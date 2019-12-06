Analog Devices, Inc.: Dividend Growth With A Bright Future

The stock is a little expensive right now, but the business is poised to grow in the years ahead.

The company possesses strong operating metrics, and is well on its way to becoming an eventual dividend champion over the coming decade.

The continued shift to increasingly digital/automated infrastructure, industry, and products has created increasing long-term opportunity for companies that aid in this transition. A large contributor to this evolution of technology is the sector of manufacturers who design/produce the semi-conductors and other processing chips that collect, translate, and process analog input to be used digitally. While extremely competitive, investors can identify strong players in the space using a number of metrics. Currently our attention is directed towards Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). Analog Devices is a dividend growth stock with 17 years of consecutive payout increases. Its operating metrics are strong, and its largest end-user markets are poised to see strong growth in the years ahead. Investors looking for solid total returns and technological exposure should take a closer look at Analog Devices.

The company designs and builds integrated circuits that primarily help the physical and digital worlds communicate. This is done through various inputs including pressure, temperature and more. By translating this data from real world input to something that can be digitally understood, a wide swath of technologies is possible such as autonomous driving, internet-connected devices, and much more.

Analog Devices generates approximately $6 billion in annual revenue by selling across the world. These products are used in a variety of applications, but are concentrated on a few key categories including consumer devices, the automotive industry, communications, and industrial applications.

Although growth has contracted some in recent years, the company has grown considerably compared to a decade ago (thanks in part to a large acquisition). Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 11.51%. EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 18.53% over the same time period.

Fundamentals

As we mentioned earlier, the semi-conductor or "chip" industry is very competitive. To gauge the overall performance of Analog Devices, we will review a number of key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that the business is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Despite a competitive industry, we see that Analog Devices has been able to generate strong profits. Enough so that the company's FCF conversion rate has consistently exceeded our 10% benchmark by a wide margin. The company spends a staggering amount on innovation (R&D exceeded $1 billion in 2018), which enables the company to offer innovative products at higher margins. The company has seen CAPEX increase considerably over the years, which partially explains why the company's CROCI has trended lower. In addition, the company has been finding its way since a massive $14.8 billion merger with Linear Technology in 2017. It's often that a large merger will pressure operating metrics, which tend to rebound over time as synergies/learning curves are navigated.

These large acquisitions also typically hit the balance sheet hard, as not many companies execute a multi-billion deal with organic cash flow. It's important that companies avoid overleveraging because debt can choke shareholder returns (such as buybacks and dividend growth), or expose investors to risk in the event that the business experiences an unexpected downturn.

The Linear Technology deal did stress the balance sheet, but it has recovered considerably in the 2.5 years following the deal. Leverage is already back below our 2.5X gross EBITDA cautionary benchmark, and the company is sitting on another $648 million in cash. We would like to see this debt load continue to shrink, but the company is presently in a comfortable financial situation.

Dividends & Buybacks

Analog Devices, Inc. is steadily working its way toward the "dividend champions club." With a dividend growth streak at 17 years, the company will arrive there in less than a decade from now. The dividend currently totals an annual sum to shareholders of $2.16 per share, a yield of 1.89%. This is roughly in line with 10-year US treasuries, but it is still likely a bit low for income-oriented investors.

The dividend has grown at a healthy rate, a CAGR of 9.1% over the past decade. That growth has slowed a bit in recent years due to management's deleveraging efforts, but the payout maintains plenty of coverage at just 39% of cash flow. We project the dividend to continue growing in the 5-7% over the long term, that is our approximate long-term expected growth rate for the business.

The company has spent on buybacks over time, but really isn't very active in this regard. The Linear Technology deal was partially dilutive to shareholders, and recent buybacks haven't even come close to chipping away at the uptick in shares.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

We are bullish on the company's long-term growth prospects because of a couple of prime drivers. The first being the company's exposure to widespread technological advancements that will continue to manifest themselves over the coming years. Some very large scale applications are evolving, and are still in infant stages. This would include the transportation industry where not only are electric vehicles growing, but we are on the verge of the implementation of autonomous driving. Both technologies are significantly more digital than mechanical, and will vastly increase the use of chips in vehicles.

Connectivity is also in the process of taking a major leap forward in society. The next iteration of 5G wireless technology is coming online. The increased bandwidth will accommodate continued growth among the "IoT" or "Internet of Things." Better connectivity permeates to other industries as well. Factories are consistently automating to improve productivity and safety, and old infrastructure in academia, hospitals, and the private sector are increasingly looking to cloud-based services. It will be up to companies such as Analog Devices to capture this opportunity, but the tailwinds are certainly present.

We also wouldn't discount the possibility of future M&A activity. Analog Devices isn't constantly making headlines in the M&A field, but its blockbuster deal for Linear Technology has proven that management isn't afraid to pull that trigger. The solid (and still improving) balance sheet gives the company flexibility to consider future deals.

Despite a bullish outlook, there are some possible risks that all investors need to consider. Macro-economic factors such as recession, or regulations could potentially disrupt advancement/implementation of key end markets for Analog Devices. Should a setback occur in a key industry, it could negatively impact operations - at least in the short term. We remain confident that long-term technological evolution is coming, one way or another.

It is critical that Analog Devices continues to innovate successfully. With larger competitors out there such as Texas Instruments (TXN), any competitive advantage relies on continuous investment into R&D (as well as the company effectively yielding strong results from these investments). Failing to do so creates the risk of displacement from a competitor with a superior offering (either via technological advantage, or via cost advantage).

Valuation

At a little over $113 per share, Analog Devices' stock is currently trading in the high end of its 52-week range ($80-124).

Analysts are projecting approximate EPS of $4.77 for the company's current fiscal year. This assigns an earnings multiple to the stock of 23.78X, which is right in line with the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 23.49X.

When we look at the stock's FCF yield, it's difficult to make a case for value there as well. While the business generates robust cash flow, the current FCF yield of 4.68% is actually towards the low end of its 10-year range. Valuation has been more attractive from a cash flow basis at multiple points, just in the past couple of years.

While we are bullish on the company's long-term growth trajectory, the company's most recent performance fails to warrant the stock's current valuation (in our view). At the current price levels, there is little margin of safety to protect investors against downward pricing pressure from a downturn in the business, or overall market pullback. We would like to see the stock closer to 20X earnings, or $95 as a solid potential entry point for investors looking to hold over a long period of time.

Wrapping Up

Analog Devices possesses strong operating metrics, and is nicely positioned to benefit from a number of emerging catalysts that will drive demand for integrated circuits/semi-conductors in the years to come. The stock is a little expensive for our liking, but Analog Devices is certainly a strong dividend growth stock that can fit nicely into any dividend growth portfolio.

