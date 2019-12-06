iStar Is The Most Undervalued REIT Following Safehold's Appreciation

Safehold may be the saving grace that moves iStar's credit rating into investment-grade territory and pulls them from their interest-expense vortex.

iStar also owns over half of its ground-lease venture Safehold which is up over 120% this year and has a market-cap 2.5X higher than its parent.

iStar Inc. has struggled with negative cash-flow due to its sub-par credit rating and high leverage following the financial crisis.

Back in October, I wrote "Building An Aggressive Deep-Value Financials Portfolio" that covered the surprising amount of decent-quality deep-value opportunities available in financial companies today, particularly in banks, REITs, and Insurance. Of those companies, one of my favorites is the small innovative REIT, iStar Inc. (STAR).

iStar is an undercovered $800M market-cap REIT that focuses primarily on Net-Lease (60% of holdings) mainly in the Office/Industrial and Entertainment/Leisure subsectors, though they are highly diversified between most REIT subsectors besides retail and condos (fortunately). Their holdings are also diversified across the United States.

Safehold's Rise Not Being Priced Into iStar

Importantly, they launched the venture ground-lease company Safehold (SAFE) in 2017 and the company is currently up over 120% this year alone. Considering they own 57% of the company, they have a massive unrealized gain on their balance sheet that common-stock investors may currently not be considering.

While their subsidiary Safehold may be slightly overvalued after its run this year, they offer a niche opportunity and are growing assets extremely quickly (currently 8X since IPO). Safehold purchases land beneath buildings in high-end markets and leases them back to the building owner, usually with many decade contracts.

This allows the building owner who sold the land to Safehold greater ROI since they get to cash out of their property and gives Safehold a very secure source of returns. Since land tends to appreciate while buildings do not (because buildings eventually need to be replaced/repaired and construction is not limited in supply like land is), it also means Safehold may gain significantly from a rise in land-price-inflation. It also leaves them with higher exposure than a normal REIT if a crash occurs.

SAFE has been a great deal for iStar. The company has rapidly grown and iStar collects a 1-1.5% of equity management fee per year for operating the business. SAFE can decide not to renew this management deal in 2022 but is subject to a termination fee of 3X the yearly fee. Based on the company's current equity, iStar will receive around $9M per year in fees. They also managed to double their shares outstanding in January of this year at a price of $20 for $250M (current SAFE price $42.5). (Note, these are technically non-voting investor units which carry the same economic value but lack voting rights so as to keep iStar's voting power below 42% as previously agreed to).

So, the $790M market-cap iStar owns 57% of Safehold which currently has a market cap of $1.99B. Specifically, they own 27M shares which, at $42.5 per share today are worth $1.15B today. Importantly, the company's gross book value only marks this asset at $581M (p.22 Sept. 10-Q) meaning iStar has an unrecorded $566M gain, close to iStar's actual market value of $790M.

This is made clear in their December 2019 corporate presentation:

(Note, Total Equity with SAFE MTM $1857 - Total Equity $1300M = $557M unrecorded. This is using SAFE 11/30 price, not SAFE 12/4 price as I used.)

To make it even better, iStar is already trading below its book value with a P/B of 0.72X. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

Add on this unrecorded gain, and they're trading at an extremely low P/B ratio of 0.48X. If I were iStar management, I'd be racing to repurchase equity.

Capitalizing on Credit Improvements

Beyond the huge unrecorded gain, there is a lot to like about iStar as an operator. The company has struggled tremendously since 2007 when it lost almost all of its value during the financial crisis. They have recovered since but are still 75% below their 2007 peak and have struggled with cash-flow.

See below:

Data by YCharts

The reason for this underperformance is relatively simple, they had extremely high leverage after 2007 and have struggled to meet their high-interest rates. Take a look at their quarterly leverage, operating income, and interest expense below:

(Source - TIKR)

As you can see, they have been able to reduce interest expense quite a bit since the crisis, but have done so without reducing leverage. They currently have a lot of 4-6% debt, 60% of which is unsecured which makes it nearly impossible to have positive cash-flows given most real estate cap-rates are below 6% today.

Importantly, they have seen credit upgrades in recent years and have gone from B+ to BB- from 2017 to 2019 on S&P's rating system which is still well-into junk bond territory. They also recently sold a $100M unsecured bond at 4.75% at 102 which is a good sign, though still higher than ideal.

If they can continue to get upgrades and lower interest rates on their debt akin to that of most REITs, they could quickly become a cash-flow machine. They're currently paying around 4.5% on their debt. If this was reduced to 3.5% akin to that of a high-grade REIT, it would probably bring their operating cash-flows to about zero. The appreciation of SAFE may just be the saving grace that makes this feasible.

The company has also looked to streamline operations and liquidate legacy assets. Currently, 80% of their property assets are "core" and have a weighted average yield of 6.9% which indicates they're buying undervalued properties. Overall, this makes it extremely likely that the company will be generating roughly $50M-$100M+ operating cash-flow returns within the next few years and makes them less reliant on asset gains.

The Bottom Line

iStar is perhaps the most clearly undervalued REIT available today. It is certainly less stable than most REITs, but will likely offer high returns as it makes the transition. While I don't expect high cash-flows to return within the next year, I expect investors to realize how extremely undervalued the company is when you take into account appreciation in SAFE.

While they have a bit of credit-market risk due to unsecured leverage, their fundamental net-lease business model is very safe. Following the property crash, American land is still cheap compared to that of Europe and other developed world countries. If property prices continue to appreciate as I expect, the company will likely have an easier ability to raise cash and will likely achieve a much higher credit rating. This will be very rewarding to both common-equity and preferred-equity investors (STAR.PG) (7.5% yield today).

The appreciation in SAFE makes the common equity of the company worth at least $1.6B (share price $26) based on its book value with SAFE marked-to-market. If you add-back depreciation and amortization as many analysts do, this is $1.9B or a share price of $29. Given my expectations about their higher cash flow and likely future appreciation gains, I have a fair-value price target of $35 for the company and am long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.