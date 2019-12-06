Comcast: Undervalued After Recent Pullback

In recent weeks, I've discussed the fact that I was having a really hard time finding value in the market. For a while now, I've said that I could count the companies trading at a discount to my fair value estimates for them on just one hand (and I wasn't being facetious). In a way, this is a good thing. Overbought stocks generally have high share prices and therefore, the value on my holdings has increased significantly throughout 2019. But, I'm still young and looking to accumulate shares of top-notch dividend growth names so that I can continue to super charge the compounding process related to my passive income stream. With this in mind, I'm always searching for attractive assets to buy. And, when I saw one of my favorite DGI holdings sell off on Monday, I decided to take a closer look.

I'm talking about Comcast (CMCSA), which I've previously called one of the best dividend growth names in the entire stock market. CMCSA traded great during the first 9 months on the year, but since early September, they've underperformed the market. After experiencing a steep decline during the Christmas Eve sell-off, CMCSA shares began the year priced at $34/share. Nine months later, we saw shares hitting 52-week highs above $47/share, good for year-to-date gains of nearly 39%. Today, shares trade for $43.35, down roughly 10% from their recent highs. This represents year-to-date gains of 27%, meaning that CMCSA is still out-performing the broader market. And, on top of it all, CMCSA continues to post solid fundamental growth and shares trade with a sub-market multiple, leading me to believe that recent weakness may be creating an opportunity for investors to buy stock.

Q3 Earnings/Valuation

Comcast shares were down more than 3% on Monday of last week and after their recent sell-off, they trade for less than 15x ttm earnings. As you can see on this longer-term F.A.S.T. Graph, during the last decade, we've seen this ~15x threshold serve as relatively strong support for the stock. During 2018 and early 2019, CMCSA experienced a couple of dips down to the 13.75 range, but for the most part, it's been rare to see this company trade below this 15x level for long.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And, as you can see, the stock has shown potential to trade for much higher multiples. The company's average 10-year ttm P/E ratio is 17.75x. Since the Great Recession we've seen CMCSA spend a fair amount of time trading in the 20x+ P/E range, proving that investors are willing to pay a premium for shares of this blue chip name.

During the company's most recent quarter, CMCSA saw revenues increase by 21.2%, adjusted EBITDA increase by 17%, and adjusted EPS increase by 16.2%. Much of this revenue increase was due to the recent SKY acquisition, but still, those numbers are impressive. And, as you can see on the graphic below, while the revenue uptick was significant, the EPS trend has been on a strong uptrend for years now and frankly put, I don't see that bottom-line trend changing anytime soon.

Source: CMCSA Q3 ER CC Slideshow, page 4

Although the company has a long history of generating solid top and bottom-line growth, as well as strong cash flows (Comcast's free cash flow has increased steadily over the last 5 years, rising from $8.4b in 2014 to more than $14b during the trailing twelve months), the shares are generally priced with a sub-market multiple due to the company's significant exposure to the cable industry. The company's core cable business still represents more than half of the company's sales.

While CMCSA has done a great job of managing NBC Universal since its acquisition in 2011 (NBC recently ranked 1st amongst 18-49 year olds during prime time for the 6th consecutive year and CMCSA has more than doubled the cash flows generated by this segment since making the acquisition in 2011), the market still isn't willing to pay a premium for assets in this space.

Comcast is threatened by the cord cutting concerns as more and more consumers switch to digital content distribution offerings. However, for the time being, I'm happy to focus on the strong fundamentals being produced by the company's Cable Communications division (which includes both video and internet). This segment saw 4% revenue growth in Q3 with 6.7% EBITDA growth. Rather than fear what the future might bring, I'm happy to focus on the fundamentals in the present (and short-term guidance), which both point towards strong operating performance.

With regard to cord cutting, during Q3, the company posted net adds of negative 222k in the video division, but saw net adds on 379k subs in the high speed internet space. Comcast has increased its internet share across the country in recent years, with Morningstar estimating that the company has a 63% market share in the areas it serves. This is up from a 55% estimation 5 years ago.

Evaluating CMCSA's internet business is interesting because while the company appears to be best-in-breed in the space, this area of the market is viewed as being at risk of technological disruption as we head into the 5G era. Comcast certainly isn't known for its customer service. High speed internet connection has become a necessity in modern society and Comcast is viewed as a utility-like business to some. Yet, many of its customers view its service as a necessary evil and there are concerns that widespread 5G connections will allow disgruntled customers to cut the internet cord as well.

Granted, it's worth acknowledging that the barriers to entry into the internet space remain high and Comcast will be making a 5G play as well. Furthermore, 5G infrastructure is still going to require fixed line connections, and laying fiber has proven to be a costly industry to enter. Also, it's probably too early to say whether or not fixed wireless solutions like 5G will widely replace the current wired models. As more and more devices become internet enabled, the data demands on either service will continue to increase at a rapid pace. Wired customers typically use hundreds of gigs of data a month, whereas, wireless customers' average usage is usually somewhere in the single digits.

