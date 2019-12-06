Update - Bill.Com IPO: Huge Potential To Grow

Bill.com has good finances and is priced low compared to its competitors and what is typical for an IPO.

SMBs have been stuck using legacy manual payment processes, and Bill.com offers a unique niche and has been to able to partner with and avoid competing against larger fintech companies.

Bill.com, a company which helps SMBs process payments, is running an IPO which will value the company at up to $1.25 billion.

Billing service company Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) has released pricing details about its upcoming IPO. According to MarketWatch, the California company “is offering 8.8 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share,” and will thus raise up to $158 million. This will value the company at $1.25 billion at the high end of the price range and $1.18 billion at the midpoint range.

IPOs are always tricky investments, as most such affairs either have poor financial metrics, an outlandish valuation, or sometimes both. But Bill.com appears to be a rare IPO that represents both a useful business that can survive against competition and is priced reasonably. Investors should pay close attention to an IPO that could absolutely be worth it.

Business Payments and Software

We rarely use checks in our personal lives, but small to medium businesses (SMBs) still routinely use checks to pay bills, whether to employees or to other businesses. Wharton FinTech observed in 2018 that 51% of business-to-business payments are made with checks or using direct lenders online.

Because B2B payments are more complicated than consumer payments, checks are still used because they allow data to travel along with the payments and provide a paper trail. SMBs do not have the resources to set up custom products to help track and make payments easier, and so are stuck with costlier legacy solutions.

Bill.com steps in to offer a convenient and easy solution for this payments problem. The company states in its amended SEC filing that their cloud-based software can “make paper-based manual transaction processing obsolete” and improve how SMBs handle payments and financial processes. Bill.com states that it has over 81,000 customers and processed over $70 billion in payments over the 2019 fiscal year.

Furthermore, Bill.com is partnered with major accounting and financial institutions including JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), American Express (NYSE:AXP), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). The app is also integrated with QuickBooks and has relationships with other accounting software like Oracle NetSuite. In summation, Bill.com is easily accessible, has reliable partners, and has a major market in which it can continue to expand.

Investors may worry that a market like this could invite competition from larger financial firms. The nightmare scenario for Bill.com would probably be if Intuit decided to make its own similar payments process and thus begin competing Bill.com. Despite these concerns, Bill.com’s most similar competitors are smaller companies such as Tipalti or Beanworks. This is not an easy field to get into as any payment processing solution must go against legacy solutions which have existed for decades, and so Bill.com is in a strong niche that will help protect it against competition.

Strong Finances and Valuation

Bill.com can make its easy payments vision a reality, and its finances show that this is not mere talk. The company works on a subscription basis, and its revenue grew from $64 million in the 2018 fiscal year to $108 million in 2019, a growth rate of nearly 69%. It should be noted that the growth rate dropped to 56% from the 2018 3Q to the 2019 3Q, but this is normal for a rising company.

Like most tech companies, Bill.com is unprofitable, reporting a net loss of $5.6 million in the 2019 3Q and a cash flow decrease of $4.5 million over the same period. But Bill.com has $86.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019. Even increasing losses like these are not a concern if they remain a small percentage of revenue.

The bigger financial problem for Bill.com is the fact that sales and marketing expenses rose by 72% from 2018 to 2019, which is higher than its revenue growth. This invites some concern about Bill.com’s ability to become profitable over the long term if it cannot dial back on that expense without collapsing its revenue. But that should not take away from the fact that no investor is expecting Bill.com to aim for profitability soon, especially with its minimal losses as of now. As long as it focuses on growth, that is good enough.

In addition to its respectable finances, Bill.com’s planned valuation of $1.18 to $1.25 billion is a decent value. Let us assume that Bill.com’s revenue rises by a mere 40% over the 2020 fiscal year, which would be an incredibly low number for this company. The result is a revenue of $151.7 million, and a resulting P/S ratio of about 8. By comparison, Intuit has a P/S ratio of 9.7 and has stayed around 10 since March 2019.

Final Thoughts

Unfortunately, the reality is that only institutional investors will have the chance to grab Bill.com shares at the aforementioned price range. Bill.com shares will almost certainly soar in value after the IPO, and the true question will be whether the stock is worth it at the elevated price.

I believe Bill.com could still be a value buy up to about $21 to $22, and so should be a very interesting stock if it only rises a small margin on opening day. Bill.com has room to grow in its market, has shown the ability to grow, has good finances with minimal losses and a healthy margin, and starts with a reasonable valuation. This could be one of the better IPOs to close out 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.