WW International Continues To Struggle

It's been a turbulent year for the stock, dropping as much as 50%. Volatility may continue. WW does not look like a good long-term investment.

The company will see revenue contract this year, which is what the company guided for when the year began. EPS is expected to exceed initial annual guidance.

WW International, formerly known as Weight Watchers, reported Q3 revenue figures that narrowly missed Street expectations and the stock got crushed. Subscriber count was down sequentially.

Thesis

WW International (WW), formerly known as Weight Watchers, reported a Q3 that largely stayed in line with guidance that the company issued at the beginning of the year.

The company is still on track to generate initial full year guided revenue of $1.4 billion vs. $1.5 billion last year. But the company is now expected to report an EPS that will be larger than expected before the year began. That said, EPS will still be down compared to 2018. And while Q3-19 subscriber counts are up compared to Q3-18, subscriber numbers were down sequentially.

While 2020 may show financial improvement for the company, helped potentially by a 2020 brand tour by board member Oprah Winfrey, the company faces several challenges, including lots of competition and a massive debt load. It's hard to recommend an investment in WW here.

Q3: Subscribers Drive The Business

WW's business model is dependent on subscribers. Approximately 85% of revenue is subscription revenue. Subscriptions are for the company's digital products and for workshops. Digital products include online weight management and wellness coaching available both through WW websites and apps. Workshop subscriptions include weekly in-person meetups at franchise locations across the country to promote one-on-one coaching and interaction among WW members.

In Q3, total membership was 4.4 million people. This was up 6% compared to the Q3-18 membership total. However, the membership count was down 4% from the 4.6 million total just three months ago.

Given its dependence on subscriber engagement, the company is focused on improving ways to attract and retain members. The company believes more customization will help increase user satisfaction. In mid-November, the company launched a new weight-loss program that it considers its most customizable ever.

Additionally, the company plans to continue leveraging the star power of board member Oprah Winfrey, who became an investor in the company in 2015. Next year, the company will host Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, a full-day wellness event in nine cities across the U.S.

The company is still on track to achieve the $1.4 billion in full year revenue it guided for when the year began. The initial expectations of an EPS of $1.25-1.50 have been upped to $1.63-1.75. Through the first nine months of the year, gross margins have improved slightly from 42.5% to 43%, though the recent numbers were curtailed by gross margin compression in Q3, 55.9% vs. 58.9% a year ago.

Competition

WW has been in the diet game a long time (started in 1963) but has failed to set itself apart as the be-all and end-all of diet options. Revenue this year will be $1.4 billion. In 2008, revenue was $1.5 billion. From a growth perspective, the company has been going sideways for years. The 2015 Oprah investment was a boon for the company as revenue jumped from $1.2 billion in 2015 to $1.5 billion last year, but it seems much of that Oprah burst has faded with revenues down this year and below 2008 levels.

It is hard to develop a moat in the diet industry. WW faces a lot of intense competition from the likes of Jenny Craig, Nutrisystem, and a laundry list of other alternatives including multi-level marketing companies like Herbalife (HLF) and Medifast (MED). There is also a new app that has gained popularity from a company called Noom.

While Oprah's 2020 tour for the brand may help reignite interest, it's hard to believe there is much upside left for the company from a revenue growth perspective.

Valuation And Conclusion

The $3 billion company has nearly $1.7 billion in debt and is struggling to grow revenue. The company has shown improvement in margins in recent years, growing operating margins from 17% in 2016 to 26% last year. The company has also improved its growth in free cash flow, increasing it from $113 million in 2016 to $277 million last year. That said, free cash flow the first nine months of this year is half of what it was last year. And full year EPS will be about half of what it was in 2018.

The best time to buy the stock was earlier this year after the 50% decline. I wouldn't touch the shares at current levels. While the company could present itself as a value play at some point amidst another sharp selloff, I have a hard time believing in the future growth prospects of the company and don't view it as a long-term investment given its choppy revenue growth history and its high debt levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.