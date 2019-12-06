PTY: Staying Cautious Going In To 2020

While the high yield debt market still offers a competitive yield, its spread over treasuries is ending the year much lower than where it began. This suggests limited upside from here.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) as an investment option at its current market price. PTY is a fund I regularly review and often recommend, although I have shifted to a more cautious stance as 2019 has gone on. My outlook has definitely been impacted by the fund's premium to NAV, which is the fourth highest among PIMCO CEFs, and sits at levels that make me reluctant to recommend even with strong underlying performance. Further, the fund's income production has declined markedly in the short-term. While I do believe we will see their metrics correct going forward, it should still give investors some pause. Finally, while high yield credit has had a robust year, there are some reasons to believe 2020 will offer more modest returns. Spreads in the sector are low, and recent corporate issuance has soared. This suggests the sector is not nearly as attractive as it was when 2019 began.

Background

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective". The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $18.53/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.41%. I covered the fund back in September, when I maintained a "neutral" rating. Looking back, while PTY has seen a pretty strong return since then, I believe the rating was appropriate, as the market as a whole has performed well in the interim:

Considering how the market has been behaving, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess PTY to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I continue to see plenty of opportunity for the fund, but also remain wary of the rising premium to own it. Therefore, I believe the "neutral" rating remains appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Was High Before, Now It Is Even Higher

Similar to September, the primary reason deciding against a "bullish" rating for PTY largely rests with the fund's valuation. The cost to buy CEFs, especially PIMCO CEFs, largely influences my outlook. While this may be a secondary concern for some investors, my articles place a high importance on this metric, and I have had long-term success by not ignoring my value-oriented strategy. While I recommended PTY last year around this time, the fund's premium was in the single digits, and it has not been back in that territory for some time. In fact, PTY's premium price has risen noticeably since my last article, which is making me very cautious. To illustrate, consider the chart below:

Metric Premium Current Premium 30.1% Premium in September Review 25.9% YTD High 31.9% YTD Low 11.1% Average Premium - 2019 24.2%

As you can see, PTY is expensive, there is no getting around it. The premium continues to rise, to the point where its current price looks expensive both in isolation and once the fund's past trading history is considered. Those with a longer term outlook may decide that, given PTY's price is well above its average, that a better buying opportunity could arise if one has the patience to wait. This is the strategy I am inclined to believe in.

However, there is some good news in this story. Specifically, throughout 2019, PTY has seen its underlying value increase, which is notable considering the fund also pumps out monthly distributions yielding over 8% annually. This rise to the fund's underlying NAV has kept the market premium from rising even further. While the premium is still quite high, it is not as bad as it otherwise would be, if the NAV was flat or declining. To illustrate, the chart below has the current NAV of PTY, compared against where it started the year:

NAV 1/1/19 NAV 12/4/19 YTD Gain $13.81/share $14.24/share 3.1%

My takeaway here is that PTY has positive underlying momentum, so that helps justify a premium price. However, I am not sure I would say it justifies a 30% premium price, but that is a subjective point of view that others may disagree with. In any event, even with a rising NAV, investors need to contemplate if the fund will continue to see growth in this metric going forward, otherwise the premium price will be very difficult to justify. For me, given where PTY sits in relation to its 2019 averages, I would wait for a better entry point. But the momentum is clearly with the bulls right now, so I would hesitate to go "bearish" on a fund with such a strong track record in the short-term. This is a key point to my "neutral" rating at this time.

Income Production: Sharp Decline

My second point concerns income production, which was one of the most positive attributes for the fund back in September. Unfortunately, this time around, the income metrics have dropped markedly. While this was likely a one-off event, due to the consistency of declines among many of PIMCO's CEFs, it is still not reassuring. This is primarily because the drop was so significant, with the UNII balance dropping in to negative territory, and short-term coverage ratios looking quite weak.

To illustrate, consider the following UNII charts from PIMCO. The first is where PTY stood back in September. The second is PIMCO's most recent report for PTY, shown below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this report is quite negative, with the UNII balance dropping in to negative territory and short-term metrics sitting in the 50% range.

In fairness to PTY, the fund has a pretty good history of paying its stated distribution, so I would not let a negative report from one month cloud my judgment on the sustainability of the distribution. These metrics can often swing wildly, and I would expect the figures to improve going forward. However, it does put the fund in a more precarious position. Instead of having income in reserves to pay the distribution, PTY is now paying out more than it earns. This figure needs to improve immediately, or it will be difficult for me to consider recommending the fund going forward.

