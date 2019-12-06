Kingsoft Corporation: One Spin-Off Completed With Another In The Pipeline

The performance of the games business in FY2020 is dependent on the success of its "3+3" games pipeline, and the official commercial launch for the JX Online III mobile game.

The cloud services business broke even at the gross profit level for the first time in 3Q2019, with a planned listing.

Kingsoft has completed the listing of its office software business, Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, on the STAR market in November 2019; the company has guided for improved segment operating margins in FY2020.

Elevator Pitch

The successful spin-off of its office software business and the cloud services business breaking even at the gross profit level for the first time were the key positives for Hong Kong-listed Chinese software and internet services company Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) [3888:HK] in 3Q2019. These positives were partially offset by negatives such as a weak games business and a decline in operating margin for the office software business.

This is an update of my initiation article on Kingsoft published on September 9, 2019. Kingsoft's share price has increased slightly by +3% from HK$17.16 as of September 6, 2019, to HK$17.60 as of December 4, 2019.

I upgrade my rating on Kingsoft from "Neutral" to "Bullish" as my updated sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 25% upside. The increase in my target price for the stock is mainly driven by the listing of spin-off and listing of its office software business in November 2019; I am valuing the office software business based on market capitalization now rather than a multiple of earnings. A planned spin-off of Kingsoft's cloud services business could be the next catalyst for the stock.

Readers are advised to trade in Kingsoft Corporation shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3888:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months is close to $30 million and market capitalization is above $3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW) or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Listing Of Office Software Business Completed With Operating Margin Improvement In FY2020

On November 18, 2019, Kingsoft announced that it has successfully completed the spin-off and listing of its office software business, Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc. [688111:CH] on the new Science and Technology Innovation Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange, or STAR, market (a Nasdaq-style China stock exchange focused on technology companies).

Beijing Kingsoft Office Software issued 101 million new shares at an IPO price of RMB45.86, which represented 21.91% of the company's total shares outstanding. Kingsoft still holds a 52.71% stake in Beijing Kingsoft Office Software post-listing. Beijing Kingsoft Office Software last closed at a share price of RMB139.66 on December 4, 2019, which was roughly three times its IPO price. Kingsoft raised approximately RMB4.5 billion from the listing of Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, which will be largely used to fund future investments in artificial intelligence, software optimization, cloud-based services and other research & development activities.

Kingsoft's office software business, or Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, delivered a strong set of results in the most recent quarter, based on Kingsoft's 3Q2019 results released on November 13, 2019. Revenue from the office software business was up +49.6% YoY to RMB383 million in 3Q2019 on the back of a +33% YoY and +10% QoQ increase in monthly active users to 382 million as of end-September 2019. While segment data was not provided as part of the quarterly results announcement, Kingsoft disclosed at the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 13, 2019, that the office software business segment's operating profit margin was above 20% in 2019, but down by a few percentage points YoY compared with 2018 (25%).

The strong top-line growth for Kingsoft's office software business was the result of a +120% YoY increase in personal monthly paying users to 6.7 million as of end-3Q2019 driven by value-added services for WPS Office personal edition, and an increase in software licensing sales for the WPS enterprise edition.

The decline in the office software business' operating profit margin was primarily due to an increase in research & development spending. For example, Kingsoft doubled the number of engineers employed in the office software business in the past year to improve its product capabilities and drive overseas expansion (WPS Office 2020 international suite launched in New Delhi, India, on August 28, 2019).

But Kingsoft has guided for improved operating margins for its office software business in FY2020, which will be higher than that of both FY2018 and FY2019, on expectations of increased high-margin enterprise license sales in China backed by strong domestic demand. Looking ahead, operating leverage is also expected to be a driver of higher operating margins in the next few years for Kingsoft, with the company highlighting a slower pace of growth in costs compared with revenue going forward.

Cloud Business Broke Even At Gross Profit Level For The First Time With Planned Spin-off

With the successful spin-off of its office software business, Kingsoft has another one in the pipeline. On November 14, 2019, Kingsoft announced that it is considering a possible spin-off and separate listing of its cloud services business, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. Details relating the planned spin-off such as listing venue, offering size, IPO price range have yet to be confirmed.

