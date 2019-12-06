The Month In Closed-End Funds: November 2019

For the third month in a row, equity closed-end funds (CEFs) on average posted plus-side returns, gaining 0.45% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for November.
While for the first month in three, fixed income CEFs witnessed positive returns (+0.31%).
Only 23% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 27% of equity CEFs and 20% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
Sector Equity CEFs (+2.78%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.
The Loan Participation CEFs classification (+0.63%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.
Picture Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average shortly after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, November 18, 2019.
For the first month in seven, domestic taxable bond CEFs jumped to the top of the leaderboard, posting a 0.44% return on average, followed by municipal bond CEFs (+0.24%) and world income CEFs (-0.21%). The world income CEFs macro-group was dragged down by the Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs (-1.03%) and Global Income CEFs (+0.12%) classifications. For the second month in a row, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return (+0.24%) on average, with all nine classifications in the group experiencing plus-side returns for November.
For November, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 19 bps to 6.17%—still narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (7.49%). In this report, we highlight November 2019 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.