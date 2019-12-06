Tiffany: Investors Dodged The Bullet

With structural issues plaguing the company and tariffs ramping up, we believe that the Board acted wisely in selling itself to LMVH.

Basic Business/Product Analysis:

Founded in 1837 and going public 150 years later, Tiffany is one of the oldest jewelry brands in the world. To date, the company still positions its brand as one of high-quality gemstone jewelry, particularly diamond jewelry, which translates into “sophisticated style and romance; excellent customer service; an elegant store and online environment.” While over the decades TIF has branched out into other areas of retail, such as clothing and china, it is jewelry that has remained its dominant theme around the world.

Thoughts on Acquisition and Valuation:

We continue to believe that LMVH’s offer comes at a good time for Tiffany, whose shares have struggled to keep up with the broad market amidst economic pressures, trade war, and overall competition with other luxury brands. LMVH’s decision to close the transaction at a slightly higher price of $135 per share (approximately $16 billion) makes this deal even more solid for TIF investors. We continue to see TIF shares as fairly valued, at ~24-25x PE multiple on 2020 earnings.

Lackluster Quarter Results Further Support Our Thesis:

Company missed estimates, as core business continue to experience pressures: TIF missed both top line and bottom line estimates, as comparable store sales rose only 1% Y/Y during the fourth quarter, while store count grew 2% and inventory grew 4.2%. On the margin end, there was continued softness, with gross margin contracting 50 bps to 61.7% and operating margin shrinking 80 bps to 11.72%.

Weakness in geographies across the board: Aside from Asia-Pacific (where China remains extremely soft and is the biggest elephant in the room!), there was little place to hide. Revenue for the Americas was down 4%, for Europe it was down 3%, and for Asia Pacific it was flat, with Japan roughly offsetting China.

Tariffs finally making a mark: Ever since first US-Sino tariffs were introduced in 2018, many in the analyst community dismissed them as transient: as a mere negotiating tactic in the trade war that will still go away. However, there are few non-manufacturing companies where they are being more potently felt than at Tiffany. Tariffs are particularly painful 1) when there are luxury goods with a fairly elastic demand curve and 2) when there are palpable macro pressures on the horizon.

Commerce and mobile are driving factors, but is that enough?: While TIF recently relaunched its global websites to improve the blended experience of content and commerce and while we expect approximately 10-15% rise in digital sales in 2020, we do not see this as enough in offsetting tariff-induced softness at the brick-and-mortar stores. As a side note, there is a brand new website planned for China but is it enough to offset tariff softness?

Stock repurchases are irrelevant at this point: While the company announced that it did more buybacks during the quarter for a total of $78 MM, we doubt that investors care about capital return at this point.

LMVH deal on track: While investor may be wary about the deal's prospects, given the softness of the latest earnings print, we firmly believe that the deal is on track. First, LMVH was fully aware of TIF's revenue and margin pressures when they made their bid; in part, they baked them into the offer price. Second, one of the major reasons for acquiring Tiffany centers around its brand, which is arguably a longer term investment.

Risk Factors:

We see the following business risks for TIF:

Macro risks are the biggest concern to any luxury retailer, since high-end goods are usually the first ones to be curtailed, once disposable income goes down. Fake brand risks, since there is a rising trend of “faux” jewelry and handbags, which could decrease Tiffany’s sales. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company’s bottom line.

