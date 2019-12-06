BAR Weekly: Boosted By Safe-Haven Demand

Our year-end target for BAR is set at $16.00 per share, as we believe that the risk-off environment will prevail for longer.

Although gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side, solid ETF demand driven by the risk-off mood could push BAR higher.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BAR).

BAR has come under renewed upward pressure in recent days, mainly because investors have expressed increased buying interest for safe-havens as we move from a risk-on to a risk-off environment. The catalyst appears to be the resumption of negative trade news, initiated by US President Donald Trump.

We believe that this risk-off mood could continue for longer, which could in turn stimulate the monetary demand for the yellow metal even more.

Although the seasonality is neutral for gold in December, we expect a solid rebound in BAR this month, with a target of $16 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU), which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators strongly cut their net long position in Comex gold over November 19-26, at the largest pace since October. The CME gold spot price dropped by 0.9% over the same period. This was primarily the result of long liquidation (37 tonnes) and further reinforced by fresh selling (7 tonnes).

The net spec length in gold - at 845 tonnes as of November 26 - dropped by 127 tonnes from its 2019 high of 972 tonnes reached on September 24.

Yet, gold's spec positioning remains stretched on the long side, as the chart below shows.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

This leads us to think that the strong rally in CME gold so far this year (+14%) can continue in the months ahead only if other buying forces (like ETF, central bank demand) take the baton. Given the current risk-off environment, we think it will be the case.

Implications for BAR: From a spec positioning perspective, there is a risk of de-grossing of this heavy net long spec position in CME gold. However, because the macro environment turns friendlier for safe-havens, spec selling could be more than offset by ETF buying pressure, which in turn will support BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 6 tonnes of gold last week, for the first time in four weeks.

This came despite strong gains in US equities and dollar strength. This suggests that the recent pick-up in ETF demand was driven by buying on the dips.

The recent surge in ETF demand for gold appears well-timed, considering the renewed appreciation in gold spot prices on renewed dollar weakness and the re-emergence of risk-off mood this week.

While the catalyst of the sell-off in US equities this week seems to have been a negative turn in trade news initiated by Trump (possible delay of a trade deal with China, possible tariffs on EU products), we argue that it could continue further because the divergence between the negative macro/fundamental backdrop for US equities and the SPX strength remains significant, as we discussed last week.

We therefore expect ETF inflows into gold to intensify in the weeks ahead.

Implications for BAR: Positive ETF flows should exert upward pressure on gold spot prices, which in turn will be supportive of BAR.

Seasonal patterns

While gold has traded in the upper end of its 10-year trading range so far in 2019 (Chart 1), it has outperformed on average its seasonal patterns (Chart 2). December tends to be a flat month for gold (Chart 3).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for BAR: From a seasonal viewpoint, we do not expect much from gold spot prices. The seasonality is therefore neutral for BAR in the final month of the year.

Closing thoughts

Although gold's spec positioning is stretched and thus vulnerable to being de-grossed, we believe that gold spot prices will prove resilient due to other offsetting buying forces, especially from ETF investors. Last week, we cautioned investors that the financial markets could move from risk-on to risk-off and it seems to be the case. As a result, we expect safe-havens, including gold, to be strongly bid. Gold's spec positioning could remain stretched on the long side for longer.

In this context, we maintain our positive outlook for BAR, with a year-end target for BAR at $16.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.