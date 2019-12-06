Crown Holdings: Seller's Market In Aluminum Cans

Shares look reasonably valued at all-time highs, but it remains to be seen if the aluminum can demand remains strong.

Crown cannot keep up with demand for aluminum cans and is booked to capacity for aluminum can production through 2020.

More awareness about the environment, and the impact of plastics on the environment, is driving increased adoption of aluminum cans vs. plastic bottles.

Crown Holdings' stock has nearly doubled in the last year due to surging demand from beverage and food manufacturers for aluminum cans.

Thesis

Increasing awareness about the damage that plastic is inflicting on the environment has led to a surging demand for aluminum cans in lieu of plastic bottles by companies that manufacture and sell packaged beverages like soda, water, juice, and alcohol.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), a manufacturer of aluminum cans, has benefited from this market shift. CEO Tim Donahue said on the recent Q3-19 earnings call that he hasn't witnessed a surge like this for aluminum cans since the 1980s and also said that the company is booked to capacity through 2020 on aluminum can production. The company cannot keep up with demand.

Given the growing concerns about the environment, and the role that plastics play in polluting the environment, the increasing shift to aluminum cans may not be a short-term trend. If the trend continues, Crown Holdings is a diversified company well-positioned to benefit from the aluminum can movement.

The Recent Demand Surge For Aluminum Cans

Crown Holdings manufactures aluminum cans, glass bottles, and related forms of packaging for food and beverage companies globally, but the company is most dependent on beverage aluminum can sales. In 2018, half of company revenue was derived from aluminum cans for beverages.

Source: Company 2018 Annual Report

In recent years, the company has seen a nearly unprecedented surge in demand for aluminum cans, largely driven by the environmental stigma attached to plastic bottles. Beverage companies that sell bottled drinks are increasingly switching from plastic bottles to aluminum cans due to pollution concerns.

Plastic bottles have become the poster child for waste and pollution. It is plastic bottles and their lids that are commonly found among ocean debris. And most plastic that is collected for recycling is never actually recycled. In the US, 70% of the plastic collected for recycling ends up in a landfill.

Source

On the recent Q3-19 earnings call, CEO Tim Donahue said the demand for aluminum cans is at a multi-decade high. He says he doesn't recall similar demand since the 1980s. And the only thing preventing Crown Holdings from selling more aluminum cans these days is the fact the company is operating at full capacity - it's tapped out. There isn't a global shortage of aluminum, but aluminum can manufacturers like Crown Holdings simply can't keep up with demand.

The company has invested in capacity expansion to support growth for the next few years but is hesitant to over-invest in aluminum can production in case the market shifts and aluminum cans lose their luster. Donahue noted on the call that there have been periods in the past where the capital-intensive aluminum can business was not a great business, which explains why the company has continued to diversify its business into areas outside of aluminum can production, such as food cans and transit packaging.

Donahue's hesitation to go all-in on aluminum cans makes sense. If the aluminum can trend fades, Crown Holdings could be left holding the bag with a bunch of new aluminum can facilities it doesn't need. It remains to be seen if aluminum truly is the antidote to plastic bottles. An article earlier this year noted that the aluminum from recycled cans loses its utility once it's recycled, a fact which may suggest aluminum may not be much of a better option over plastic long term.

And a recent article by consulting firm Wood Mackenzie suggests plastic bottle use will continue to outpace that of aluminum cans. Plastic bottles are more durable than aluminum cans (they don't dent) and they're cheaper to produce.

Source

However, with an increasing focus on environmentalism, I question how much longer consumers will continue to accept the proliferation of plastic bottles. There are also numerous sources of information citing health risks to drinking out of plastic bottles. And over time, this could help further build the case for using alternatives to plastic.

But there's no guarantee that aluminum will be the long-term answer. Plastic could be replaced entirely by bio-based bottles that resemble plastic. But, of course, even this alternative comes with its own adverse environmental impact. It remains to be seen if a new technology could replace plastic and aluminum in bottled beverages altogether.

Valuation And Conclusion

Crown Holdings had a flat revenue quarter due to currency headwinds and the fact that the company is at full capacity for aluminum can production. If the company had more capacity, it could have sold much more than it did. The CEO noted on the call that the aluminum can industry itself grew 3% in Q3 but could have grown 5% if the industry had the manufacturing capacity to produce more cans.

For the first nine months of the year, the company has seen 5% revenue growth and 6% growth in net income, which was up 11% in Q3. This trend of solid top line growth and strong net income growth is likely to continue into next year given the aluminum can market dynamics. The company is also reviewing options to return money to shareholders. This may include the initiation of a dividend or share buybacks or both. Shares look undervalued given the company's valuation and current market trends.

But Crown Holdings has a history of choppy revenue and earnings growth. It operates in a capital-intensive industry and is highly levered with more than $8 billion in long-term debt. If the aluminum can craze fades, the growth potential for the company could be impacted.

It remains to be seen what the aluminum can story will become. This may just be a temporary demand surge until somebody invents bottle technology that is either easier to recycle or is more environmentally-friendly than plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.