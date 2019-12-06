Altria Vs. Philip Morris: Assessing Which Tobacco Giant Offers The Most Compelling Value

When viewing the choice through discounted dividend models, it is rather inconclusive due to the sensitivity of these models that stems from even small changes in future growth assumptions.

Introduction

Earlier this week, on Monday, Altria's (NYSE:MO) share price increased a little whilst Philip Morris's (NYSE:PM) share price decreased a little on news that Citi analysts see the former having a relatively more attractive valuation and thus greater upside potential. On the surface, the difference can easily be apparent, especially for income investors, with Altria sporting a dividend yield of approximately 6.60% whilst Philip Morris sits lower at a still juicy approximate 5.60%. Notwithstanding this stark difference, there are still more valuation factors that should be considered when comparing these tobacco giants.

Valuation Assumptions

It was assumed that both companies will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. Currently, there are no reasons to believe that they cannot support their current dividend payments, and given the frequency that this topic has been discussed and analysed, it seems rather redundant to provide yet another analysis.

Valuation Scenario

The scenario foresees their annual dividends remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at $3.36 and $4.68 per share for Altria and Philip Morris, respectively, and thus provides a conservative baseline scenario. Given the current challenges facing their industry as consumers continue to move away from tobacco products, combined with the recent increase in government attention that e-cigarettes have received, assuming any material perpetual future growth would leave little margin of safety.

Valuation Techniques

The primary valuation used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 5.07% for Altria with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 1.71% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 0.58 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. The model also produced a cost of equity of 5.30% for Philip Morris with the same inputs for risk free rate as well as expected market return inputs and a 60-month Beta of 0.62 (SA). Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares the spread between their current dividend yields, free cash flow yields, forward price to earnings ratios and enterprise values to forward EBITDAs against their last decade of history.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $66.30 for Altria and $88.31 for Philip Morris, which are 32.33% higher and 6.44% higher than their current share price of $50.10 and $82.97 as of the time of writing. This clearly indicates that Altria offers materially more potential upside than Philip Morris in a like for like future scenario.

Naturally, their future dividend growth rates will likely vary, and given that Altria only supplies the currently challenging United States tobacco market, which in turn forms the majority of their earnings, their growth rate will likely be lower than Philip Morris. Given this dynamic and the extent that a discounted dividend model is sensitive to even small changes in future dividend growth assumptions, this method actually indicates that their relative valuation is not particularly different. To provide an example, the dividend payments from Philip Morris would only have to grow by approximately 1.00% more than Altria to close this valuation difference, and thus, this makes the situation rather inconclusive as small future differences sway the result too greatly.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing their relative valuations across the last decade through the use of spreads. When performing a relative valuation, I believe it is wise not to just simply compare their current metrics but also to compare these to their historic spread. Thankfully, these graphs largely speak for themselves, with a lower result indicating a relatively lower valuation for Altria and vice versa. Overall, these four graphs indicate that, historically speaking, their shares currently offer attractive value over those of Philip Morris, especially in the case of my favorite metric, free cash flow yield.

Conclusion

Interestingly, even though the discounted dividend model produced a rather inconclusive result, the additional relative valuation consideration clearly displayed that the conclusion from the Citi analysts is correct and that Altria offers more attractive value. Whether this will lead to higher returns for their shareholders in the future still remains uncertain and will largely depend on the outcome of the United States cigarette demand and government action of e-cigarettes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.