell when it extends to the upside (2018), but I believe the OPEC cuts remain a substantial force to be reckoned with.

OPEC is currently in discussion regarding its OPEC cuts that are in place through March of 2020. The market speculation is that OPEC cuts will actually deepen. And this is very bullish for investors in that OPEC cuts have resulted in incredibly low levels of imports into the United States this year.

As long as OPEC cuts continue, we will see fewer barrels reach the United States. When this is combined with the fact that production growth is slowing, the market is very vulnerable to upside risk as demand will have to pay up for the rapidly contracting supply. Buying USOI in this environment is likely to pay off.

Conclusion

USOI is an ETN which sells your upside exposure to WTI futures in exchange for a dividend rate. The ETN will underperform strongly in contango environments, but will garner positive roll during backwardation. The crude markets are vulnerable to upside risk as long as supply reductions remain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.