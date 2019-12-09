How The Quest For Hidden Dividend Stocks Led To Salmon Farms (Podcast)

The trade war continues to be the main driver of the market, but there is a seasonality that makes Hauver bullish in the near term.

The author's pursuit of income-producing stocks has led him to Norwegian salmon farmers and trailer parks, among other niche areas that emerge from monitoring media to pick up on trends.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Robert Hauver of Double Dividend Stocks joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his investing experience as reflected in the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.

Hauver looks for "under-valued, under-covered dividend stocks," mainly by pursuing ideas through macroeconomic or lifestyle trends. This may include "sub sectors or niche industries, such as -- believe it or not -- salmon farming."

Indeed, one of his core portfolio positions is Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY), the world's biggest salmon farmer. "The ongoing healthy eating trend is a boon to salmon farmers," says Hauver. "We're all going to keep eating more fish. That industry has been expanding for years."

Patience is a virtue for income investors. It is no longer a game of buying and selling for capital gains, but producing income, which requires a different perspective -- and different rules for success.

Content

2:00 - Investing strategy

3:15 - How do you research investing ideas?

4:00 - Key lesson learned

5:00 - Anything specific you learned this year in the markets?

6:30 - Sector advice, alternative means to gain income from non-dividend paying companies

10:00 - Exciting sectors

13:45 - What scares you about the markets right now?

16:00 - Something that gives you confidence in your approach

17:50 - What data made you look into the salmon thing? (OTCPK:MHGVY)

21:45 - Additional favorite ideas? (BANX)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHGVY, ILPT, BANX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Robert Hauver is long MHGVY, ILPT, and BANX.



Nathaniel E. Baker has no positions in any of the securities discussed on this podcast.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.