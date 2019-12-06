The U.S. Will Underperform International Equities In The 2020s

Increased regulatory scrutiny on U.S. tech giants at home and abroad is likely to slow M&A activity driving the market.

While PE and CAPE ratios are sub-par at predicting one-year returns, they are highly indicative of 10-year returns; U.S. valuations are among the highest in the world.

The 2010s have been marked by one dominating theme for global equity investors, the consistent outperformance of U.S. stocks compared to just about all other countries. Just as the popularity of international investing took off in the late (pre-crash) 2000s, the alpha turned negative. Year after year, investors have given up on international investing as they have grown tired of subpar performance (as indicated by falling AUMs in single-country ETFs).

At face-value, the reasons for this overperformance are unclear. The U.S. has seen larger public debt buildup than most of its peers and emerging market countries like China and India have seen far higher GDP growth, and yet far lower equity market returns (in U.S. dollars).

One obvious reason is the strength of the U.S. dollar since 2014. The U.S. has generally kept its real interest rate higher than Europe, Japan, and other peer countries which has given the dollar "safety trade" status for overseas investors. The U.S. has also seen greater GDP growth than most other developed world countries.

The question is will this outperformance continue into the 2020s? I would argue no. In fact, I would go as far as to say that based on a preponderance of data, U.S. equities are likely to be among the worst performers over the next decade.

Public debt levels are now far higher in the U.S. than in Europe. Corporate debt buildup that fueled equity price gains and share buybacks will come due soon. And the Fed policy of lowering real rates back into negative territory is likely to eventually break the U.S.'s "safety currency" status and cause international outflows.

Even more, growing anti-business sentiment among political candidates (in both parties) is likely to spur anti-monopoly legalization that will cause devaluation among U.S. large-caps and slow M&A activity. On a similar note, it seems clear that Europe's legislative arms have the goal of bringing down the hegemony of U.S. tech giants (at least partially).

Valuations Matter

While PE, PB, PCF, and most valuation metrics are subpar at predicting short-term returns, they are very strong predictors of 10-year returns. As a top-down investor, I begin with "what global regions will perform best over the next decade?" and then narrow down from there into sectors and industries that I expect to perform best over a much short-term time frame. Thus, even if I'm wrong about the short-term factors, the long-term trend is usually in my favor.

To illustrate, take a look at this back-tested diagram of PE ratios to annualized 10- to 15-year returns:

Valuations in the U.S. are among the highest in the world. I recently wrote an article exclusive to Country Club subscribers called "Ranking Every Country By Expected (Adjusted) Sharpe Ratio" that demonstrated how U.S. equities rank 41st in highest valuation among the 46 international equity markets I track with median PE of 21X. While I cannot give all the details, New Zealand (ENZL), and Denmark (EDEN) had the highest valuations among developed countries at 26X and 21X respectively, while South Korea (EWY) and Norway (ENOR) had the lowest at 11X. These statistics were taken over a basket of over 4,000 global equities.

As detailed in Star Capital's study, the cyclically adjusted CAPE ratio tends to be even better than PE. Importantly, the U.S. market currently has a CAPE of 30.3X which, based on the model derived by Star Capital's 134-year backtest study (1881-2015), corresponds to an abysmal 10-year annualized return of 3.2%.

The Ex.-U.S world has a market-cap weighted harmonic average CAPE of 18.6X which implies a 6.5% 10-year average annualized return; not great, but twice as better.

Now, this is not to say that there are no solid stocks in the U.S. or that the U.S. economy is headed for ruin. Simply that U.S. stocks in general have a far worse fundamental backdrop than what is found overseas. To be explicit, U.S. mega-caps like those in the S&P 100 (OEF) look like the "worst of the worst" as they have the highest valuations and quite a bit of corporate debt buildup.

Looking Backward

U.S. outperformance has been phenomenal. In fact, since the beginning of the decade, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has delivered 250% in total returns between dividends and appreciation while Ex-U.S. ETF (ACWX) has delivered merely 50%. Annualized this equates to 9.6% per year for the S&P 500 vs. a sad 4.1% for the Ex.-U.S. index. ACWX also suffered slightly worse drawdowns during the great recession by around 7%.

