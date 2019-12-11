Do Not Underestimate The High Risk At PREIT: There's A Reason For The 60% Short Interest

If we see another round of bankruptcies, I expect PEI to take drastic measures such as immediately cutting its dividend, selling assets at fire-sale prices, or resorting to alternative high-interest.

PREIT (PEI) is a mall REIT with tenant sales psf of $536 (making it close to being of A-mall quality) and a 14% dividend yield. I find it very difficult to have any conviction on the stock as the bearish case feels more plausible. PEI has a very high short interest, which readers should not be so quick to ignore. In this report, I highlight the misunderstandings and risks that one should consider before buying shares of PEI. (Fashion District, Philadelphia Magazine)

Don't Forget To Look Before You Jump

On this site, PEI appears to be universally loved, with an average author rating of 4.50, which is "very bullish."

This surprises me, as according to ShortSqueeze.com, PEI has short interest around 60%. That's astronomically high, as it means that 60% of all shares are being sold short. The "smart money" appears to view PEI as a conviction sell. With such a high short interest, it would be a mistake to immediately assume that a "short squeeze" is likely. That's like dreaming that the L.A. Clippers are going to lose to the Golden State Warriors because the Warriors are such steep underdogs. Not a basketball fan? For those who didn't get the reference: I'm saying that it isn't reasonable to so quickly assume that everyone is wrong. A high short interest percentage means that Wall Street is very pessimistic, but it by no means implies that Wall Street is overly pessimistic. Wall Street may have PEI all wrong, but in my opinion, there are very real risks that appear to warrant skepticism. You wouldn't forget to look before you jump - it would be a mistake to buy PEI before understanding the risks.

Don't Overlook Recent Financial Results

PEI has seen poor financial results, and bulls are often quick to write the results off as one-time due to retail bankruptcies. PEI saw same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") excluding lease termination revenue decline 5.8% in the quarter and 2.3% year to date ("YTD"). Bankruptcies contributed 4.8% and 2.7% to the quarter and YTD results, respectively, suggesting that the vast majority of the poor results can be attributed to retail bankruptcies.

While I do think that PEI will be able to replace the vacancies with new tenants, I wouldn't be so quick to say that its struggles are only related to bankruptcies. Average renewal leasing spreads were 3.4% YTD (for non-anchor tenants), but this figure is misleading because one-third of all renewal leases were categorized as "percentage in lieu," which had an initial gross rent renewal spread of -30.7%, yet these leases do not contribute to the previously aforementioned 3.4% number:

(2019 Q3 Supplemental)

Actual leasing spreads would likely be deep negative, and I estimate it at around -7%. Renewal spreads for anchor tenants were -15.8% YTD - if PEI is an "A-mall," then its leasing spreads aren't showing it.

AFFO Is Meaningless: What It Means For The Dividend

PEI is guiding for AFFO per share of $1.11 at the midpoint. I noticed many authors basing their valuation on AFFO multiples - I question this because AFFO does not even come close to expressing free cash flow (even before redevelopment spend). This also means that it may be misguided to judge dividend safety based on an AFFO payout ratio.

AFFO does not adjust for recurring expenses such as maintenance - I estimate 2019 to have additional adjustments (including maintenance, tenant allowances, straight-line rent) of $41.6 million for estimated funds available for distribution (FAD) of $0.61, which differs materially from AFFO guidance. The discrepancy shows clearly the importance of computing AFFO or free cash flow yourself instead of just relying on management's metrics because not all companies use the same standards. AFFO, at least the way PEI calculates it, has little significance to the shareholder because it isn't adjusting for real recurring costs. Using FAD can be night and day when looking at PEI's valuation: PEI trades at around 5.5 times AFFO (dirt cheap) and 9.9 times FAD (not dirt cheap).

Perhaps more importantly, FAD of $0.61 shows that the current annualized dividend of $0.84 is not close to being covered, and that's even before accounting for cash needed for redevelopment projects. Management has stated on the conference call that the dividend will be covered in 2020 by operational cash flow plus asset sales, and in 2021 by operational cash flows. In light of the highly leveraged balance sheet which I discuss next, I think that PEI should be instead looking to right-size its dividend.

