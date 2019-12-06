Chegg: Decent Q3, Still Incredibly Pricey

It has been a while since our last Chegg (CHGG) article, where we mentioned that the company was likely fairly valued. Since that time, Chegg has risen substantially into what seems like overvalued territory after reporting Q3 results. Furthermore, competitor Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is doing very well with its own offering, growing at over 100% YOY with limited marketing. We move Chegg back to a sell rating with these developments.

Q3 thoughts

Chegg's Q3 was actually pretty good, with continued strong revenue and subscriber growth of slightly below 30%. This, along with operating leverage, especially in sales and marketing, helped to reduce losses substantially from over $10mil in Q3 2018 to around $5mil this quarter.

Management continues to forecast strong growth going forward, expecting $123mil of revenue in Q4, or 28% growth YOY, and another 27% YOY growth in 2020 revenues.

Management also believes profitability will improve due to continued operating leverage, with adjusted EBITDA margin expected to increase 100bps.

At the same time, we expect continued leverage in the model with adjusted EBITDA expanding to 163 million, increasing adjusted EBITDA margin 100 basis points over 2019. But those of you modeling 2020 by quarter we have provided expected seasonality as a result of these changes in the earnings press release and the investor deck on the IR website. Source: CHGG Q3 2019 call

Despite the rosy forecasts, however, there are some things investors should note. Firstly, part of the growth in 2020 will come from the recent $100mil acquisition of Thinkful, and removing Thinkful would result in around 22% growth instead of the 28% projected by Chegg. Organic growth therefore would likely see a pretty substantial slowdown from 2019 to 2020.

Share count has also been rising at an alarming rate over the past few years, with total share count up an alarming 26% since Q2 2017. Although the increase has slowed in recent years, it is still increasing around 5% a year.

Competition intensifies

Just a few days ago, Barnes and Noble Education reported Q2 2020 results. Management noted that subscribers to its Bartleby subscription service had grown over 100% from last year levels.

Fiscal '20 to-date, including the month of November, we gained over 100,000 gross bartleby subscribers representing over 100% growth compared to approximately 50,000 subscribers gain during the spring 2019 term. Considering that, bartleby has been marketed in our footprint for less than a year, we are very encouraged by the continued momentum and a focused effort of our teams to accomplish this important goal. Source: BNED Q2 2020 call

While this is still a small fraction of Chegg's subscriber base, do note that BNED is currently only promoting its service on campus bookstores, and this doesn't include subscriptions to Bartleby Writing which will only be marketed aggressively next year.

Hey, -- Ryan this is Kanuj. The primary acquisition channel still remains the College stores, which is comprised both our physical store footprint, and point of sale in the stores and websites we operate and the half of our stores and the stores are still the primary -- and store, the primary source of acquisition, SEO is starting to build as Mike referred to in his speech, that is a longer-term strategy and institutional. The other thing really started to focus on but right now, it's primarily in store. Source: BNED Q2 2020 call

The real threat to Chegg will occur when BNED starts bundling Bartleby with its FirstDay program, which is a program that allows students to purchase books directly at a discount. The program has proven to be very popular, with institutions participating growing 60% in 2019 and with nearly 100% student penetration. This program allows BNED to directly sell Bartleby to thousands of students with little to no marketing cost, and the Bartleby subscription will be automatically included in their tuition. With BNED having a lower price and more questions than Chegg, we doubt most students would remain with Chegg after learning about BNED.

This program really illustrates Chegg's weakness and BNED's strengths. While BNED has many low-cost marketing channels like the campus bookstore and its FirstDay program due to its great relationships with hundreds of universities around the US, Chegg, as an independent service that is not affiliated with the university, is forced to use more expensive channels to market its products.

Anyways, while it is still not clear whether BNED will succeed, the fact that it has already signed up 100k subscribers in less than a year with limited marketing should be a warning sign to Chegg investors that the company may not have as deep a moat as most think.

Valuation

Chegg continues to trade at a pretty extreme valuation at 28x 2020E adjusted EBITDA, which is quite high even for a fast-growing tech company. It makes no sense for anyone to buy Chegg at these valuations, especially considering ARPU has limited room to increase due to the lower purchasing power of students and due to price competition from other service providers. Yes, while Chegg does have substantial room to grow internationally and in the corporate market, we think this growth is already more than accounted for by its high valuation.

Takeaway

Overall, while Chegg is a high-quality subscription company growing at a decent pace, there is no doubt that growth is slowing and it is facing fierce competition from lower-priced service providers. The valuation is also quite high for even a fast-growing technology company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.