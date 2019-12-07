Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 2: The Top 7 By Sector In November 2019)

In Part 2, I'm showcasing the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector along with key ratings and metrics. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find this information useful.

In Part 1 of this article, I presented the top 50 holdings of 50 dividend-paying ETFs. To rank these holdings, I use a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs. The top-ranked stock in November 2019 is Apple (AAPL), followed Microsoft (MSFT), AT&T (T), and Verizon Communications (VZ).

The top 50 holdings are not distributed evenly among the 11 GICS sectors:

For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, this uneven distribution is not very helpful. So, in this article, I'm presenting the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector regardless of their overall ranking.

I include key ratings and metrics for each stock, along with a quality score and my fair value estimate. I'm hoping readers will find this information a good basis for selecting candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

Top Holdings By Sector

Below I present the top 7 ranked stocks by GICS sectors.

In the first table, Rank is the stock's rank as determined by my proportional scoring system. Cells in the Rank column are highlighted for stocks in the top 50 holdings. Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases; Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over a five-year period, where available.

I also provide a fair value estimate ((FV)) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value estimate are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Finally, Qual is a quality score based on the quality indicators presented in this article by David Van Knapp.

Note that I've highlighted stocks I own in the Ticker column.

The second table for each sector presents the quality indicators that make up the quality score (Qual) in the first table:

1. Communication Services

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 3 AT&T (T) 1 A++ Narrow BBB 65 4 Verizon Communications (VZ) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 87 25 Comcast (CMCSA) 2 A Wide A- 89 48 CenturyLink (CTL) 3 B None BB 11 61 Walt Disney (DIS) 1 A++ Wide A 99 117 Interpublic (IPG) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 41 156 Meredith (MDP) 3 B++ Narrow B+ 50

I own four of the Communication Services sector stocks and these happen to be ones with the highest quality scores. T, VZ, and CMCSA are trading below fair value, while DIS is not.

None of the stocks I don't own look interesting to me.

Here is a FAST Graphs chart for CMCSA. In the charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CMCSA's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio, so the stock appears to be trading below fair value. An investment in CMCSA in January 2010 would have returned 19.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 12.8% over the same period.

2. Consumer Discretionary

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 21 Home Depot (HD) 1 A++ Wide A 87 46 Leggett & Platt (LEG) 2 A Narrow BBB 61 47 Target (TGT) 3 A None A 74 57 McDonald's (MCD) 1 A++ Wide BBB+ 77 73 Ford Motor (F) 3 B+ None BBB 47 83 Newell Brands (NWL) 3 B+ None BBB- 20 104 Nike (NKE) 1 A++ Wide AA- 99

I own three of the Consumer Discretionary sector stocks and these happen to be the ones with the highest quality scores. Only HD is trading below my fair value estimate.

Of the stocks I don't own, LEG looks most interesting. The stock yields 3.09% and trades about 4% below my fair value estimate. However, the following FAST Graphs chart suggests that LEG is trading at about fair value:

An investment in LEG in January 2010 would have returned 12.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 12.8% over the same period. I'm thinking about selling out-of-the-money put options against LEG to collect options income while waiting for a more favorable entry point.

3. Consumer Staples

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 7 Procter & Gamble (PG) 1 A++ Wide AA- 99 16 PepsiCo (PEP) 1 A++ Wide A+ 93 17 Philip Morris International (PM) 2 B++ Wide A 64 18 Coca-Cola (KO) 1 A++ Wide A+ 80 20 Altria (MO) 2 B++ Wide BBB 55 27 Walmart (WMT) 1 A++ Wide AA 78 56 Vector (VGR) 3 B Narrow B 10

I own five of the Consumer Staples sector stocks. Only PM and MO are trading below my fair value estimates. Both are high-yielding stocks and perhaps deserve another look.

I previously owned WMT, but closed my position due to the stock's low yield and slow dividend growth rate. With little upside potential, I think I'll stay on the sidelines despite the stock's very high quality score.

An investment in MO in January 2010 would have returned 13.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 12.8% over the same period.

4. Energy

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 5 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 1 A++ Narrow 70 AA+ 8 Chevron (CVX) 1 A++ Narrow 85 AA 54 ONEOK (OKE) 3 B+ Narrow 54 BBB 59 Valero Energy (VLO) 3 A+ Narrow 62 BBB 84 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 3 B None 61 BBB 88 Schlumberger (SLB) 3 A Narrow 44 A+ 89 Phillips 66 (PSX) 2 A+ Narrow 65 BBB+

I own three of the Energy sector stocks, all of which are trading below fair value.