A major reason for this outperformance is the rise in the U.S. dollar index (UUP) which began in late 2014. However, even if you adjust the S&P 500 for the U.S. dollar index, it still has the highest performance compared to the top seven other largest economies. Take a look at the others vs. the green line below:

In my opinion, the non-adjusted index is a better reflection of reality since most U.S. investors only care about returns in U.S. dollars, not euros, yen, or yuan.

If we look further back, we can see that Japan has consistently been one of the worst-performing equity markets. In fact, the Japan ETF (EWJ) has only delivered 30% in returns since its 1996 launch or an annualized 89 basis points per year vs. 6.6% for the S&P 500. Take a look below:

European equities have fared better, though they have not seen any net performance since their 2007 peak. Interestingly, if you look at the relative total returns below the chart, you can see that there may be a bit of a bull-market to bull-market "switch-off" between the outperformance of each:

As you can see, the U.S. outperformed Eurozone countries (EMU) from the late '90s to the bear-market bottom and switched in the 2000s with huge outperformance of Eurozone countries. Of course, that outperformance streak, which was fueled by aggressive fiscal deficits, left Europe with excessive public debt and high equity valuations (given their much less tech/growth-oriented equity market). As will be explained in the next section, the U.S. appears to be in such a position today.

Emerging market equities have been possibly the most surprising underperformers as they have seen strong economic growth compared to the U.S. Take a look below:

Emerging market underperformance since the crash has been fueled almost entirely by wave after wave of small currency crises and inflationary shocks across the developing world as detailed in "A Closer Look At Emerging Market Currency Instability".

Looking Forward

Based purely on valuations, emerging Europe looks like a solid area including Poland (EPOL), Russia (RSX), and Turkey (TUR) though the latter two come with high currency volatility (and geopolitical/sanction risk), and Turkey has some external debt problems.

With low valuations and high economic growth, Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic are particularly attractive, though those markets are less accessible and there is not yet an ETF for them (which may be part of the reason they're so cheap). Hungary is growing the fastest at a 5% annual rate last quarter.

Valuations in China and "economic dependents" are generally low though due to the popping large property bubble in the region, and large levels of private debt make it unattractive for now (not to mention untrustworthy financial and economic data). That said, Korea (EWY) and even Japan could surprise investors to the upside due to their low valuations and possibly successful structural reforms.

For those with a very high risk-tolerance, Pakistan (PAK), Nigeria (NGE), and Qatar (QAT) have extremely low valuations and pay high dividends (particularly PAK and NGE).

Due to high internal political tensions and comparatively high valuations (compared to above), I'm not too keen on Latin America. Argentina (ARGT) is very cheap, but cheap can't fix a bad currency. If currency controls work and tensions fall, there could be some solid opportunities.

Due to high currency volatility in EMs, it still may be a smart time to wait to build a significant position. In the meantime, Europe may be poised for a breakout if equities continue higher. I know this is a generally unpopular opinion, but European Banks (EUFN) may actually be the best long-term investment in Europe today. The EUFN ETF currently has a weighted average PE of 11.3X and many of the companies have below-normal earnings.

The banks have decent cash-flow risks if Lagarde tries to keep interest rates lower for longer, but many political leaders on the continent are turning their back on the policy. If rates rise, the euro (FXE) will probably breakout against the dollar and boost returns to U.S. investors.

The Bottom Line

As I mentioned earlier, these predictions are long-term in nature. Over the short-run, it is entirely possible and perhaps likely that U.S. equities continue to outperform due to their high momentum.

You can actually visualize this momentum by looking at the dollar-adjusted S&P 500 excess return divided by the total return of the ex-U.S. index.

Take a look below:

Here we can see that the momentum was strongest in the years immediately following the crisis and has slowly faded since in a nice curve pattern. It is still positive, but far less so than in the past. Projecting this chart forward, it seems that momentum should be gone within the next year.

In the meantime, I'll be shifting my focus toward overseas investments to take advantage of the coming opportunity.