Highly Leveraged Balance Sheet

PEI has a highly leveraged balance sheet. As of the latest quarter, PEI had total debt of $2.05 billion versus EBITDA of around $180 million for debt to EBITDA of 11.4 times. Even with the estimated $17 million of NOI from Fashion District, I estimate debt to EBITDA to be 10.4 times. PEI has also estimated up to $300 million that can be harvested through multi-family land, which would bring debt to EBITDA down to 8.9 times. PEI has noted that it only has $83 million in remaining redevelopment spending, which should help reduce the need to issue debt to fund redevelopments. PEI is benefiting from being the first mall REIT to spend on anchor redevelopments aggressively. The high leverage, however, means that there is a minimal margin of safety for future bankruptcies - with the ominous negative catalyst below.

The Debt Covenant

It's not just one thing which has made PEI a favorite stock to short. Everything I just mentioned is probably contributing to the high short interest. The following, however, is what I consider to be the "bear catalyst." We can see PEI's debt covenants below:

(2019 Q3 Supplemental)

The first covenant requires PEI to maintain debt to gross asset value of less than 60%, but PEI is coming dangerously close at 57.45%. For reference, this metric was 56% the previous quarter, 54% at the beginning of the year, and 52.5% in the third quarter last year. The trend is clear.

PEI states in its annual report the following:

In determining our leverage (the ratio of Total Liabilities to Gross Asset Value), the capitalization rate used to calculate Gross Asset Value is 6.50% for each property having an average sales per square foot of more than $500 for the most recent period of 12 consecutive months and (B) 7.50% for any other property.

Sure, PEI has outlined a path for leverage to decline based on projects coming online (some impact) and multi-family land sales (higher impact). At the same time, the fact that it is hovering very close to the covenants means that if we see yet another wave of retail bankruptcies, leading for 2020 to see SS NOI declines rather than growth, then PEI may have a covenant problem on its hands. While my favorite pick in the sector, Simon Property Group (SPG), could wait out further retail bankruptcies due to its more conservative leverage profile, PEI, on the other hand, could see the covenant breached after just one more year of the results seen this year. I see this as the biggest issue facing PEI, as the REIT itself noted on the conference call that it did not anticipate 2019 to see such a high volume of bankruptcies. I understand the thesis that higher-quality malls will replace bankrupt tenants and replace dark anchors with more exciting concepts, but these take time, and its debt covenant takes that luxury away.

PEI likely will have to redeem the unsecured debt to free itself of the restrictive debt covenants. This may not be so trivial as unsecured debt totaled $763 million versus total debt of $2 billion. If we see another round of bankruptcies, I expect PEI to take drastic measures such as immediately cutting its dividend, selling assets at fire-sale prices, or resorting to alternative high-interest financing.

Conclusion

If we get news of further retail bankruptcies, expect PEI to sell off quickly, and I expect the reason to be due to its covenants. Further, I find it hard to get excited about buying PEI when SPG is trading near a 7% cap rate, and Macerich (MAC) is trading at a double-digit dividend yield. I've been bullish on SPG for many years, but even I haven't expected the current retail environment to remain difficult for so long. I'm long a substantial stake in SPG, and I sleep well at night knowing that its conservative balance sheet can keep it afloat even if retailers keep going bankrupt for a couple more years. Just one more round of retail bankruptcies, and I see PEI cutting its dividend and falling hard. For the sake of my position in SPG, I hope it does not come down to that, but I see no reason to invest in PEI until the covenant issue is addressed.

(TipRanks: Hold PEI)

Invest In Best Of Breed Best of Breed is the largest community of investors who invest in high quality companies known as “best of breed.” Subscribers get in-depth reports of deeply undervalued best of breed names and overall coverage of the best of breed universe. I focus on companies with strong balance sheets, best in class management teams, and secular growth stories. Subscribers get access to the Best of Breed Portfolio, a collection of the most undervalued best of breed names in the market. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.