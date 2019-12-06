Tesla: The Hype Does Not Reflect Reality

But if you take a close look (and investors should), you'll notice that here, too, there's nothing more than glossing things over.

Introduction

Already in September, Elon Musk had announced a presentation of the Tesla (TSLA) pickup truck in November. Two weeks ago Tesla finally presented the "Cybertruck". And indeed, the car resembles a futuristic moon landing vehicle (side note: If it works with Musk's targeted Mars mission, the "Cybertruck" is firmly planned as a Mars vehicle).

The information that subsequently became known about the car was also impressive. But if you take a close look (and investors should), it seems that Tesla treats its shareholders in a similar way to its customers. What I mean by this is described in the following article.

The hype does not reflect reality

Withe the presentation of the Tesla truck, Tesla continues where the company left off with the quarterly figures. Every few hours Musk reported new figures on how many "orders" already existed for the futuristic looking electric pickup truck. Six days after the presentation of the truck, Musk announced that 250,000 people had pre-ordered the Tesla pickup. According to Elon Musk, 80 percent of customers would have pre-ordered the most expensive or second most expensive model of the Cybertruck (price: $69,900 or 49,000) and around 20 percent the cheapest ($39,900).

But the problem is, that this is the first time that the pre-order fee has been almost completely eliminated. For the Model Y, which was presented months before the Cybertruck, potential buyers still have to pay a pre-order fee of $2500 to get on the waiting list. The absolute number of orders is of course higher if the pre-order fee is lower. Firstly, you can waive your reservation at any time. Secondly, even if it takes longer for the customer to get the pre-order fee back, this is not too bad at $100.

So, that's one thing. The other is the misleading way Tesla has tried to present the truck's capability / power. During the competition against Ford it was noticed that the Ford F-150 did not use its four-wheel drive. Furthermore, it is clear that in a tug of war the mass is the decisive factor. It must therefore be clear that only two cars that play in the same weight class should compete against each other. However, Tesla did not provide any further information on the weight for the time being. So this concerns the representation of the car. This is particularly relevant for customers, but also for investors who want to assess the extent to which this car appeals to customers or not.

And if the Tesla bulls have now handled the first hype, they should ask themselves the following simple question: Who needs a truck that accelerates from zero to a hundred in three seconds? And that's the point. Apple (AAPL) isn't that successful because it's constantly releasing the very best products that blow up any benchmark. Apple satisfies a demand with high quality products. However, the demand does not target the fastest processor, most mega pixels or the fastest Internet.

And this brings us to a point that no longer concerns Tesla's customers, but only Tesla's investors, i.e. the shareholders and therefore the co-owners of Tesla. Investors can now say, well, all that glossing does not interest me, as long as Tesla makes money for me. But this is exactly where they are wrong, because Tesla treats its shareholders just as it treats its customers.

My main point here is that Tesla pretends that there is a strong demand for Tesla products. But as I said before, the problem with Tesla is that there is no demand for the cars if Tesla would offer them at profitable prices. Demand is basically a linear process that decreases as prices rise.

Given that, it is a fact that Tesla is selling every car at a net loss. When Elon Musk said that the"demand for the Model 3 is insanely high. The inhibitor is that people don’t have the money to buy one,” than this already indicates, that Tesla could not offer the cars at a price with which Tesla could operate profitably. Tesla acts like someone who spent $5 to sell a product (for example apples) and sells the product for $4 but says that he sold all his products. However, this does not show that there is a strong demand but that the seller could not sell its product at a price which recovers the costs.

If Tesla always cites increasing volume as a driver of profitability, it is questionable whether there is still time to prove this thesis. Last month, Tesla announced its plan to invest in a new electric car factory near Berlin (Giga factory 4). The factory is expected to go into operation at the end of 2021 and will initially build the future Model Y compact off-roader as well as batteries and drives. Although the choice of location is extremely smart, the sense of a new giga factory can still be doubted, because the existing giga factories are not running at maximum capacity for the time being.

Of course, this can be seen as a investment for the future. But investors need to consider the following. Competition is growing more and more. As far as the time frame is concerned, the competition will have an operational impact by next year at the latest:

(Source: 2020 Electric Vehicle Timeline)

Furthermore, buyers will increasingly go for the Model 3. Price starts at $35,000. The Model S price starts at $69,200. This leads to less Model S cars being bought. Last year, Tesla delivered 24,781 units of the Model S. Compared to 2017, this was a decrease of 8 percent. In this respect, the less profitable product eats up the sales of the more profitable product. In addition, the development of the gross margin bad. Unlike operating margin, Tesla’s gross margins have steadily declined, from 28 percent in 2014 to the actual 17 percent over the trailing twelve months. This already shows that Tesla does not do any witchcraft and in the end cannot maintain a higher margin than the traditional car manufacturer Volkswagen:

Tesla enthusiasts will say that this decline can be attributed to the shift to the lower priced Model 3. However, the Model 3 isn't a cheap car. Just to remind you: According to Volkswagen, the entry-level version of the ID.3 will cost less than €30,000. Even the exclusive, special edition ID.3 1st, with a 58-kWh battery and a range of roughly 420 kilometers will be available for less than €40,000. Given that, the Tesla Model 3 2019 has a starting manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of $38,990. The ID.3 is therefore cheaper than the cheapest Tesla model.

Another bad sign for me was that Elon Musk tried again to push the deliveries before quarter end and how the market reacted on this. This reaction was not rational because he number of deliveries is not a monetary quantity. For me as a potential investor, it's not about the number of cars delivered, it's about the number of cars sold because only this materializes in revenue and rising deliveries are only a consequence of rising sales figures regardless if the deliveries took place in one or in another quarter. Therefore, I strongly disagree with Musk behavior here because he was only concerned with delivering the cars that already are in inventory to the customers as quickly as possible. This creates unnecessary pressure on the employees just to make the stock markets happy.

Conclusion

The way Tesla presented its new product confirms my scepticism. I look at how Tesla advertises its products and at the same time deals with its shareholders in a completely unbiased manner. So the the misleading way Tesla has tried to present the truck's capability / power is one thing. When Tesla pretends that there is a strong demand for Tesla products, however, it's addressed directly to the shareholders. But from an economic point of view, this demand is not (yet) there and there are reasons to believe that the hope of a turning point will not be fulfilled.