Of the stocks I don't own, PSX looks interesting, especially given its generous dividend growth rate and solid growth prospects.

An investment in PSX in May 2012 would have returned 19.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included) compared with the S&P 500's return of 12.6% over the same period.

5. Financials

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 9 Wells Fargo (WFC) 2 A Wide A- 79 10 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2 A+ Wide A- 79 34 Bank of America (BAC) 3 B+ Wide A- 89 52 Citigroup (C) 3 B++ Narrow BBB+ 85 72 Prudential Financial (PRU) 3 B++ None A 75 106 State Street (STT) 3 B++ Wide A 77 107 Franklin Resources (BEN) 1 A++ Narrow A+ 98

I own only two of the Financials sector stocks, WFC and JPM, which both have lower quality scores than one of the stocks I don't own, BEN. All seven Financials sector stocks are discounted based on my fair values estimates, and I recently doubled my positions in WFC and JPM.

As for BEN, the company is facing serious headwinds due to a secular trend away from higher-cost, active funds to lower-cost, passive funds, such as index mutual funds and ETFs. The company's assets under management (AUM) are declining, so its ability to continue strong dividend growth may be impaired. I'm not interested in opening a position unless BEN can find a way to consistently grow AUM again.

I think WFC has upside prospects now that the company has a new leader.

An investment in WFC in January 2010 would have returned 9.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), a little below the S&P 500's return of 12.6% over the same period.

6. Healthcare

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 6 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1 A++ Wide AAA 99 13 AbbVie (ABBV) 3 A Narrow A- 50 14 Pfizer (PFE) 1 A++ Wide AA 75 23 Merck (MRK) 1 A++ Wide AA 99 26 Cardinal Health (CAH) 3 A Narrow BBB+ 74 41 UnitedHealth (UNH) 1 A++ Wide A+ 99 43 Amgen (AMGN) 1 A++ Wide A 74

I own six of the Healthcare sector stocks, the exception being CAH. The stock has a quality score of 17 and is trading about 22% below my fair value estimate. It has an attractive yield of 3.51% and a double-digit percentage 5-year DGR of 10.2%.

Unfortunately, CAH's recent dividend increases have been much smaller, as it struggles to maintain its already low margins.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

The company is attempting to diversify into higher-margin medical equipment, but this effort could take several more years before really paying off. The stock's low valuation looks tempting, but I'm looking for opportunities with more predictable outlooks.

An investment in CAH in July 2010 would have returned 7.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 11.9% over the same period.

7. Industrials

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 45 3M (MMM) 1 A++ Wide AA- 75 51 General Electric (GE) 4 B Narrow BBB+ 28 63 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 1 A++ Wide A- 84 75 Cummins (CMI) 2 A+ Narrow A+ 98 78 Caterpillar (CAT) 2 A+ Wide A 93 82 United Parcel Service (UPS) 1 A Wide A+ 69 91 Eaton Corp (ETN) 2 A+ Narrow A- 85

I own four of the Industrials sector stocks, which all are trading below my fair value estimates.

GE's ranking is surprising given its relatively poor quality score. I'm wondering if ETF managers are holding the stock in hopes of a recovery, but I'm certainly not interested in owning GE!

CAT is a Dividend Champion with 26 straight years of higher dividend payments. The stock's yield of 2.94% and 5-year DGR of 7.0% give it a Chowder Number of 10, perhaps not quite compelling enough to sway my interest.

An investment in CAT in January 2010 would have returned 11.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 12.8% over the same period.

8. Information Technology

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 1 Apple (AAPL) 2 A++ Narrow AA+ 99 2 Microsoft (MSFT) 1 A++ Wide AAA 99 11 International Business Machines (IBM) 1 A++ Narrow A 65 12 Intel (INTC) 1 A++ Wide A+ 96 22 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1 A++ Narrow AA- 91 28 Texas Instruments (TXN) 1 A++ Wide A+ 90 31 Western Union (WU) 3 B+ Wide BBB 48

I own six of the Information Technology sector stocks, the exception being WU with its relatively lower quality score. As I'm already heavily invested in this sector, I'm not looking to add any new positions. But CSCO is trending lower and soon could be trading at a really compelling level.

An investment in CSCO in August 2010 would have returned 8.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included) compared with a return of 13% by the S&P 500 over the same period.

