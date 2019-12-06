Probability Of Recession: In 12 Months Vs. Within 12 Months

While the estimated probability of recession in November 2020 is 33%, down from 50% for August 2020, the estimated probability of a recession within the next twelve months is fairly high, at 54%.

With increasing term spreads (or, steepening of the yield curve), fears of imminent recession have waned.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 5, 2019, by Menzie Chinn here.

With increasing term spreads (or, steepening of the yield curve), fears of imminent recession have waned. Does this make sense?

In previous posts [1], I have been reporting estimates of a recession month 12 months ahead, using probit models, estimated 1985 onward. Here, I use unadjusted 10yr-3mo spreads as well as adjusted by estimated term premium, 1967 onward. But what might be of greater interest is whether a recession will start any time within the next twelve months.

In order to assess this, I estimate two probit regressions, 1967-2019M11. First, the conventional specification.

Prob(recessiont+12) = -0.245 - 0.752 spreadt + ut+12

McFadden R2 = 0.31, NObs = 623. Coefficients significant at 5% msl bold. The spread is in percentage points.

Next, the specification for recession any time within the next twelve months.

Prob(recessiont,t+12) = 0.266 - 0.595 spreadt + ut+12

McFadden R2 = 0.21, NObs = 623. Coefficients significant at 5% msl bold. The spread is in percentage points.

The resulting recession probabilities are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Estimated probability of recession within 12 months up to indicated date (blue), and in indicated month (red). NBER recession shaded gray. Light green shading denotes forecast period. Source: NBER and author's calculations.

These estimates based on the 10yr-3mo spread (3 month is Treasury bill secondary market).

Figure 2: Ten year-three month Treasury spread, % (black). NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Light green shading denotes forecast period. Source: Federal Reserve via FRED, and NBER.

While the estimated probability of recession in November 2020 is 33%, down from 50% for August 2020, the estimated probability of a recession within the next twelve months is fairly high, at 54%.

So, too early to relax…