I think it's true that technology advancements pose a threat to Comcast in the internet arena and investors should act accordingly with regard to the premiums they're willing to place on this segment of CMCSA's business, but I also think the company's incumbent status with regard to its large-scale fiber assets will allow it to compete in the fixed wireless arena once 5G becomes prominent if this proves to be a threat to wireline internet.

Fair Value Estimate

With 20%+ EPS growth likely for 2019 and analysts calling for another 11% EPS growth in 2020, I think it's time to update my fair value estimate.

Throughout the year, I've had a $40.50 price target on shares with regard to fair value. At the start of the year, this represented significant upside. CMCSA has since achieved that and more.

When looking at the 2020 EPS estimates in the $3.45 range, I'll be raising my fair value target to $47.25, which represents a 13.7x forward multiple on shares.

To me, using the recent support multiple on a forward basis provides a wide enough margin of safety to consider buying shares. Comcast's recent weakness has caused the stock to dip down well below this updated fair value estimate, leading me to believe that this stock is currently a buy.

Right now, I own a full position in CMCSA. I'm also going through some portfolio re-balancing with regard to the student debt issue that was brought up in a recent article. However, CMCSA is now near the top of my buy list and I may end up dipping into my cash position in retirement accounts to increase my position due to my belief that the growth trajectory will be maintained and shares are undervalued.

The Best High Quality Value In The Media Space

Recently, the media/entertainment space has been in the news due to the streaming wars. Traditional media names like Comcast has finally gotten into the mix. This bodes well for their share prices as OTT subs begin to move the conversation away from the impact of the cord cutters on these companies' balance sheets. We're still in the early days on the transition into digital content distribution and I think it's too soon to say who will be the ultimate winners and losers in this space. At this point, I think it's fair to say that Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) are the cream of the crop; but, I think that Comcast has positioned itself well in the race with its content catalog and global footprint and I wouldn't be surprised in the least if this was one of the last companies standing.

Admittedly, I don't think it makes much sense to compare Comcast to Netflix. At this point in time, that's a fairly apples to oranges comparison. Yet, I think the Disney-Comcast comparison makes a bit more sense, since both companies have traditional media businesses, studios, and theme parks. Comcast adds in the internet component, which sets itself apart from Disney a bit, but then again, there are aspects of Disney's business that Comcast doesn't have either. While it's never totally fair to compare one company's multiple to another's due to the many variables that ought to be considered when putting together a blended multiple, these two companies are enough alike that the exercise can be productive when attempting to arrive at a fair value multiple.

Comcast is taking a fairly unique approach to the streaming wars with its Peacock service that is likely to launch in early 2020. The company probably doesn't have the same IP as a Disney, Netflix, or even Warner Media at this point in time, but I think it does have enough content to compete. Comcast is rumored to be considering a free, ad-supported model for its OTT service, which would set it apart a bit from the competition. It will be interesting to see whether or not consumers are interested in watching ads while streaming and whether or not advertisers will pay enough to make the investments required on Comcast's part necessary. But, regardless of whether or not I think Peacock will be a great success in the short term, it's clear that Comcast management has a long-term plan as it continues to build out its global media footprint and I'm willing to put faith in those individuals due to the massive success that they've had as stewards of NBC Universal.

Traditionally, Disney has traded at a premium to its traditional media peers (including Comcast). For a brief moment in the spring of 2019, Comcast's and Disney's ttm P/E ratios nearly converged. In late March/early April, the market was applying a roughly 16x multiple on Comcast and a 17.2x multiple on Disney. However, since then Disney's multiple has sky rocketed to more than 26x earnings, whereas Comcast's has fallen to the aforementioned 14.7x range.

I do believe that Disney has greater growth potential in the media space than Comcast and therefore, the higher multiple makes sense. But, does a nearly 2x premium make sense? Honestly, I think not.

I accumulated a massive position (massive, for me, at least) when Disney was trading primarily in the $80-$100 range. Thankfully, my faith in Disney management and its ability to guide the iconic company through the cord-cutting headwinds are now being rewarded, generously. However, rather than fall prey to the fear of missing out (on even more gains) or more simply put, greed, I think it's best to look elsewhere in the media/entertainment space these days when thinking about adding exposure to my portfolio.

To me, Disney is top dog (or mouse). I'm not surprised that investors are rushing into Disney stock with the Disney+ app showing so much success early on. I imagine that part of CMCSA's weakness in recent weeks have been due to a rotation out of media names into Walt Disney. But at less than 15x earnings, Comcast begins to look much more attractive on a relative basis. If this rotation is the cause for Comcast's ~3% sell-off on Monday, then I think that is going to prove to be an irrational move by the market and long-term investors can take advantage of it by maintaining a contrarian mindset.

