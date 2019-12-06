Delphi Technologies Dinged By Near-Term Challenges

Delphi's weak margins are a concern, and the long-term profitability of hybrid and EV systems is unknown, but the shares look to be pricing in a lot of pessimism now.

Delphi has positioned itself as a potential long-term winner in the switch to hybrids and electrics, with a strong platform in power electronics and inverters and controllers in particular.

While some powertrain suppliers have recovered, Delphi has had a rougher time of it, and 2020 earnings expectations have fallen almost 30% in three months.

There has been quite a bit of variation in the fortunes of leading powertrain suppliers this year, as Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) and BorgWarner (BWA), two companies I’ve written favorably about, have performed noticeably better than Delphi Technologies (DLPH). While I believe some of this can be tied to inflated past optimism about Delphi’s merits as a fuel efficiency and EV play, the reality is that Delphi’s recent performance has been lackluster, with worsening trends relative to the improvements at BorgWarner and Valeo.

A lot of sell-side ink has been spilled on which company (or companies) have the best components for hybrids and electric vehicles, but the reality will be that no one company dominates the market, or at least not for long. To that end, I believe Delphi is likely to be a long-term winner in the market, and I believe the current share price reflects a great deal of the near-term risk to weaker vehicle production rates and slower hybrid/EV migrations, but not much upside from that eventual migration.

Waiting For New Technologies To Catch On

Very few auto suppliers are doing well right now, as global vehicle production is contracting and most companies are dealing with dis-economies of scale. In the case of Delphi, there is a particular pinch as the company is getting squeezed by a sharp decline in passenger diesel while future growth drivers like gasoline direct injection (or GDi) and hybrid/EV systems are not yet at a meaningful or profitable scale.

Looking back at the third quarter, for instance, passenger diesel revenue was down a whopping 35%. While the GDi and passenger diesel businesses are roughly the same size now, even a relatively good growth rate of 8% for GDi in the quarter was clearly not enough. On top of that, the 15% decline in power electronics made a tough situation worse, while the commercial vehicle business managed a slight gain.

I continue to believe that GDi will be a significant product for Delphi, as it meaningfully reduces emissions (by about 10% for carbon dioxide) while providing other performance benefits. As internal combustion engines (or ICEs) aren’t going away, something I believe the sell-side occasionally forgets, this is going to be an increasing significant opportunity for Delphi in the coming years as automakers look to comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations around the world. Along similar lines, I likewise expect double-digit growth from Delphi’s variable valvetrain products over the next three to five years.

Hybrid and EV components are clearly the main event for Delphi and the core to most bullish arguments for the stock. Almost every auto supplier, including BorgWarner and Valeo, have made their pitch for how and why they believe the migration toward hybrid and electric drivetrains will drive increased content, but I believe Delphi is one of the companies that will actually do it.

Where BorgWarner and Valeo have put at least some effort into electric motors and related components (and Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) is definitely a name to watch here), Delphi has really focused on power electronics, including DC/DC converters, inverters, chargers, and controllers. While Valeo has an impressive JV with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and BorgWarner has used a mix of M&A and internal development, Delphi has largely used internal efforts, including its own in-house team of ASIC designers, to build its business.

Delphi’s inverters use its proprietary Viper SiC IGBTs and offer a 30% smaller and 40% lighter form factor than peers, but with 25% greater power density. On the capacitor side, the company’s partnership with PolyCharge (one of its relatively less common external efforts) has likewise led to some meaningful performance/weight advantages.

Like BorgWarner and Valeo, Delphi has already seen the benefits of its initial efforts in terms of order inflow. The company has a strong relationship with China’s Geely (OTCPK:GELYY), as well as Geely’s parent company Volvo's (OTCPK:VOLAF) business, and has likewise scored wins with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), GM (GM), and Ford (F).

Slimming Down In The Meantime

The downturn in the diesel passenger vehicle market, and then the wider downturn in passenger vehicle production, has certainly hit Delphi hard, with operating margin falling below 7% in the last quarter. While management has talked about potential content opportunities in hybrids and EVs that are 2x to 6x the current content on ICE vehicles, the reality is that that revenue isn’t going to be showing up tomorrow and the company needs to shore up its expenses and cash burn in the near term.

With third quarter earnings, management announced a restructuring program that will take about three years to reap maximum benefit, but that should reduce costs by about $150 million on a run-rate basis. As part of the restructuring, Delphi will be exiting 9 R&D facilities and firing about 10% of its workforce. While cutting R&D ahead of what could well be an innovation-driven scrum for content in the emerging hybrid/EV world may sound like a less than optimal solution, many companies (including BorgWarner and Valeo) have been facing pressure from the Street to cut back on R&D investments and shore up margins here and now.

Although not part of this restructuring program per se, management is also looking to improve its inventory management. Seeing inventory swell to over 40 days isn’t so shocking in the wider context of the auto downturn, but management believes they can nearly halve that over the next few years, improving the company’s working capital and FCF positions.

The Outlook

More and more, it is looking like 2020 is going to be another challenging year for auto companies and their suppliers. The meaningful second-half rebound that the sell-side was calling for even as recently as the second quarter of this year clearly isn’t happening, and a handful of companies have put out guides for a further 3% decline in global production next year. With that, I think the odds are good that Delphi will see another year-over-year decline in revenue, but I think there is a credible chance that EBITDA could more or less hold still (meaning that EBITDA margin improves).

Longer term, I believe BorgWarner and Valeo will outgrow Delphi on revenue, but I’m not looking for a rout – I think Delphi will see roughly 5% growth from 2020 to 2028, or about half a point less than I expect from those peers. As is the case with Valeo, I’m not expecting significant long-term changes in the inherent FCF profitability of the business. I think auto OEMs won’t allow a major change in the fundamental profitability of suppliers. Nevertheless, I expect healthy mid-to-high single-digit growth in FCF from Delphi.

The Bottom Line

I value auto suppliers on the basis of discounted cash flow and an EBITDA margin-driven EV/revenue multiple (historically, there has been a strong correlation between EBITDA margins and auto supplier EV/revenue multiples). In this case, both approaches give me a roughly similar result – a fair value in the range of $16 to $17. With a current share price of under $13 and a current average sell-side price target of $15.25, the Street clearly doesn’t agree, but I believe the Street is overly focused on an admittedly weak near-term outlook and may be losing sight of the longer-term opportunity. Delphi isn’t my favorite name (I still like BorgWarner and Valeo, even if the valuations aren’t as appealing), but I do believe it is a name worth considering at this point in the auto cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.