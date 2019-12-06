Veeco Seeing New Opportunities Develop, But Valuation Is More Equivocal

Veeco shares look a little undervalued on an EV/revenue basis, but sustained double-digit revenue growth and improving gross margins are key to the story in 2020.

New markets could add $150 million or more to Veeco's addressable market opportunity, while its LSA and lithography tools could see increased use in advanced nodes/chip production.

Veeco (VECO) has definitely had its challenges, as the company has not only had to deal with a slowdown in the semiconductor industry but also a significant shift in its long-term end-market opportunities. Veeco has turned away from the LED tool business that was quite significant to the company and has instead embraced emerging opportunities in EUV, VCSEL, and hard drives, as well as maintaining the LSA and lithography businesses it acquired with Ultratech.

The extent to which Veeco can stitch together an attractive long-term opportunity from these new markets remains to be seen, but a greater focus on front-end semi tools should help margins. Profitability, too, remains challenging, with the company likely to report quarterly net losses into 2021. Valuation is something of a toss-up now, but returning to double-digit year-over-year revenue growth could bring some positive attention back to the shares.

In With The New

One of the key developments to watch for in 2020 is the extent to which Veeco can deliver on new growth opportunities across a range of end-markets. If Veeco is going to return to double-digit growth and eventual profitability, these efforts have to work out favorably.

Veeco is the sole supplier of ion beam deposition tools to produce EUV mask blanks, and the ongoing growth in EUV shipments from ASML (ASML) should drive this opportunity for Veeco. Company management estimates that one ion beam tool will be needed for roughly every 10 to 12 ASML tools, with an ASP of approximately $10 million per tool. With ASML expected to ship over 30 tools in 2020, this business should start seeing a ramp.

Veeco’s ion beam etch/deposition tools are also likely to see ongoing support from the hard drive industry. While adoption of solid state drives is leading to lower overall hard drive volumes, companies like Seagate (STX) are increasing the number of heads per drive for drives meant for the data center market, with the average increasing from 3.2 in 2015 to 4.7 this year. Veeco is again the sole supplier here, and the company should continue to benefit from increasing heads per drive and the commercialization of HAMR technology.

Although not exactly “new” in terms of product offerings or end-markets, Veeco is also targeting growth opportunities with its laser spike annealing (or LSA) and advanced packaging lithography businesses. Veeco’s LSA tools are being used by TSMC (TSM) at the 5nm node and under evaluation for 3nm, and other fabs could likewise chose to adopt these tools (Screen (OTC:DINRY) is currently the market leader with around 60% share). With the lithography business, rivals with more sophisticated equipment haven’t gained as much share as expected, and fabs continue to expand their use of advanced packaging architectures like fan-out to drive improved chip performance.

Last and not least is the emerging opportunity in MOCVD tools for VCSEL production. Vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) facilitate, among other things, 3D imaging and are being adopted in smartphones as well as advanced driver safety systems. This is an early-stage opportunity for Veeco, but the company’s tools could have some cost-of-ownership advantages over the incumbent leader Aixtron (OTCPK:AIXNY) and this is a potentially $100M/year market that is basically starting from zero for the company.

This isn’t the full list of possible drivers for Veeco, but it does capture the most likely drivers of double-digit revenue growth over the next couple of years. Opportunities like GaN, micro LED, and MRAM are worth watching, but won’t be near-term contributors on the same scale as the hard drive, EUV mask blank, or VCSEL opportunities.

Attempting To Streamline The Business

One of my chief concerns regarding Veeco is how profitable the business can be. The company is already benefiting from an improved revenue mix, with gross margin improving back above 40% (on a non-GAAP basis) and hitting the highest quarterly levels the company has seen since the second half of 2017. Obviously it remains to be seen if this is sustainable, but I think the company’s growing front-end business (etch/depo for EUV and thin-film heads) can certainly help.

While gross margin has been improving and operating loss has been shrinking, it’s been quite some time since the company posted an operating profit. I expect Veeco will continue to post operating losses into the second half of 2020 and is likely to see net losses until late in 2021, though I do expect EBITDA and free cash flow to go positive next year.

Management is underway with an expense reduction program, targeting a $16 million/year reduction in spending. Management is looking at reductions in both SG&A and R&D spending, with the R&D reduction facilitated by an internal development pipeline that has many products in later stages of development.

The Opportunity

Tools for EUV mask blank and VCSEL production could add over $100 million to Veeco’s addressable market opportunity, complementing longer-standing opportunities in LSA, advanced packaging, thin-film drive heads, and so on. That should allow Veeco to generate at least two years of double-digit revenue growth, with growth beyond that more dependent on EUV adoption, VCSEL penetration/adoption, and Veeco’s success in getting its LSA tools into more advanced nodes.

I still believe that double-digit EBITDA margins are possible over the next few years, with double-digit FCF margins possible on a longer-term basis. I do want to emphasize the “possible” part, though, as a lot of the margin improvement I model for Veeco is critically dependent upon volume and operating leverage; if the opportunities in EUV mask banks, VCSEL, and thin-film heads fall short, Veeco will continue to struggle to show a profit.

As far as valuation goes, the shares look more or less fairly-valued by discounted cash flow, but slightly undervalued on a forward-looking EV/revenue approach that uses EBITDA margin to drive the multiple. If Veeco can drive its EBITDA margin into the double-digits in 2021, a 1.65x forward multiple is fair and I discount that back a year at the same double-digit discount rate that I use for my discounted cash flow model.

The Bottom Line

I’m pretty ambivalent about Veeco here. I think management is being prudently opportunistic in looking for new applications/markets for its existing technology, and I can see how new opportunities like VCSEL production tools could meaningfully contribute to revenue down the line. On the other hand, this is a company that has long struggled with margins and profitability and I’m always skeptical of “it’s different this time” stories.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.