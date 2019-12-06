The Tanger Lesson

As passive dividend fund owners become the largest owners of companies, it creates a tension between passive owners long the dividend strategy and active investors short the company.

One of the central trends in equity markets has been the movement of investor dollars from higher fee, actively managed mutual funds to lower cost, passive funds indexed to a benchmark. In the middle ground - between full active management and passive benchmarking - has been the proliferation of smart beta funds that offer low cost passive indexing, but to an index comprised of constituents with characteristics that may deliver long-run outperformance.

In this middle ground, dividend growth indices have garnered meaningful flows (including some of my mine). Academic studies have shown the dividend payers outperform non-dividend payers, and that companies that pay rising dividends tend to generate higher risk-adjusted returns. For that reason, Income Investing is one of the most popular communities on Seeking Alpha. There is also a romantic notion to investing in a company that will deliver rising payouts over time that can be used to service one's lifestyle.

One of the largest dividend-focused exchange traded funds is the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY). That dividend ETF tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, which features members of the S&P 1500 that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years and weights those companies by their yield. Constituents must also meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalizations and trading volume minimums.

The rising popularity of this dividend growth ETF has intersected with the declining popularity of an outlet mall REIT, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). The graph below shows the growth in the assets under management of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and the decline in the market capitalization of Tanger.

As recently as early 2010, the Dividend ETF and the market cap of Tanger were equivalently sized. This particular Dividend ETF is now nearly 14x larger. This relationship has been driven by the growth in popularity of the Dividend ETF and the declining popularity of Tanger, one of just 45 S&P Midcap 400 companies down more than 35% from their 52-week high.

The declining market cap of Tanger has boosted the dividend yield as the management team has continued to boost payouts. The current dividend yield is an outlier among the dividend growth companies in this particular ETF at more than 9%.

This yield-focused weighting schema of the underlying index for this ETF has increased its weight in SKT and other high yielding components. As the dividend ETF has grown in size, and it has required a higher weight in its higher yielding components, the share of SKT owned by the ETF has skyrocketed.

Currently, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF owns more than 22% of Tanger. This is the largest ownership stake in any constituent, but not unique among the dividend growth constituents. The ETF also owns 18% of publisher/broadcaster Meredith Corp (MDP) and 11% of Kontoor Brands (KTB), the jeans and outlet store spinoff of VF Corp (VFC).

The outlet mall business is obviously facing secular headwinds from e-commerce. Steve Tanger and the rest of the management team have done an enviable job of managing this difficult transition for brick-and-mortar retail. Operating cash flow solidly covers the dividend. The company has operated with low leverage, and maintains strong investment grade ratings with a manageable debt maturity profile and reasonable credit spreads that signal limited market implied credit stress.

Despite these positive attributes, the ability to continue to grow dividends seems quite pressured. Net operating income will undoubtedly decline from a slate of tenant store closings. It is difficult to picture rising rents. Portfolio expansion also seems unlikely, with only one proposed new development (Nashville) potentially in the works if pre-leasing can gain strength. With the limited prospect of organic growth, continued dividend growth must naturally come from a higher payout ratio. That could certainly temporarily extend the company's long 26-year history of rising dividends, but the path to rising operating cash flow appears murky at best. The company's conservative approach and strong balance sheet could see them buy some growth from stressed retail plays, but that would be a risky departure from its core strategy.

The Tanger situation brings to mind the old rhetorical question: "What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?" Dividend growth ETF flows have increased the demand for Tanger, but short interest continues to mount on bets for a dividend cut. Short interest as a percentage of the equity float is nearly 50%, and days-to-cover ratio exceeds 20.

Passive flows are piling into the stock, and active flows are shorting. For much of the post-crisis era, active money management has been outpaced by passive investing as active money managers have failed to generate alpha after their higher fees. If passive flows create market distortions, like a single dividend fund owning 22% of a company, then active money could conceivably begin to outperform. The battle will be waged on stocks like Tanger.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.