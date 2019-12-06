iShares Core High Dividend ETF: Here's Why We Don't Recommend This Fund

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is one of the largest U.S equity "dividend-focused" exchange traded funds with $7.5 billion in total assets which currently yields 3.25% through a quarterly distribution schedule. The concept here is to track 75 relatively high-yielding stocks that are screened for financial health. The underlying tracking index is based on equities with qualified dividend income, thereby excluding Real Estate Investment Trusts, "REITs," and other potentially high-yielding investment vehicles like MLPs for example. While HDV is a low-cost option for investors seeking to boost portfolio income and add diversification, this article highlights why we avoid this fund and point out some weaknesses in its investment strategy. We think investors can do better over the long run with some other comparable funds.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Background

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF tracks the "Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index" which features some unique characteristics in its rules-based methodology. The index applies fundamental screening measures to select stocks with sustainable payouts. The index is based on the 75 highest-yielding stocks with dividends from qualified income. One of the quirks here is that the index is "dividend dollar-weighed" based on the aggregate payout in dollar terms of each stock.

There's also an annual reconstitution of the index which results in a relatively high turnover as various stocks fall into or out of the top 75 highest yield ranking based simply on changes to the yield. That's the justification Morningstar made when it removed Walmart Inc. (WMT) from the index back in 2018 as the dividend yield fell based on its strong stock price performance. Our concern here is that this strategy results in some strong winners with upside momentum being removed as their dividend yields no longer justify inclusion in the fund. On one hand, Walmart with a dividend yield of just 1.8% is not a high-yielding stock, but it could have still occupied a place in the fund if the index was more diversified beyond just 75 names and thus supporting the overall performance through this year. Separately, the weighting methodology appears to lead to a high concentration among the top holdings.

Currently AT&T (T) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) are the two largest holdings in the fund with a 9.3% and 9.0% weighting each respectively. The two companies each pay out approximately $14.5 billion in dividends annually, among the largest distributions in the market. Coincidentally, both stocks also yield 5%. There is nothing particularly wrong with these stocks which are indeed high-yielding and "quality" dividend names, but we argue the concentration is too high compared to some comparable funds that feature more diversification.

(Source: iShares)

In contrast, we point to the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as alternative strategies for a similar "high-dividend" type of ETF. VYM with $37.8 billion in AUM in particular is more diversified with a current portfolio of 405 holdings. SCHD with $11.2 billion in AUM has 100 holdings while each track different underlying indexes with a different selection criteria.

Notably, VYM and SCHD's underlying indexes are based on a modified-market-cap weighting but also screened for fundamentals and excluded REITs. The point here is to highlight how HDV has a high concentration among its top 5 holdings at 38% compared to 22% for SCHD and 16% for VYM which is unnecessary for the purposes of a high dividend ETF.

(Source: iShares/ Vanguard/ Schwab, table by author)

Currently, the iShares Core High Dividend ETF features a higher yield by 20 basis points compared to 3.07% for VYM and 2.93% for SCHD. In this regard, it's actually impressive VYM is able to achieve a yield above 3% with a much more diversified portfolio. More importantly, HDV's small yield advantage has not compensated for its lower total return performance history.

Data by YCharts

Performance

Over the past five years, HDV is up 46.3% on a total return basis, which has lagged VYM and SCHD which are up 52.1% and 62% each respectively. The differences in returns here come down to a different tracking index with the Schwab fund tilted towards more growth.

Data by YCharts

HDV has underperformed both VYM and SCHD on a cumulative basis over multiple time periods including YTD, one-year, three-year, five-year and since October 2011, the time frame with comparable data for all three funds. Going forward, it's certainly possible that HDV could outperform over a particular period possibly based on a strong gain by one of the top holdings, but our view is that HDV's tracking index strategy and methodology is simply inferior over the long-term.

(Source: Data by YCharts/ table by author)

Risk Metrics

To keep the discussion balanced, it's worth noting that HDV's beta over the past five years at 0.74 is below VYM's beta at 0.88 and SCHD at 0.92. On the other hand, we highlight how the overall risk-adjusted return based on the Sharpe Ratio over the past five years is lower for HDV at 0.74 compared to 0.79 for VYM and 0.88 for SCHD. During the period of extreme volatility in the market in Q4 of 2018, when the S&P 500 (SPY) briefly approached a bear market condition, HDV also had a lower max drawdown from its previous high at 13.5% compared to 16.2% for VYM which is a positive in the fund's favor.

Data by YCharts

Over long period of times, it's possible HDV's high concentration could represent higher risk in different market environments depending on how the top holdings perform. Investors must question if the slightly lower risk profile and marginally higher current dividend yield are compelling against what we view as a higher quality total return from VYM as our top pick in this group.

Takeaway

To recap, we don't like the iShares Core High Dividend ETF given its quirky dividend-dollar weighting methodology that results in a high concentration among top holdings, and its history of underperforming key comparable funds. We think investors can do better and recommend the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, which we believe is a more balanced and higher quality fund for the same purpose of income and portfolio diversification.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.