9. Materials

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 39 LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) 3 A Narrow BBB+ 51 65 WestRock (WRK) 3 B++ None BBB 51 71 International Paper (IP) 3 B++ None BBB 52 125 Nucor (NUE) 3 A None A- 90 129 Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (SWM) 3 B+ Narrow BB- 53 132 Sonoco Products (SON) 2 A None BBB+ 69 140 Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) 3 B++ None BBB 63

I don't own any of the Materials sector stocks on this list. In fact, my only Materials sector stock is Air Products and Chemicals (APD), which is not even ranked based on my analysis of ETF holdings.

LYB offers an attractive yield and strong 5-year DGR, but the Borderline Safe Dividend Safety Score of 51 gives me some pause. Nevertheless, the company has a shareholder-friendly management team and some good growth prospects, so I'd be interested in opening a small position under $80 per share.

An investment in LYB in May 2010 would have returned 18.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included) compared with the S&P 500's return of 12.5% over the same period.

10. Real Estate

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 15 Prologis (PLD) 2 B++ None A- 61 19 Simon Property (AG) 2 A Narrow A 65 24 American Tower (AMT) 2 A Narrow BBB- 78 32 Welltower (WELL) 3 B+ None BBB+ 72 35 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 2 B++ None A- 98 37 Public Storage (PSA) 1 A+ None A 96 40 Equity Residential (EQR) 2 B++ None A- 61

I own two of the Real Estate sector stocks on the list, SPG and PSA. Only SPG is trading at a discount to my fair value estimate, though, at 1.33% of total portfolio value, my SPG position is already slightly larger than a "full" position.

Of the stocks I don't own, AMT looks quite interesting, but certainly not at these levels! If you own AMT, congratulations... and enjoy the ride!

For REITs, I look at the correlation between price and P/FFO (funds from operations). AMT's price line is well above the normal P/FFO line and also well above the primary valuation line. Therefore, AMT is trading at a significant premium to fair value.

An investment in AMT in January 2010 would have returned 18.3% (with distributions included) versus 12.8% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

11. Utilities

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 29 PPL (PPL) 2 B++ Narrow A- 75 30 Southern (SO) 2 A Narrow A- 65 38 Dominion Energy (D) 2 B++ Wide BBB+ 75 67 Duke Energy (DUK) 2 A Narrow A- 80 74 FirstEnergy (FE) 2 B++ Narrow BBB 43 76 NextEra Energy (NEE) 1 A+ Narrow A- 99 90 Entergy (ETR) 3 B++ Narrow BBB+ 77

I own only two of the Utilities sector stocks, NEE and D. NEE is trading about 12% above fair value, while D is trading at a slight discount to fair value. None of the other stocks interest me at this time.

D's price line is above the primary valuation line and also above the stock's normal P/E ratio line. This indicates that D may be trading at a premium valuation, which is counter to my fair value assessment.

An investment in D in January 2010 would have returned 10.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included) versus 12.8% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

I wouldn't mind adding to my D position, but only if the stock trades below $75 a share.

Concluding Remarks

Analyzing the holdings of dividend ETFs helps me to identify quality dividend growth stocks I don't yet own. Looking at the top-ranked stocks by GICS sector provides additional insight, especially since I want to improve my portfolio's diversification.

Part 2 showcased the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector along with key ratings and metrics. I presented FAST Graphs charts for a selection of stocks I consider worthy of further analysis and possible investment.

In Part 3 of this article, I'll identify some high-quality dividend growth stocks that fall outside the top 50 holdings of dividend ETFs, including stocks I ranked and those that did not qualify to be ranked. Perhaps there are some hidden gems among these stocks!

As always, I'm not recommending any of the stocks mentioned in this article. Please do your own due diligence before investing in any of these stocks.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADM, ADP, AFL, AMGN, AMZN, ANTM, APD, AVGO, BA, BLK, BNS, CB, CMCSA, CMI, CNI, COST, CRM, CSCO, CVS, CVX, D, DGX, DIS, DLR, FDX, GD, GILD, GOOG, HD, HON, HRL, IBM, ICE, INTC, ITW, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MDT, MMM, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NFLX, NIE, NKE, NNN, NSRGY, O, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, PNW, PSA, QCOM, ROST, RTN, RY, SBUX, SKT, SNA, SPG, SWK, SYK, T, TD, TJX, TROW, TRV, TSM, TXN, UNH, UNP, UPS, V, VLO, VZ, WBA, WFC, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.