The Dividend

But, this thesis isn't just about attractive relative value. Frankly put, with regard to dividend growth, it doesn't get much prettier than the uptrend shown in the graphic below.

Source: CMCSA Q3 ER CC Slideshow, page 9

Reliably increasing passive income is what I'm after as a dividend growth investor and as you can see, Comcast has provided regular double digit dividend increases every year since 2010.

Comcast has increased its annual dividend for 12 years in a row now. The company's 10-year dividend growth rate is 22.7%. The company's 5-year dividend growth rate is 14.2%. And, CMCSA's most recent dividend increase came in at 10.5%.

As you can see, the growth trend here is slowing, though with major consolidation going on in the media space and companies like CMCSA being forced to invest heavily in the streaming space to compete, I don't blame management for being slightly more conservative with their dividend growth in recent years. Comcast recently declared its $0.21/share dividend for the 4th consecutive quarter. The company usually announces dividend increases in late January and now that the SKY acquisition is behind them, I wouldn't be surprised to see a slight uptick in dividend growth to the 12-15% range due to the strong EPS growth that the company has produced in 2019.

I know that certain investors are going to be hesitant to invest in name with a dividend yield less than 2%; however, I think this sort of thinking is a bit short sighted.

First all of, it's important to note that CMCSA still yields more than the S&P 500 (the SPY's current yield is 1.755). In the past, I've stated that my goal for my personal portfolio is to generate a yield that is higher than the S&P 500's, annual dividend growth that is greater than the S&P 500's, and finally, total returns that are greater than the S&P 500's. These goals may seem lofty, though Comcast is a perfect example of the type of holding that achieves all three.

If you're retired and need to hit a certain level of passive income to support your lifestyle's needs in the present, I can't blame you for avoiding relatively low yielding names like this. But, if you have time on your side, then avoiding a name like CMCSA can be detrimental to the future strength of your dividend income stream. When a company is compounding the income that it generates at such a strong double digit clip, it doesn't take long for investors to begin to generate high yields on cost.

To make clear the power of double digit dividend growth, I want to highlight a couple of examples.

Using a simple dividend re-investment calculator, I compared a company with a 1.88% yield and a 10% expected dividend growth rate to a company with a 3% yield and a 5% dividend growth rate and it only took 11 years for the lower yielding/faster growing company to catch up in terms of annual dividends paid. Flash forward to year 15 in this theoretical situation and the lower yielding/faster growing dividend is already producing roughly 20% more annual income than the 3% yielder/5% grower. At 20 years, the 1.88%/10% grower is producing nearly 52% more annual dividends. The gap continues to widen at an exponential rate moving forward. This is the power of compounding over the long term. Simply put, if you've got time on your side, use it with companies that have the strongest dividend growth prospects.

If you had bought Comcast at the lows in 2009 in the $6.50/share range, you would have locked in a ~2.15% yield at the time. That might not have seemed like much, but flash forward a decade and your yield on cost would have already risen to 12.9%.

But, you didn't have to time the bottom on a recession perfectly to receive strong results from Comcast. I've only been long CMCSA for a few years now, having started building my position in the middle of 2016. After a couple of purchases in recent years, my cost basis sits at $34.49. This means that my yield on cost is 2.44%.

And, assuming I'm correct about the upcoming dividend increase being in the 12-15% range to $0.24/share or so, my new yield on cost will rise to nearly 2.8%. With another double digit increase on top of that in 2021, my yield on cost will be above 3%. I think you get the picture here.

I expect to hold Comcast for several decades to come and I wholeheartedly expect to see a double digit yield on cost before it's all said and done. Heck, even triple digit yields on cost aren't out of the question, though I acknowledge that eventually every company matures to the point where double digit dividend growth becomes difficult to achieve year in and year out, so I'm not going to sit here and project a 10%+ CAGR looking out the ~40 years or so that it would take to achieve that majestic level.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, it seems kind of crazy to look at a name up 27% on the year and call it cheap. However, due to CMCSA's continued strong bottom-line growth, the multiple being applied to the stock still appears to be fair. Is CMCSA dirt cheap right now? No. The stock has fallen down to the 13.75x range twice since the start of 2018. That's where the stock has found real support and that's where I'd say investors would find a wide margin of safety. However, here in the 15x area, I believe that CMCSA presents an attractive opportunity due to continued bottom-line growth expectations in the high single digit to low double digit range. I can easily see CMCSA shares generating double digit annualized returns moving forward. Combine this with the company's 1.88% dividend yield and probable double digit dividend growth prospects and I think it's likely that long-term income oriented investors could have a real winner on their hands.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.