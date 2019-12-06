Axfood: The Growth Continues, But Its Valuation Is Near-Uninvestable

I'm keeping my bullish stance as I expect the company's success to continue, but I view the company as uninvestable at these valuations.

Following a 3Q19 which was excellent and in anticipation of an excellent 4Q19, I've received some questions about Axfood - so it's time for a small update.

Looking back at my Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) investment, it's by far my best-performing consumer staples stock in terms of absolute returns since the date of the initial investment. Since that time, however, the stock has grown to valuations that can't really be defended by anyone, except players in this altogether overvalued market where "safe" investments for a good yield are extremely rare.

In this article, we'll take a look at Axfood's current excessive valuation and what sort of characteristics this company currently has - as well as the effects of their current investment initiatives on their capital structure and ratios. To put it simply, the valuation is held up by the overall bull market, and very little risk-conscious rationale behind it. The issue becomes that this lack of rationale is applied to parts of the whole market, with other "safe" stocks suffering from the same sort of excessive valuations.

Let me show you.

3Q19 - Even better

The quarter was the company's strongest third quarter in history. A quick rundown of the numbers shows us:

Revenue increase of 5.7%.

Earnings for the period up 11.1%, coming to an 11.6% EPS increase to 2.5 SEK/share for the third quarter.

Retail sales increase of 6.7% and e-shopping increase of 38% as the company's online alternatives are rolled out in more and more locations/cities in Sweden.

0.5% operating margin improvement.

The Hemköp segment has turned sales-positive, with growing sales numbers including franchise, thanks to excellent results and help from the 9 new stores (Östenssons, presented the last article).

Excellent growth for the Axfood wholesale segment.

The company's logistical arm, Dagab, has been investing and changing internal processes across the quarter but did despite this deliver a 6.3% revenue increase.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

These increased profits are a good thing - costs are increasing at the same/a quicker pace. As mentioned in previous articles, Axfood is part of leading the charge for online grocery shopping in Sweden, and this comes with heavy investment/growth CapEx as a consequence.

The company is recording significant costs over the year for the implementation of company-wide E-commerce solutions, logistical costs in the Dagab segment, and an overall-increased pace of investment.

The fact that operating profits, less Dagab, is growing double digits on a quarterly comparative basis enables the company to currently absorb these increasing costs and associated debt downpayment rather effectively (Highlights mine).

(Source: Axfood Interim 3Q19 Report)

Why is Axfood continuing to grow at this pace, even on a quarterly basis and also on a margin basis? Comparing this company's margins to some American companies gives a very favorable picture.

Well, a few reasons:

Food, as a whole, is a lot more expensive in Sweden - producing it isn't necessarily (at least not to the same degree). Companies in the grocery trade may have access to higher margins and less competition as a rule.

There's still a shift ongoing, where people are willing to shift their "primary" store from ICA or Coop (No Symbol) to Axfood, represented through like-for-like sales growth due to increased customer visits, higher average ticket value (people shopping more primarily as opposed to secondary at Axfood stores).

Benefits related to the vertical integration (both now and the future one) found in the company haven't yet been fully realized - hence the continuing margin improvements.

The lack of "true" online competition aside from the Grocery giant-managed online shopping services keeps margins higher - we don't have an Amazon (AMZN) or similar competitor on the market, nor (I believe) are we likely to get one. If an online grocery service gets "too large," it is bought out (as these companies have previously done).

Investment And Logistics

As I said, the company is investing heavily. Aside from its investments in IT, the massive, centralized warehouses with a high degree of automation, Axfood is also developing its online Pharmacy arm, Apohem, and the new Urban Deli concept/store chain. These developments are, for the time being, found under the Dagab segment, which also goes to explain their significantly smaller growth/results (high expenses).

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

As a result of these investments, CapEx is up to 688M SEK during the first 9 months (599M 9M18). Axfood has come well on its way with the automation warehouse, and German company Witron will deliver the technology for the Bålsta logistic center, expected completion in 2023. This center will cover 100,000 square meters - close to 25 acres, or 25 football fields - of space and be one of the largest in all of Europe, distributing groceries to retailers as well as consumers. Over 60% of the company's logistical business will be done here.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

The company estimated an annual cost of 400-600M SEK/year for the automation investment. Due to the weak SEK, this needs to be adjusted upward for the year.

Quarterly Takeaway And Considerations

As I said, it's a good thing the company's businesses are running as smoothly and as profitably as they are - the investments the company is currently undertaking are in no way small. They have, in fact, in conjunction with the debt taken on and stress on the cash flow reduced the company's equity ratio by more than 16% in 4 years. Today, the equity ratio is around 23.5% - it was over 40% only a few years back. This, of course, impacts other key metrics significantly.

As it stands and because Axfood continues to vastly outperform the food retail trade index (almost twice the growth for the quarter), Axfood has only limited trouble maintaining this growth trajectory.

Looking at the company cash flows (it's trickier here, because Swedish companies don't file your typical SEC-standardized 10-Qs, so one has to dig a little in the company's own material) it's clear that these aren't currently in their best shape, coming in at a negative 742M SEK for the 9M period of cash flow after financing/investing activities.

This is mostly related to changes in working capital, increases in CapEx, downpayment of some of the company's increasing debt and so forth - nothing strange. This also isn't to say the company has liquidity problems - far from it - but we can see the effect of these investment programs in several of the key numbers here. Investing in a completely new, automated logistics solution while developing two store concepts isn't cheap.