Considering that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is a 51.6%-owned subsidiary of Kingsoft and the fact that cloud business remains unprofitable (at operating profit level), a spin-off and separate listing could potentially lead to a de-consolidation of the cloud business' financials, which will improve Kingsoft's overall profitability.

Kingsoft's cloud services business has achieved a positive gross profit for the first time in 3Q2019, notwithstanding that certain verticals within the business still have negative gross margin. While the company did not wish to commit to a timeline for break-even (at operating profit level) for the cloud services business at its 3Q2019 results briefing on November 13, 2019, it emphasized that "it's not going to be too far away." Kingsoft also guided that the losses for its cloud services business will continue to narrow in FY2020.

Revenue growth for the cloud services business continued to be robust in 3Q2019, growing 62% YoY to RMB976 million. The increase in customer usage for the mobile video sector and a growth in revenue from the enterprise cloud segment were responsible for the high YoY revenue growth. However, it needs to be highlighted that the YoY top-line growth rate in 3Q2019 was slower than YoY revenue growth rates of +96% and +68% for 2Q2019 and 3Q2018 respectively.

Going forward, Kingsoft expects the strong revenue growth momentum for the cloud business to be sustained in FY2020, with the video, finance and government cloud verticals expected to be the key growth drivers.

"3+3" Pipeline For Games Business In FY2020

In my initiation article published in September 2019, which I referred to in the "Elevator Pitch" section of this article, I highlighted that a combination of existing games approaching the mature stage of their life-cycles and technical issues with the initial launch of JX Online III mobile game (beta testing version) resulted in a -2% YoY and -5% QoQ decline in games segment revenue to RMB569.8 million for 2Q2019.

The performance of Kingsoft's games business continued to be uninspiring in 3Q2019. Revenue for the games business decreased 2% YoY to RMB663 million. Daily Average Peak Concurrent Users, or DAPCU, dropped -22% YoY and -16% QoQ to 571,992 for 3Q2019, while Monthly Average Paying Accounts, or APA, decreased -41% YoY and -20% QoQ to 2,021,129 in the same quarter. On the flip side, Kingsoft's games business 3Q2019 revenue of RMB663 million represented a +16% QoQ growth, which was driven by a full quarter's contribution from JX Online III mobile game (launched in 2Q2019) and increased revenue from JX Online III PC game.

Kingsoft is still in the process of optimizing the JX Online III mobile game and expects that the official commercial launch for the JX Online III mobile game to happen in two to three months' time in 1Q2020. A minor update for the JX Online III mobile game was done in October 2019, and a major update (to address technical issues) for the game will be completed in time for its official commercial launch.

Looking ahead, Kingsoft has a "3+3" pipeline for its games business in FY2020, which includes three games ready for launch, and another three innovative games in new gaming categories. The three games ready for launch in FY2020 include JX Online II mobile game (note that this is not a typo, JX Online II mobile game is launched after JX Online III mobile game), Moyu 3D mobile game and Wolongyin PC game, which have already obtained their licenses and are very advanced in terms of development progress. The other three innovative games in new gaming categories are possible candidates for launch in FY2020.

Valuation

Kingsoft trades at 47.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 28.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$17.60 as of December 4, 2019. My sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a 25% upside.

I arrive at a target price of HK$22.00 for Kingsoft by using a sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology. My valuation assumptions include a 5 times earnings multiple (reduced from 10 times in my initiation article to account for the weak performance of the segment) for the games business, a price-to-sales multiple of 3 times for the cloud services business, and valuing Kingsoft's stakes in the listed office software business Beijing Kingsoft Office Software (a 20% discount is assigned to the valuation of Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, as the STAR market is a new Nasdaq-style stock exchange only recently launched in July 2019, so it is more conservative to take a haircut) and associate company Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) at market value, a 30% holding company discount.

Kingsoft offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Kingsoft are a delay in new game approvals, worse-than-expected response to new games, a slowdown in the growth of monthly active users for the office software business, a longer-than-expected time for the cloud business to be profitable (at the operating profit level) and a delay in the spin-off of its cloud business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.