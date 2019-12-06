The Month In Closed-End Funds: November 2019

Summary

For the third month in a row, equity closed-end funds (CEFs) on average posted plus-side returns, gaining 0.45% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for November.

While for the first month in three, fixed income CEFs witnessed positive returns (+0.31%).

Only 23% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 27% of equity CEFs and 20% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Sector Equity CEFs (+2.78%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The Loan Participation CEFs classification (+0.63%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.