The core business, however, continues to perform well, with unchanging or positive margin development, increased sales, and profits and everything company shareholders like to see. Axfood's success in their ventures - at least the logistical one - is more or less a given as far as I'm concerned.

The problem here is valuation for what's being offered.

Valuation

Given the increased risk ratio with the SEK now at a much worse position to the EUR and other currencies, one might perhaps expect the company's share price to take something of a hit as investors take into consideration just what sort of risk is presented here.

Far from it, however.

(Source: Borsdata)

The company's share price continues its overall trajectory, and valuations are touching ridiculous levels.

I won't argue with Axfood as to their earnings, revenues, and sales. It's obvious that these metrics are all performing admirably, and the company sits somewhere between a 4-13% earnings growth rate, depending on what year period/s you look at. The earnings growth rate has slowed down considerably over the past few years, but It's a good company that can be valued at traditional metrics using well-known methods.

The problem is some of these metrics we're seeing. While a 3.4% yield may not be all that bad from an international standpoint for a conservative, market-dominating grocer, I hasten to add that the company currently demands a 26.7 P/E, and an 11.7 P/B ratio. (Source: TIKR.Com) While not directly a direct public comp, it's similar to the exuberant valuation of Molson-Coors Brewing Company (TAP) during its overvalued highs.

While the company has been increasing profit, revenues, and valuation-related metrics, the actual book value/share for the company has plummeted, representing some of the increased investments and corresponding risks here which have deteriorated overall cash available to common shareholders.

Book value has in fact been somewhat volatile since 2015 when book value/share for the first time started to decrease as the company began loading up with debt-financed capital to fund its growth. In terms of BV/share, the company is now back at 2012 levels, a time when you could buy Axfood shares for less than 15X forward earnings, at about half the valuation we're seeing for the company today.

I won't argue that you should be able to buy Axfood at a P/E 15. Its market position, future plans and overall part-dominance of the Swedish grocery market certainly warrants a kind of premium, as Axfood has become ubiquitous for many Swedes when shopping for groceries - including me. It deserves a premium - even a high one.

To pay an all-time high price/share, price/book and price/earnings ratio/valuation for this company at a time when book value/share is decreasing, however, isn't a situation you would want to be in, even if characterizing the company risk as "serious" would be a step too far.

A combination of decreasing sales trends/structural problems with continued FX issues and cost increases for the investments, coupled with interest change/a recession could combine increased costs with decreased operating profit/cash flows in a way that could put Axfood in danger - it's just that such a development would be as sudden in coming as that. The danger in this context would also "just" mean cutting the company's dividend, not an actual danger to its core operations.

What we're left with however is the fact that what's being demanded is an outrageous premium for a far less shareholders' equity percentage than we've had at any time during the last 7 years. To this, I say "No."

Thesis

Because of this overvaluation, it's impossible for me to buy more Axfood at this time, and it's impossible to me to have any sort of "Buy" stance at this price. That isn't the same as expecting the company's overall earnings or metrics to decline though. I don't see any catalyst, either local, national or global, beyond changing interest rate and FX which could have negative effects on the company's current operations.

Many investors in Sweden are calling out some of these ridiculous valuations for some of our bigger, listed grocers - and are dumping their shares. Me, I don't see what (in the Swedish stock market) I would replace Axfood with, given current FX pressure. I also don't see a catalyst beyond macro that could influence the company valuation here.

I know the stock has a too-rich valuation. Everyone and their grandmother seem to know this fact - but at the same time, no one can really say - again, beyond macro - what could cause this company to drop. Beyond ICA Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) there is no meaningful national competition to this company. The two companies have essentially come to dominate over 60% of the Swedish grocery market.

The only other competition outside ICA, Coop, is face-planting in terms of profitability again and again. We're at a level where one ICA store has the operating profit of seventy-eight Coop stores. This competitor has lost almost 15B SEK over the past few years and has been forced to sell core real estate holdings they've held for nearly a century, and their organization is on a level (perhaps due to their cooperatively-run history) where franchise holders have had to formally sign a separate paper to follow management's decisions (Source: Omni).

This leaves me somewhat at a loss as to what to do with the holding at this time. I'm not adding more at this valuation - macro will turn sooner or later, and when it does, this company is going down along with everything else. However, this is one of the few holdings where it may become valid to perform a number of overvaluation exercises. I'm not one of those investors who never sell - exuberant overvaluation is a reason to do so if it is outside of the realm of rationality. I've never done it before - but this may become an instance where it is needed.

So - what to do with the company here?

Well, I don't see what could influence the company to go down outside of macro. As such, changing my "bullish" stance holds no real water - the risks aren't big enough, as I see them. However, this is one of the few instances where despite a bullish stance, I don't think anyone should buy the stock, due to its high valuation combined with deteriorating fundamentals (BV/share). I, of course, realize that the stock is trading on expectations of long-term outperformance, but I also believe that on the way there, we'll see more difficult macro which could bring the stock back down to more humane levels.

So that's where I'll leave it for now.

Stance

Due to deteriorating fundamentals and a valuation twice the height of 2012 - due to future expectations of outperformance - while at the same time showing no higher book value/share than during that year, I view Axfood with a "Bullish" stance but a "hold" recommendation at this time. You could make decent yield-related, 3%+ returns from investing in the stock, but you'd be doing so at historical highs, on many levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOF, TAP, ICCGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers of all European/Scandinavian companies listed