High Yield Credit Faces Some Headwinds

I now want to shift my gears and discuss some developments that could impact the underlying holdings in PTY, to get a better sense of how the fund will perform going forward. Last time around, I focused on mortgage debt, as that sector makes up a large percentage of PTY's portfolio. My outlook there remains positive, which I have discussed in multiple other articles. Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to evaluate the high-yield credit sector, which is also significant to PTY's total return. In fact, it is PTY's second largest individual sector by weighting, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an area of importance for PTY. Further, its exposure has actually risen by 1% since my last review, so a look at this sector is clearly warranted.

Fortunately for PTY, this is an area that has helped deliver strong returns in 2019. As recession fears faded and rates stayed low, fixed-income sectors performed well, and especially high yield debt. As the "risk-on" trade came back in to focus, investors were willing to take on more risk for higher income, and that directly benefits lower-rated sectors like high yield credit, and PTY by extension.

While the story so far has been positive, there are a couple of developments in the market that make me more cautious going forward. First, the spreads on high yield corporate credit are sitting near the lows for the year, which tells me further price appreciation may be limited. To illustrate, consider the graph of the option-adjusted spread of high yield corporates (against government treasuries) for 2019, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, as investors have rushed to buy in to this sector, especially in the early months of the year, as the spread has sat under 4% for most of 2019. While the current spread is not precisely at the low, it is near it, and investors have not been pushing the spread much lower in the short-term. While continued buying interest could certainly develop to push it lower still, I again focus more on the historical average than a potential best case scenario. While I don't expect spreads to widen considerably in the short-term, I would use this reality as support for lowering total return expectations going forward.

Issuance Is Climbing, Posing A Headwind

A second point on the high yield corporate debt sector relates to total issuance. As rates have declined around the globe, even going negative in some countries, corporations have rushed to issue new bonds to take advantage of lower borrowing rates. So far, as investors are faced with fewer income options, there has been a demand to meet this added supply, which has been positive for the sector.

However, this will not necessarily always be the case, especially if economic growth falters next year. While I expect continued, modest growth in the U.S., we could easily fall short of expectations, especially if U.S.-China trade headwinds remain unresolved. If the risk-on appetite wavers, that would likely impact demand for high yield assets, forcing underlying prices lower.

And this is not a small risk, considering the size of the global corporate debt market. As I mentioned, companies have rushed to issue bonds as rates declined this year, and we have seen a sharp uptick in issuance compared to 2018, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is not to suggest that high yield corporates are suddenly going to drop in price because nobody is going to buy them. Rather, I want to emphasize that the sector has had a good year as investors put recession worries to the side, interest rates declined, and corporate defaults remained low. This attributes could all occur in 2020, but I would personally put more modest expectations on that happening. The longer the economic cycle continues, the more recession fears will creep up. While interest rates could push lower still, I don't believe we will see three rate cuts like we did this year. While corporate defaults should remain low, this would be impacted by economic conditions, which are a guessing game at this point. My takeaway to all this is that investors need to be aware of the growing supply of corporate bonds, as well as PTY's premium and declining income metrics, in order to make an informed decision on whether buying in right now is right for them.

Macro Take: Fed Rates To Support Fixed Income In 2020

The final point I want to make has a more positive slant to it, and that concerns interest rates next year. While the Fed's policy in 2019 has been quite dovish, and I do not expect similar action in 2020, I still believe the general outlook for rates will be a positive for fixed-income. Specifically, it looks like we will have a neutral policy for most of the year. This suggests a consistent, supportive Fed, which will provide some underlying support to both equity and debt markets.

To get some insight in to how the markets expect the Fed to act next year, I utilize data from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for expectations on interest rate movements. Looking at current figures, it appears the market is pricing in almost no chance of a rate hike by the end of 2020, with the majority believing we will either see the current rate, or a .25 basis point cut by year-end, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

My point here is that, while lower rates can often spur investor demand for high yield assets, I believe this neutral policy will support prices as well. While I would expect more modest returns than we saw this year, the current macro-environment is still positive for fixed-income assets, and that is good news for PTY investors as a whole.

Bottom-line

PTY has a high yield, a great track record, and bullish momentum. If economic growth continues next year, and rates stay in neutral (or move lower), I would expect PTY to deliver positive returns. However, there are some very real risks on the horizon as well, that could derail things. One, the premium to own PTY is very high, past the point where I would feel comfortable recommending it. Two, income production has fallen dramatically, and only time will tell if coverage ratios will improve. Three, yield spreads and bond issuance suggest the high yield corporate bond market may be nearing a top, which would limit total return in the short-term. With all this in mind, I see merit to maintaining my "neutral" rating at this time, and suggest investors carefully consider their current outlook for PTY before buying.

